NDAA

A group of 12 senators has called for the removal of US-Israel military integration from the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and also for the removal of an amendment that would mandate increased US military intelligence sharing with Israel.

The plan comes from Netanyahu. Theoretically it would be phased in as US financial aid would be phased out, as Trump has recently promised. But nobody of importance believes there will be a financial phase-out.

Instead, the US may be about to continue the supply of military assistance into the 203Os. The US and Israel are negotiating a new MOU that would extend military aid to Israel through 2033 and which Rubio and Netanyahu want to see agreed before January 3rd. The US currently provides Israel with a minimum of $3.8 billion in military aid each year, most of which must be spent on US armaments.

If the amendments pass, they would lock the US into accelerating the US-Israel defense relationship, including technology sharing, co-production of weapons systems, and bilateral R&D. The integration package would end up giving Israel far more than the US currently supplies by hiding the funds inside the budget of the Department of Defense. At the very same time as the DIA raises the counterintelligence threat from Israel to its highest level, the US would have sacrificed its sovereignty on behalf of a tiny, diplomatically isolated country of nine million and whose caretaker prime minister even now has been pressing Trump to stage a third unprovoked attack on Iran with the purpose, mainly, of preserving Netanyahu in office and out of jail.

Netanyahu’s opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, has been urging Netanyahu to hold off of military escalations during the transition period, warning that to do otherwise could have devastating consequences for Israel democracy and public trust in its institutions. (As if this is a thing in an apartheid State that occupies Palestinian lands - holding up the supply of a desperately needed 150,000 tents as Palestinians are inundated by rain, flood and landslide - and invades Lebanon - where over one million face acute food insecurity - and Syria - where Israel’s occupying army has apprehended dozens since its seizure of a UN-mandated buffer zone - and inflicts cruel abuse on their peoples.

Eisenkot complains he is excluded from security briefings. Israel’s war cabinet yesterday instructed its armed forces to step up preparations for a potential attack on Iran. In Iran the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council , Mohsen Rezaei, in response to Washington demands, has said that not even the smallest quantity of enriched nuclear material would be shipped out of the country. It is needed for nuclear-powered ships and submarines. He stressed that any cessation of hostilities must encompass all fronts across West Asia, particularly Lebanon, and has underlined that targets of Iranian retaliatory strikes will include American bases located far from Iran.

In the Strait of Hormuz 37 ships were attacked in October. A Navig8 tanker was on fire near the coast of Oman last Sunday, one of three hit that day for using “unauthorized” routes. Attacks cause environmental damage and threaten the integrity of regional desalination processes on which most Gulf countries - but not Iran - heavily depend.

Foundation Future Industries, backed by Donald Trump’s son, Eric, is in direct talks with senior Israeli military officials to deploy 1000 of its Phantom MK1 robots, ready for combat,: to patrol Hamas tunnels in Gaza.

Ukraine meanwhile is asking its Western sponsors to provide it with 10 years of funding to maintain an 800,000 strong military force, as part of a potential peace deal to end the war. Russia has previously proposed capping Ukraine’s army at 85,000. The EU is backing the figure of 800,000, but of course Russia would never agree to this and the EU cannot afford it: no EU country has a force anywhere near as large. Like everything related to Ukraine-EU-UK war posturing, the figure is a joke.

Talks between Putin, Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow today lasted about two hours. Witkoff and Kushner flew on to Dublin to meet with and debrief Zelensky. In Moscow, the visitors wanted Putin to approve European participation in negotiations looking into a new European security architecture. Russia seems opposed to European participation. Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the Europeans must first name a representative. Zelenskiy seems to think he should name that representative, although Ukraine is not a part of Europe.

Short of real discussions on a new security architecture - and I am not hopeful Europe is ready for this or that the US is remotely capable of midwifing it - a major aspiration for Putin would be to see Ukraine restore its constitutional commitment to neutrality, abandoned in 2019.

Many enormous difficulties remain: Zelenskiy’s intransigence (although the US is losing interest in what either Zelenskiy or Europe think any more), Russia’s desire to see Ukraine demilitarized, Russia’s official incorporation of four oblasts and strong military penetration of at least four others, Russian resistance to handing over the Kinburn Spit or compromising its control of the ZNPP, NATO threats to Kaliningrad and attempts to blockade Russian access to the Baltic, Baltic fanaticism, and Russia’s commitment to full unencumbered recovery of all its frozen assets. And more.