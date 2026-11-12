Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thor Swayze's avatar
Thor Swayze
7h

“Called For” lol Knowing Full Well Not Gonna Be Removed!

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Oliver Boyd-Barrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.