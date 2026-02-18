The Council of Foreign Relations (https://www.cfr.org/articles/u-s-boat-strikes-kill-eleven), no less, is quick on the mark to take stock of the latest evidence (as I would prefer to put it) of a major shift in US policy towards open and unjustified murder on the high seas (well, anywhere that it wants): the US killed eleven people in strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats. The total number of people killed in U.S. boat strikes since September is at least 144. Claims of “evidence” (never revealed) that the victims were part of illegal drug trafficking does not cut it, of course - it is still murder under international law.

The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) bombed alleged drug boats on both sides of the Panama Canal on the same day. Two strikes were in the Eastern Pacific and one in the Caribbean. Late last month, relatives of two Trinidadian men apparently killed in a boat strike filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the United States government in U.S. federal court. The families said the men were fishermen, had no connections to the drug trade, and posed no imminent threat to the United States. The family of a Colombian man believed to have been killed in another strike filed a complaint in December at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights where the United States does not consider findings binding.

There has been little to no progress on talks between the US and Iran yesterday in Geneva, where Witkoff and Kushner race ludicrously from one set of negotiations (on Iran) to another (on Ukraine) even on the same day. So much for diplomatic depth and caution in a context in which we are at the edge of World War Three and the extinction of the human race (which might almost seem deceptively welcome if it means not having to put up with the W&K clown show any longer).

It is debatable whether the US has (yet) moved sufficient military assets to the region to enable it to sustain a protracted war with Iran. If Iran closes the Hormuz strait, as it can do and as it is preparing to do, then there will be a crisis of oil prices around much of the world. The US may have prepared for this by seizing control over Venezuelan oil, in addition to its own considerable oil supplies. As reported the other day by Reuters, oil sales from Venezuela controlled by the U.S. have totaled over $1 billion since the capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January and in the next few months will bring in another $5 billion, according to U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. Much of the oil is being refined in U.S. refineries. In addition to its control over Venezuelan oil, the US benefits from its good relations with Guyana which is experiencing a historic economic transformation, becoming the world’s fastest-growing economy and a major oil producer.

As for the Ukraine talks, one of the two things of greatest interest, possibly, appears to be an indication that a key concern on the part of Ukraine is the wording of the questions to be asked in a referendum that some expect to take place before June, with Ukraine wanting wording that asks citizens of Ukraine whether they would like to see the conflict end at the current lines of contact whereas Russia wants the key question to seek Ukrainian agreement to the withdrawal of all Ukrainian forces from the Donbass.

Discussion about the possibility of those Donbass territories still under Ukrainian control being converted into some kind of free trade area stems mainly from the US and, so far as I can judge, is a dangerous, completely transactional distraction that, if agreed, would turn out extremely messy for all parties. But it does once again suggest an enormous appetite on the part of the US, having decided to get the Europeans to pay for the war, wants at the same to convert the conflict into what it thinks are exciting business opportunities. The fear is always that Putin - the captain, after all, of an extreme capitalist ship - may be seduced by these sirens into deals that open up Russia to malign US interests along the lines, perhaps, of the 1990s and that do not represent the best long-term interests of the Russian Federation. Further, any further evidence that Putin has time for this kind of clowning will be deeply disappointing and concerning to its strongest ally, China.

That Putin could be preparing for some big deal with the US is suggested by Moscow-based journalist John Helmer who believes that the new head of the Russian negotiation team, Medinsky, is in Putin’s pocket and has been sent to Geneva to make concessions. This aligns with the ever optimistic expectations of commentators like Anatol Lieven and Ben Aris who likewise think we are close to a major breakthrough. Against this point of view are those, like the Ukrainians themselves, who regard Medinsky as a very tough hardliner, and the posture of Zelenskiy who continues to show no interest in any kind of deal other than an immediate ceasefire. Complicating the calculation are reports of a rift within the Ukrainian negotiating team between the formal head of the team, Umerov, and Budanov, former head of military intelligence and currently Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, and for some time a deep pessimist on Ukraine’s prospects. He is also likely to be close to the CIA. Budanov is said to be ready to make significant concessions which, of course, should make it easier for Russia to do the same. However, Budanov does not lead the team and as far as know he does not control Zelenskiy.

The other thing of interest is that the Europeans - (How can one describe them - leech-like (?)) - have descended upon Geneva as a black cape doth drape the descent of Dracula’s teeth upon the pearly white of a young victim’s neck. Their purpose, as always, is to stop Ukraine from agreeing to anything that does not suit the Europeans and probably to sabotage the whole process if they can.

As to the war itself, I think insufficient curiosity is being demonstrated even in alternative media as to the recent string of Ukrainian counter-attacks on the front lines where Russia has experienced some set-backs, however temporary these may prove to be, and a very long and sustained Ukrainian drone offensive on Russian cities over the past two days, accompanied by destructive shelling on targets in Belgorod and Briansk. This display of resilience does not totally align with the Russian narrative of a decrepit Ukrainian army though it may suggest that Ukraine is throwing everything it has left in order to influence the Geneva talks and may also suggest that there is far more Western aid and support pouring into Ukraine than the narrative of “US is withdrawing” that I myself have just supported might also suggest.

I am pressed for time today, and may not have a chance to expand on these and other concerns until much later in the day, or tomorrow. I am grateful, by the way, to Natalyie Baldwin and John Webster for pointing out, in relation to yesterday’s post, that Magnitsky was not Browder’s lawyer as he had apparently at one time claimed but his accountant. John also supplies the URL for a description of the valuable critical documentary by Andrei Nekrasov, one that I have seen and can also recommend:

https://newcoldwar.org/film-andrei-nekrasov-magnitsky-act-behind-scenes/

See also: https://www.youtube.com/@themagnitskyact

Gilbert Doctorow’s review agrees:

“The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes is truly an amazing film that takes the viewer through the thought processes of well-known independent film maker Andrei Nekrasov as he sorts through the evidence.”

Doctorow continues:

“But what the film shows is how Nekrasov, as he detected loose ends to the official story, begins to unravel Browder’s fabrication which was designed to conceal his own corporate responsibility for the criminal theft of the money. As Browder’s widely accepted story collapses, Magnitsky is revealed not to be a whistleblower but a likely abettor to the fraud who died in prison not from an official assassination but from banal neglect of his medical condition.”

I will return to posting as soon as I can. This is a period of very great danger.