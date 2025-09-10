The implications of alleged Russian drones in Poland is, of course, highly significant, if the story holds up, and I am doubtful that it will (Moscow denies responsibility, and says hat it had not targeted Polish positions in its strikes last night on Western Ukraine, a claim I am inclined to trust more than any NATO source).

Ukrainian false flag more likely, but I shall update as soon as I have better information later in the day. A Russian representative in Poland has been cited as calling the accusations “groundless” and that Poland had not given any evidence the drones were of Russian origin. Reuters cites Kremlin spokesman Peskov toi the effect that western accusations fall into a pattern of almost daily routine of comparable claims of this kind, mostly “without even trying to present at least some kind of argument.” Reuters further reported that NATO’s chief Mark Rutte had conceded that a full assessment had not yet been made.”

On Military Summary Channel, it was reported earlier today that Belarus had shut down its border with Poland in advance of this incident which may suggest not only some kind of foreknowledge, but some other kind of provocation at play.

The Reuters headline “Poland downs drones in its airspace, becoming the first NATO memnber to fire during Ukraine war” is so deeply tendentious and misleading that it is yet another sign, regrettably, of how far the global news agencies routiney fall prey to toxic neocon ideology.

NATO forces have been deeply implicated in this conflict from the very beginning, not just supplying virtually all of Ukraine’s armory today (following depletion of former Soviet supplies) but propping up the regime financially, running its intelligence services, commanding the conduct of the war from bases in Germany, providing the targetting intelligence and expertise necessary for firing cruise missiles as well as drones deep into Russian territory.

Reuters does acknowledge that the drones in question are only “suspected” Russian drones that were fired late Tuesday and early Wednesday, local time.

Notoriously anti-Russisan Polish President Tusk claimed that Poland had been the closest it has ever been to open conflict - well, it depends what you mean by “open,” pretty transparently untrue if you ask me - since World War Two. I notice that the less ideologically obsessed Polish prime minister is a great deal more cautious, saying that he wants to see the outcome of an investigation before reaching conclusions.

We cannot rule out the play of local Polish politics in all this, because, overall, Poland has been signalling recently that it is tired of the Ukraine conflict, and tired of the Coalition of the Brain Dead (whose leaders of course were quick to condemn Russia without any firm evidence of Russian involvement and calling - laughter prompt please - for more sanctions).

A Ukrainian or even a Polish false flag might come in handy here.

Notice that on the basis of questionable claims and without the benefits of an investigation, and despite Poland being well equipped (by the West) with F16s, Dutch F16s, and Italian AWACS surveillance and NATO mid-air refueling aircraft were reportedly scrambled into poisition to shoot down the drones that had begun entering Polish airspace on Tuesday evening.

One house was damaged. Some targetting!

Poland claimed that 19 “objects” had entered its airspace. Tusk, according to Reuters, called this a “large scale provocation” (more laughter, please) grave enough for him to invoke Article Four which entitles alliance members to demand consultations with their allies (quiver, shake as you please).

The fanatical EU’s foreign affairs leader Estonian Kaja Kallas said that the war is escalating and that Europe “must raise the cost on Moscow.” She claimed the drones constituted an intentional attack. Zelenskiy, helping her out, claimed that eight of 415 Russian drones and 490 missiles were directed towards Poland.