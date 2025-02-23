Competition for Questionable Ukrainian Mineral Wealth

Over the past 24 hours it has become increasingly clear that the US has been in earnest over a rare mineral deal with Ukraine and although a first draft was not agreed between Zelenskiy and Kellogg in Kiev on Friday, there were high expectations on the US side that a second draft would be signed today, Saturday February 22. This has not happened. The stated reason was Ukrainian dissatisfaction with the continuing absence from the agreement of US security guarantees for Ukraine.

The US has argued that its mere presence in Ukraine (in the form of US mineral-extraction companies) would in itself be a security guarantee, as Russia would not easily contemplate an attack on Ukraine that involved an attack on US corporations.

But there is clearly more to it than that. First off, the draft agreement with the US appears to be only about Ukraine granting the US access to 50% of the value of Ukraine’s rare minerals as payment for the cost of US support for Ukraine up until this point in time.

The value of this support has been put at $330 billion by Trump, a figure which is naturally contested by Zelenskiy who says that Ukraine has received far less than that, at least over the three year period of the war. There have been bitter exchanges between Zelenskiy and Trump as to what they both agree is “missing money,” and both sides very probably agree, in my view, that this “missing money” is missing as a result of corruption at both ends of the Atlantic.

There are investigations ongoing in the US as to what has happened to this money. Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst, on his website Sonar21, says that his sources indicate these these investigations are tapping into $50 billion, traceable to accounts in the Caribbean.

Needless to say the amounts of money are extraordinary and that sooner or later, most likely sooner, there will be very damaging and embarrassing disclosures pointing, I strongly suspect, in the direction both of the Zelenskiy regime and the Biden administration.

But why such interest by the US in Ukrainian rare minerals (it can get them from other sources, true, but these other sources include China, and a deal with Ukraine could help reduce US dependence on China) and why the rush to get Zelenskiy to sign an agreement? After all, even though it was his idea in the first place to try and seduce sponsors with Ukraine’s mineral wealth, it is difficult to understand why Zelenskiy would want to sign an agreement which involves his having to give up 50% of the value of Ukraine’s rare minerals which in theory could be worth $7 trillion if, and only if, they are actually there, and they can actually be mined - all open to considerable doubt, not to mention whether Ukraine can constitutionally reassign these desposits to new owners when there are existing owners - without his getting support from the US to continue the war into the future.

Zelenskiy has been threatened by the US that if he does not sign the deal then Musk’s Starlink satellite service may drop Ukraine, thus making it much more difficult for Ukraine to successfully target its drones (which already face a higher level of Russian jamming even despite Starlink) and making intra-army communications much more difficult for Ukraine.

The answer is coming from the candidate most likely to become German chancellor by the end of this weekend namely, Friedrich Merz, who appears to be in strong support of a proposal that the Europe Union should put up a package of further aid to Ukraine worth $700 billion, enough to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia for another two to five or more years.

Driving this German passion is Europe’s interest in securing rights to Ukrainian rare minerals, presumaby in place of the US.

This bid would most likely be supported by both the UK and France. Both these countries have talked incessantly over recent months about putting EU boots on the ground and at one time were talking about fielding 25,000 soldiers apiece. A total of 50,000 did not come anywhere near Ukrainian estimates that a force of 100,000 to 150,000 or even 200,000 would be necessary to secure more than 1,000 kilometers of Ukrainian frontline.

Now it seems that the UK and France are talking about totals of only 10,000, but that Europe as a whole would field 30,000. Up until this point in time this discussion appears to have been conditional on US security guarantees. But such guarantees will not be forthcoming.

Hence the very large package that is being considered (in addition to a more paltry $20 billion European package now in the works that might keep Ukraine at war for another two to three months), it has been suggested can only be paid by money printing, or in other words mortgaging Europe’s future economic security and at the price of higher inflation.

The size of the package, however, may be telling European leaders that they can afford either a continuation of the war or a unilaterally enforced frozen conflict solution because of all the money that the package would make available for a European ground force and the weapons that would be needed for their security.

In a recent string of extremely bad European ideas - I have talked about them in my recent posts - this strikes me as likely to be the worst so far. The European Central Bank is already losing money hand over fist. The European Central Bank (ECB) reported its second consecutive year of losses on Thursday, with a deficit of about €7.9 billion ($8.2 billion) recorded for 2024. This marks the highest loss in the ECB's more than 25-year history.

Any time that large amounts of money are thrown into the ring for the purchase of weapons in a context in which Europe is deindustrialized, simply unable to ramp up its armarmwents industry to anything close to the required degree, while the US needs to focus on reequipping its attrited stockpiles, then all that happens is that prices for weapons leap skyhigh.

The idea is combined with another, which is that Germany might negotiate with Britain and France to provide a nuclear guarantee to Ukraine. Total European nuclear strength would still be very small by contrast to that of Russia - that is the first problem with this idea.

The second problem is that Russia has developed a new generation of hypersonic missiles and also of non-nuclear weapons such as the Oreshnik that are capable of inflicting nuclear-extent damage but without the radiation. These put Europe well into the shade.

Thirdly, Britain cannot actually fire its nuclear weapons without US support. France may have more independence in this respect. Germany only has US nuclear weapons but may be able to field bombers capable of dropping nuclear shells.

In order to win its proxy war, Europe prefers to contemplate economic suicide and/or nuclear annihilation than to come up with far saner ideas about how to secure peace over Ukraine, and to deal appropriately with a neighboring super-power, Russia, that it foolishly tries to ignore or diminish. This would not be so laughable or so tragic, if European militaries were anything more than just a joke. The British army for example has only 213 tanks, of which not more than 150 and perhaps only 40 are deployable. Britain has almost as many generals (207, if the King is included) as it has tanks.

We shall find out as soon as tomorrow or very early this week the extent to which Friedrich Merz’s thinking has the extent of resonance with the German electorate that he will need to be able to sustain a coalition that both has sufficient popular backing and is strong enough to fend off the opposition of the AfD. But when the German electorate understand that Merz wants to spend the equivalent of 15% of German GDP for a war that is already highly unpopular among some key constituencies, we can tremble for the future integrity of Germany and of the European Union.

Trump seems to have hinted that he can secure a mineral deal either with Ukraine or with Russia, perhaps with both. So much depends on where, if any, the new borders of Ukraine will lie. So far as I know Trump has not made any reference to European interest in a mineral deal. Doing a deal with Russia on giving the US access to mineral wealth underneath the territory of what will be Russia if it is not already Russia, presumes that the US has something very important that it can give Russia in return. Since Russian strength on the battlefield is uncontested and since it seems that Russia is perfectly capable of continuing this conflict for a very long time, I dont actually think that Russia is particularly interested in a deal on mineral wealth other than permitting normal commercial transactions with foreign investors. This doesn’t have to be part of any deal about war and peace.

Assessing US Leverage

An article in Responsible Stagecraft makes the following assessment of US negotiating leverage. For each of the main points I offer some commentary.

The United States can expand or constrain its force posture in Europe depending on Russia’s willingness to compromise over Ukraine. (I disagree; under Trump the US wants out of the burdens of supporting Europe, regardless of Russian willingness to compromise or perhaps particularly in the event that Russia does not compromise, which is when things really get very expensive for the US if it stays in Europe).

The prospect of Russia’s return to Western diplomatic forums would accord with its self-image as a great power, provide it with a voice in a region it sees as vital to its security, and decrease its dependence on China. The first small step toward greater Russian inclusion would be a direct summit meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents, but this should be offered only as an incentive for genuine progress toward ending the war in Ukraine. (I disagree. Europe is no longer vital for Russian security. Quite the contrary, Russia is vital for European security. Russia is not dependent on China, but it does greatly value its relationship with China and it is in no conceivable way in Russia’s national interest to do anything that will diminish that relationship. The US needs to learn to stop thinking about Russia in these highly patronizing ways. Russia is winning the war).

Sanctions relief is a key incentive to make a settlement stick. For Moscow to have a stake in peace, it must see benefits in compliance as well as the costs of violating settlement provisions. These positive and negative incentives are best captured through the conditional suspension of specific sanctions, as opposed to their unconditional removal. (I disagree. I think it may be the other way around. The US has to learn to stop thinking in these terms. Sanctions have made Russia stronger and Russia is now an even more important player, alongside China of course, in the BRICS which has the capacity to cripple the power of sanctions altogether. US - please grow up and think in more sophisticated ways).

Inviting China’s special envoy on Ukraine to visit the United States and discuss a settlement — something Beijing sought but former President Biden refused to offer — would put pressure on President Vladimir Putin. A significant Chinese role in a postaccord reconstruction of Ukraine would both give China a stake in preserving peace and serve as a powerful disincentive for Putin to violate the terms of a settlement or reinvade. (I disagree. If the US thinks it can drive a wedge between China and Russia at this juncture of history then it totally misunderstands the trajectory of shifting geopolitical plates. Rather than dictate to China what is and what is not in its interests the US needs to listen to the solutions that China, in particular, is offering the world for a new and more just, multipolar, global order).

In exchanging a Western commitment to Ukraine’s permanent neutrality for a Russian commitment to support Ukraine’s E.U. membership, the West could use the accession process to bring Ukraine’s treatment of ethnic and linguistic minorities into conformity with E.U. standards, thereby addressing some stated Russian war aims. (I disagree. It is now more obvious than at any previous time that the EU is more or less the same as NATO, and vice versa. No Ukrainian accession to the EU should be palatable for Russia. Ukraine has had decades of opportunity to address the multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic character - not “minorities” - of Ukraine, but its fascistic governance, the product of a US-instigated coup in 2014, makes this impossible. And besides, this viwpoint seems to assume that we know the boundaries of the new Ukraine, assuming there will still be a Ukraine).

How Media Propaganda Works

Hard on the heels of the devastating revelations of USAID corruption of media worldwide, and of institutional BBC support for Zionism, comes this further investigation from Hamza Yusuf (Media Zionism) of media protection of Zionism against coverage that represents the viewpoints of Palestinians. The opening paragraphs convey the thrust of this investigation:

“Journalists working at Britain’s most prestigious newspapers and TV channels have expressed concern at pro-Israel bias inside their organisations. Speaking exclusively to Declassified, half a dozen current and former staff at the BBC, Sky, ITN, the Guardian and The Times have disclosed the extent of anti-Palestinian prejudice in their newsrooms.

“All of the journalists requested anonymity for fear of professional reprisals. Despite working for a range of outlets from across the political spectrum, they painted a consistent picture of the obstacles faced by reporters who want to humanise Palestinians or scrutinise Israeli government narratives”.