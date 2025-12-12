Trump Murder and Torture

In addition to Trump’s support for Israeli genocide in Gaza, and for the killings of over one thousand Iranians in unprovoked Israeli-US attacks on Iran earlier this year, and, presumably his support for ongoing US involvement in violence against Russia in Ukraine - among many other, comparable, situations - what do we know more generally about his stance towards murder and torture? Here is an AI response:

Stances on Torture and Civilian Deaths

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that “torture works” and expressed support for methods such as waterboarding, which is considered torture under U.S. and international law.

Terrorists and their families: Trump floated having the military torture people and “kill the families of terrorists”. He later stated he would not order the military to violate international law but would seek to “broaden” the laws to allow such tactics.

Reinstating “black sites”: In 2017, the Trump administration reportedly considered an executive order to review whether the United States should bring back the use of torture and reinstate foreign “black sites”.

Rhetoric Regarding Political Opponents and Lawbreakers

In recent years, Trump has used strong rhetoric and made accusations against specific groups and individuals:

Democratic lawmakers: In November 2025, after six Democratic lawmakers (all military or intelligence veterans) posted a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders, Trump accused them of seditious behavior punishable by death. He shared posts suggesting they should be “hanged” and called for their arrest and trial.

Drug traffickers: The Trump administration has faced bipartisan criticism for recent military strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats, including a “double-tap” strike that intentionally killed two survivors of an initial attack. Trump stated that he could continue such actions without a declaration of war, saying, “We’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country”.

Illegal migrants and police killers: Trump has proposed expanding the death penalty to include individuals convicted of killing police officers and those involved in “crimes involving violence and sexual abuse of children”. He also has pushed for the death penalty for illegal migrants who commit certain crimes.

Allegations of Abuse in Deportation Programs

Recent investigative reports have detailed a Trump-era program of mass deportations that sent Venezuelan men to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador. Forty of these men reported enduring physical, mental, and sexual abuse, with some stating they were shackled, beaten, and tear-gassed.

We should also highly racist comments likely to incite violence and discrimination: (again, AI):

Donald Trump has recently expressed highly negative views toward Somalis and Somali Americans, referring to them as “garbage“ and saying he does not want them in the United States. He has also said they “contribute nothing” and should “go back to where they came from and fix it”.

During a December 2025 Cabinet meeting, and in subsequent remarks, Trump made several disparaging comments, including:

Describing people of Somali descent as “garbage,” repeating the word several times.

Stating, “We don’t want ‘em in our country”.

Claiming they “come from hell,” “contribute nothing,” and “their country stinks”.

Calling Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is a Somali-born U.S. citizen, “garbage” and “unhealthy” for her “obsession” with her and the community.

Trump’s remarks followed news of a large-scale fraud case involving some members of the Somali community in Minnesota and an incident where an Afghan national shot two National Guard members. He used these events to make broad, negative assertions about the entire Somali population.

These statements have drawn widespread condemnation from the U.S. to Mogadishu. Somali Americans and others have called his comments “dangerous,” “vile,” and likely to encourage violence, while leaders like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey noted that Somali immigrants have significantly contributed to their communities by starting businesses and adding to the cultural fabric