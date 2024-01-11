Borderlands

More information is coming through from Dima of the Military Summary Channel concerning the situation in the northern borderlands of Ukraine. He notes that in the northwest, which includes such Ukrainian towns as Zaichne, Ovruch and Prypiat, Ukraine has, from the beginning of the conflict invested heavily in anti-tank mines as a deterrent to Russian invasion plans and as a way of allowing Ukraine to redeploy its army in the north to positions along the eastern and southern combat lines.

Further to the northeast, Dima notes that Putin, perhaps responding to popular anxieties about Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod and Briansk, is planning a building up of fortifications - a buffer zone - in this area, of some 15 kilometers in thickness (say Belgorod to Kharkiv), most of which would occupy Ukrainian, not Russian, territory, the kind of territory that Russia quickly seized back in February 2022, but which would now surely involve far greater expense and effort. The buffer would include sizable towns like Vovchanksk, Lyptsi, Kozacha Lopan, and Chervona Zoria.

The Pace of Success

Given how slow developments are to the east, this sounds like a very tall order indeed. In many of the areas where commentators breezily talk about Russian “advances,” as in Avdiivka, or Novomykhailivka, or Synkivka, the Vremevka Ledge and the Zaporizhzhia Bradley salient - and yes, advances can be detected and measured - but these are contests that in most cases have been going on for months and months, in some cases (like in Synkivka) suddenly collapsing into retreats, or in Krynky, simply facing embarrasingly stubborn resistance against the odds, or, as in Novomykhailiva, suddenly coming under heavy fire from unanticipated resistance from previously underestimated Ukrainian positions (in Novomykhailivka this lies to the southwest and Russia is now preparing to confront it), while Russia’s slow progress in taking Bohdanivka near Bakhmut and its continuing struggles in the Khromove and Ivanivske areas provide further confirmation that there is nothing easy or fast in modern warfare between “peer” armies (though Russia’s is bigger and getting bigger still).

So, yes, creating a buffer zone to the north (reminiscent of the buffer zone Russia collaborated with Turkey in creating northeastern Syria) may indeed be very necessary for the security of Russia’s border oblasts, to be sure, but perhaps is also indicative both of where a Russian invasion might come from (anticipated by Britain’s MI6 for a few days’ time, and more cautiously anticipated by commentators who expect that at some point during 2024 there will come a moment for a Big Arrow Russian offensive that takes due advantage of Ukraine’s steadily declining capability to fight).

Mobilization

It is in this context that the Ukrainian legislature’s continuing failure to pass its Mobilization Bill takes on especial significance. The overall size of the mobilization has long been anticipated to be half a million but whereas it was once thought that this would take place at one given moment of time, the thinking now appears to be that it would start at a rate of 50,000 a month for the first three months and then continue for the rest of the year at a rate of 35,000 a month. This is hardly sufficient, or sufficient at all, to replace the rate of Ukrainian losses through death and injury. About a month ago, Russia placed this at a total of 400,000 dead and wounded. A prominent Ukrainian source this week has placed it at 500,000 dead and severely wounded, which I think might suggest, if accurate, a total number of 250,000 dead and an equivalent number of severely wounded and perhaps another 250,000 suffering less critical injuries.

The conclusion might seem to be that Ukraine is very unlikely to be in a position during 2024 to launch any kind of new offensive even given that Zelenskiy had been talking about a critical offensive from Kherson into Crimea. Not only would this be surprising, in view of the insufficient numbers of people, the rapid diminution of the Ukrainian airforce in recent weeks (with high losses of MiG29s and Su27s), the massive damage suffered by its air defense systems in many areas as a result of Russia’s most recent nationwide missile attacks of Dec. 29, Jan. 3 and Jan 8 (including the annihilation of two Patriot missile systems) but it is highly improbable that Ukraine could penetrate deep and complex Russian fortifications between Kherson and Crimea given its inability over the summer counteroffensive to get much further south than Robotyne and Novoprokopivka (and is now retreating towards Orikhiv) and never reaching Topmak. Note, in the meantime, huge ramping up of Russian military at a rate of 15,000 volunteers a day, more and more missiles, heavy drones and shells (which are being stockpiled - in one location to a total of one million - possibly indicative of an upcoming Big Arrow offensive) and the introduction of new weapons, incuding the new Drel aerial glide bomb, to be delivered on Su57s, that is now ready for mass production, and AI-enhanced suicide drones and jet powered Geran 2s and the like.

The Clash of Civilizations

Fundamental to this conflict, to take a broader view, articulated by Vladimir Putin himself from time to time, and rearticulated in a recent interview between Judge Napolitano with Alastair Crooke, is a civilizational clash between an overpreened, self-regarding entity we know of as the West (in a line of self promotional propaganda that runs “from Plato to NATO”, as Crooke labels it”) , and the Rest, now most brutally conceived of as a conflict between the G7 and NATO powers on the one hand, and the BRICS and a good many of trhe Global South/Global Majority powers on the other.

The BRICS itself, initiated in 2006, has just doubled in size from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egyt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Ethiopia. 10 countries representing about 40% of the global population and 40% of global economic ouput, and yet, with a long line of other countries clamoring to join. It would have been 11 countries already if the new president of Argentina had not withdrawn his country’s membership (on the very undereducated grounds, says the clown Milei, that Argentina doesn’t want to join a gang of “communists”).

This was discussed by a panel a few hours ago on The Heat. Panelists noted that there are very big differences between these countries in size, wealth, government systems and so on, and it is right to expect that there will be growing tensions as the BRICS evolve. Right now, these can be discerned in the area of ideology. For example, China says BRICS has no ideology and is just about economics; Russia, on the other hand, knows that simply to be a member of BRICS is to signal one’s status as “enemy” in the eyes of the Hegemon, the USA; being anti-US is not a requirement for joining the BRICS but it becomes the result. Even Saudi Arabia concedes that membership of the BRICS is an inevitable direction to take in order to evade the consequences of a long line of grave mistakes by Washington’s foreign policy elites. For Iran, which has long suffered from western sanctions and which is unable to trade in dollars (indeed, doing much of its trade through barter, exchanging oil exports, for example, to China in return for Chinese construction of a sports stadium in Tehran), BRICS offers an expansion of trade in local currencies or in barter with other BRICS members. BRICS takes Iran out of its prison-cell of isolation imposed on it by the USA and Israel. All in all, it is clear that BRICS is indeed very ideological: it is about a perception of a more balanced globe, it is about a turn to the east every bit as weighty as the current predominance of the focus on the west.