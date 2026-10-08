Global Energy Crisis

Enhancing Diesel Supplies

In the context of near record high diesel prices, and Trump’s recent flirtation with a ban on US diesel exports, the Administration is expanding the use of red-dye diesel which is normally sold only for off-road uses such as agricultural vehicles and is tax-free to agriculture and other heavy, off-road vehicles. Critics point out that a small cut in per-gallon costs does nothing to change the basics of supply and demand. US refineries are operating at near record capacity levels, so that there is no capability to process more or create more diesel. And the measure may end up making diesel more expensive for farmers and other off-road use as in construction since more people will be competing for it.

The International Energy Agency (ISE) says that member countries stand ready to release additional oil from their strategic reserves if necessary and will prioritize diesel due to tight supplies of the fuel. It claims there are still ample reserves of crude oil and refined products. G7 countries, in coordination with the IEA, have recently agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to ease global energy supply. Diesel is prioritized.

While shipments of crude through the Strait of Hormuz have recently picked up, damage to refineries in the region, along with those in Russia, has led to shortages of some refined products like diesel. IAE member countries had so far released 325 million barrels of oil and oil-derivative products from strategic reserves, from 400 million barrels promised in March. They still hold 1.1 billion barrels, including over 200 million barrels of diesel. This does not impress Saudi Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser, who said Monday global oil stockpiles are “scarily thin.”

Iranian Flows and Resistance

Concerning the Iran conflict, Vice-President Vance today has been reported as saying that Tehran must do something “meaningful” to reduce its nuclear enrichment, despite President Trump saying the day before the war began that he wanted Iran to have “no enrichment.” Coming from the criminal cabal that has hijacked the US political system, this is a distinction with no meaning and no value.

Of more substantial importance, Iran has said that it will block what it calls illegal shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a source that claims that Iran’s armed forces have “full control” over the vital waterway. If that was true, one has to ask why the Iranians have not recently exerted this full control and why more and more oil appears to be getting through the Strait, according to numerous sources. Maritime tracking firm Kpler said this week that oil exports from the region surpassed pre-war levels last week, while Shell claims that oil flows from the Middle East were back up to around 80% of their pre-war levels.

Not only have flows through the Strait increased, so too have workarounds. Syria, for example, is near to agreement to provide an overland route for Iraqi crude oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz by trucks. Iraq already uses around 1,000 trucks daily to transport fuel oil overland to Syria’s Mediterranean port city Baniyas, where it is loaded onto tankers for shipment further afield.

Even as flows appeared to be increasing so too did Iranian attacks. In the latest incident, a tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar reported being struck “by multiple projectiles.” An Iranian army spokesman told Fars News Agency that Tehran is prepared to launch preemptive strikes on U.S. positions if necessary. He claimed that Iran’s military doctrine had shifted from a defensive to an offensive one and that the army has already targeted U.S. bases prepared for operations against Iran, including with drones.

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Friday in Turkmenistan. Iran’s defense ministry said Tuesday that cooperation with Russia as well as China, had strengthened over the course of the seven-month war, crediting those ties, in part, for a purported boost in Iranian weapons and defense equipment production capacity.

Red Sea

On the Red Sea, Pakistan has told CNN that it is deploying Pakistani soldiers to Saudi Arabia. Three people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia (Abha International Airport, close to the Yemen border, and King Khalid Airport, hundreds of miles inland near Riyadh) on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the Mecca alliance (Turkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia appears to have more teeth than initially seemed to be the case, Saudi Arabia is still looking vulnerable - not least because of significant losses in oil revenue and additional costs of getting the oil to market, but also because the country is deeply in debt, has severe new debt loads, is facing the possibility of internal divisions, and being pressured by the US not to raise mony by selling US Treasury Bills (so that yields on Treasury Bills can be contained).

On his website Sonar21, (Sonar21) Larry Johnson reminds us that oil is not the only commodity that is impacted by the current crises in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. He looks at two examples: sulfur and urea. He identified India as the largest single loser in absolute terms, and Brazil as the most exposed major agricultural exporter. The consequence matters for world soybean and maize supply, and therefore for China’s feed imports. Indonesia is the clearest case of the sulfur channel reaching the industrial economy.

War as Pretext for Election Delay

Trump has on several occasions recently indicated that some kind of action would be taken against Iran after the mid-terms, and that it is in this context that Trump’s current additions to the US military presence in the region, and his comments on the loss of San Diego and Los Angeles as being a price worth paying, should be read. On the other hand, these Trumpian comments - outrageous, of course - may be intended as a distraction from the possibility that the next attack on Iran could take place before the mid-terms, either to boost electoral support for Trump or to provide a pretext (war) for cancelling the elections, as well as from the possibility that the main aggressor in the next attack could be Israel, with the US then seeming compelled to go to Israel’s aid. Given that the next elections in Israel are scheduled for October 27th and given that they are proving extremely divisive for Israeli society in general, and for President Netanyahu in particular, it is conceivable that Israel could stage an attack before the 27th and use the war as a pretext for delaying the elections in Israel.

A CNN investigation published in October 2026 revealed that Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, is the largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, a major Israeli financial institution backing multiple businesses directly tied to Israel’s military campaigns. The report highlights a stark conflict of interest: Kushner has been simultaneously acting as a key, volunteer Middle East peace envoy for the Trump administration while his firm stands to profit from companies supplying weapons and machinery used in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. The findings have already sparked a formal congressional inquiry led by House Oversight Committee Democrats.

Affinity Partners initially bought a stake in the Tel Aviv-based Phoenix Financial in July 2024 and doubled its investment to roughly 10% in January 2025, right before Donald Trump took office. By analyzing Israeli financial transparency records, CNN identified at least nine military-supplying companies in Phoenix’s portfolio, representing over $456 million in shares. In July 2024, Affinity Partners cashed out a quarter of its stake in Phoenix Financial for over $340 million - representing a five-fold return on its original investment - while still remaining the firm’s largest shareholder. While Affinity Partners does not hold direct shares in these entities, it profits significantly whenever Phoenix Financial does. The military suppliers identified include: Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer, whose weapons have been repeatedly tied to civilian casualties; Israel Shipyards, manufacturer of warships utilized by the Israeli Navy to fire on Gaza; Global Equipment Giants - companies like Caterpillar and Boeing, which supply the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with demolition machinery, fighter jets, and munitions; and Component Specialists - smaller firms manufacturing electronic shell fuses and tank gearboxes used in active conflict zones.

The investigation underlines that Kushner frequently leveraged his diplomatic position to benefit his business and vice versa. Kushner has met with Phoenix leadership regularly to discuss strategic opportunities, explicitly encouraging the company to expand its investments into Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Concurrently, Kushner was flying across the globe to negotiate directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and draft the administration’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which includes turning Gaza into a commercial tourist hub.

NATO War on Russia Using Ukraine As Pretext

For a while, it seemed that Putin had answered those of his critics who wanted to see more Russian determination and resolution on Ukraine. One of them, Gilbert Doctorow, was for a few weeks mollified by the evidence of a very sharp escalation by Russia in advance of the recent Duma elections and in response to Ukraine’s 40-day summer drone campaign against Russian refineries, warehouse and shadow fleet vessels, but is again worried that Russian “deterrence,” while enjoying superiority in terms of physical reality (including new weapons such as the Oreshnik, Poseidon, Burevestnik etc.) is simply not taken seriously by NATO opponents.

Otherwise, how can one explain the enthusiasm of those who conjure up scenarios for Western seizure of Russia’s Kaliningrad? They appear emboldened by Russian unwillingness to extend the targets of its escalatory measures to NATO powers themselves and, in particular, to the manufacturers of weapons situated within NATO powers and that are used against Russia. Russia has responded with nuclear threats, but do these threats work any more? Doctorow is especially critical of Putin’s response to a prepared question at the recent Valdai response which barely got beyond saying that Russia was monitoring the situation and would draw its own conclusions, exactly the same response given over two years ago. The shadow of Sergey Karaganov (who has long argued that the West needs to be taught to take Russia seriously by some kind of wake-up event) still lurks.

As noted in recent posts there is gathering new support for the notion in the European Union of seizing frozen Russian assets, said to be worth well over $200 billion, to use to give to Ukraine. Ukraine was to benefit from a 90 billion euro loan put together by the European Commission last December. This required raising funds from investors and it is unclear whether the Commission has been able to raise more than a proportion of the amount. In the meantime, Zelenskiy has been using the mere promise of the loan as collateral on which to borrow other, more immediate monies.

A good proportion of whatever slices of the 9-billion-euros promised by the EU has been used up in financing the expensive 40-day Ukrainian drone offensive, with drones costing between $50,000 and $100,000 each. The campaign was essentially a catastrophic failure since it only served to trigger disproportionate Russian retaliation that has further bankrupted Ukraine. The primary beneficiaries or perhaps the only beneficiaries of all this appear to be the drone manufacturers who are charging high mark-ups. Indeed, the whole machinery of Ukrainian demands for more money and European scratching around in panic to satisfy these demands may stem from the profit interests of those who make the drones. Europe’s loan was intended to serve Ukraine for two yearsa but it is so far insufficient for one, with Zelenskiy requesting yet another $27 billion from his sponsors.

It seems inevitable that considerable sums of money sent to Ukraine by the West are being siphoned corruptly in Ukraine, and also among those institutions in Europe that have set up the system in the first place. The corruption does not end in Ukraine, but feeds back, therefore, into Europe itself. And it doesn’t stop there. Since early 2024, Russia has carried out a massive wave of arrests targeting top military and defense officials charged with accepting massive bribes from Russian domestic contractors (kickbacks for state military contracts) or embezzling Russian state funds—not for receiving money from Ukraine. Key figures include Timur Ivanov (Former Deputy Defense Minister) who was arrested for accepting particularly large bribes related to military construction and property management. Pavel Popov (Former Deputy Defense Minister) was sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2026 for large-scale fraud and diverting military construction resources. Lt. Gen. Vadim Shamarin (Deputy Chief of the General Staff) was arrested on large-scale bribery charges linked to military communication supply procurement.

In the new rendition of this now old idea, the money would be taken out of EuroClear (without consultation with the owners of the capital, itself very problematic) and deposited in some other entity outside of Belgium. Since it is extremely unlikely that the money could ever be paid in what the Europeans imagine might be Russian reparations (fat chance), or by Ukraine itself (similarly fat chance), it would have to come from European taxpayers, even those who live in countries opposed to the idea of seizing the assets. There would likely be additional penalties payable following from Russian lawsuits pursued in non-NATO countries. Europe’s reputation for financial probity would be shot.

A significant escalation in the Black Sea has occurred on October 6 roughly 70 to 80 miles off the coast of Bulgaria, as coordinated air-and-sea drone strikes hit civilian commercial vessels within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of NATO member Bulgaria, the first time since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war that cargo ships have been successfully attacked inside a NATO ally’s economic zone. The attacks caused casualties, missing crew members, and the sinking of multiple vessels, prompting sharp rebukes from European leaders. Damage was inflicted on a Togo-flagged cargo vessel that sank, a Palau-flagged vessel, a Turkish-owned grain ship. In a separate incident, Russia’s transport ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone attack targeted and set ablaze a Russian oil tanker off the southern Russian coast on Tuesday evening. Because the attacks took place approximately 70 nautical miles offshore—inside Bulgaria’s EEZ but outside its sovereign territorial waters—they do not trigger NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause. Consequently, NATO has not yet issued a formal public military response, though member states along the eastern flank remain on high alert. Defense analysts warn these actions serve to test NATO’s readiness and boundaries while driving up global maritime insurance costs and strangling critical agricultural trade corridors.