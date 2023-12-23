Ukraine Battlefields

There is quite a lot of surprisingly intense Ukrainian activity today. In Kiev the Dutch prime minister has confirmed his country’s intention to prepare 18 F-16s for Ukraine. Previous reports have suggested that these are pretty expired models of what is already a pretty old fighter jet.

On the battlefield, there is news of significant Ukrainian efforts to build deep fortifications along the border with Belarus and with Russian oblasts such as Briansk and Belgorod, further evidence, perhaps, that the most challenging sources of future conflict will occur in these northern regions. Contrary to many recent reports this may also point to the continuing strength of the Ukrainian army as its exists, in the sense that even ahead of further mobilization there is significant manpower for major defense construction projects.

On a day to day basis in this conflict one has to expect sudden reversals of perspective and challenges to previous assessments.

In the Kherson region, Ukraine subjected Russian artillery and other positions to extreme missile and drone attack including HIMARS strikes on Russian assets in Radensk, Nova Maiachke and Velyki Kopani, well south of the Dnieper. Ukraine also shot down three Russian Cy-34s.

Russia continues to take back territory between Russian held territory around Kopani and the settlement of Robotyne, and to hit the supply road from Robotyne northwards, even though it seems that the settlement itself is still under Ukrainian control.

Around Novomykhailivka there has been a Ukrainian counterattack against Russian positions to the south of the thin stretch of minefields that border the settlement, while Russia continues to bomb the eastern end of the settlement and to de-mine the area between the settlement and its own forces. To the north of Novomykhailivka, Russia has taken the settlement of Zverinets and possibly a large swathe of land between Zverinets and Novomykhailivka, as well as a pumping station to the south. Success here will help in later incursions towards Vuhledar to the south west and Avdiivka to the north.

Well west of Marinka, now largely controlled by Russia, Russia is attacking the settlement of Khurahove, and Ukrainian forces are stepping back. It is also being reported that Ukraine intends to withdraw its forces from Avdiivka so as to redeploy them for the purpose of major construction of new fortifications around such settlements as Komyshivka, Novoselivka, Persha, Selydove, and Kurakhivka.

In Bakhmut Russia is making significant progress in forging towards Chasov Yar along the canal, and is in the process of establishing cauldrons around both Klishchiivka and Andrivka. It has been active around Chernoblyts, Khromove and Bohdanivka. Russia has taken a railway station in the Bohdanivka area and is acquiring the high ground behind Bohdanivka which will enable it to take the settlement itself. A bit further north, west of Spirne, and around IvanoDarivka, Russia has struck many Ukrainian ammunition depots. In the Lyman area, Russia has destroyed many Ukrainian armored vehicles, including three Leopards, on the road that connects Yampolivka with Terny. Further north still, in Kupyansk area, Ukraine is constructing deep lines of fortification around Borova, south of Kupyansk and Synkivka

Economic Warfare

In his broadcast today, Alexander Mercouris draws together several interesting threads that follow on the apparent absence of likelhood that there will be any kind of negotiations between the US, EU, Ukraine and Russia in the forseeable future. Measures that are currently being contemplated, with varying degrees of support, are either illegal, or highly counterproductive, or both.

They include (1) either forcing male Ukrainians who fled Ukraine to other European countries (principal among them being Germany) rather than be called up to fight, to return to Ukraine so as to be available for mobilization or, more likely, to punish male Ukrainian refugees who refuse to return to Ukraine to be available for mobilization by withdrawing benefits from them;

(2) seizing Russian assets (mainly belonging to the Russian Central Bank but also belonging to Russian enterprises and individuals) parked outside of Russia, principally in the USA and Europe, thought to total $200 billion in value, and using these to support Ukraine (in a context, of course, where funding for Ukraine is growing unpopular in the USA, especially among Republicans, and therefore less likely, and where Hungary is blocking the release of an EU 50 billion euro package of aid over four years). This measure which would further undermine the integrity of the Western-led financial system (having been subverted many times over recent years by the freezing of funds of countries of which the West disapproves and do not do the bidding of Washington, as when the Bank of England froze the assets of the Venezuelan Maduro regime, in an attempt to support Washington fake recognition of the opposition leader, Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez, as the legitimate president;

(3) the imposition of more sanctions on Russia and, in particular, efforts to reduce the sale of Russian oil and gas at prices that exceed the Western imposed oil price cap. This has been already singularly unsuccessful. The key to the West’s method is to try and force all shippers of Russian oil and gas to insure through Lloyds of London and to have Lloyds be responsible for policing compliance with the price cap. Greek shippers with access to alternative sources of insurance have been adept of working around the price cap rules and now the West is attempting to make things tougher for them by insisting on a greater burden of paperwork in order for ships to be allowed to proceed. Since the world’s major shipping companies are now based in Asia, with their own sources of insurance, it is difficult to see why any such measures will be successful in the medium term. The oil price cap has been instrumental in the efforts by Saudi Arabia to distance itself from the West and to move closer to the BRICS. There are now discussions afoot that would lead Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to unhook their currencies from the dollar (just as Russia unhooked the ruble from the dollar in 2014).

(4) short of weaponry for Ukraine the US is leaning on its allies to give up their own stocks, weakening themselves without doing anything substantial for Ukraine and possibly flouting their own laws in their eagerness to oblige the playground bully. We have seen this with South Korea which was pressed to supply a million of its own 155mm shells and now we are seeing it with Japan which is being pressed for its limited supply of Patriot missile systems, which Russia has an irritating habit of knocking out.

Gaza

Here is the link to the CNN report of today’s UNSC vote for humanitarian pauses in the Gaza fighting. Both the US and Russia, for different reasons of course, abstained. A UNSC vote is binding.

UNSC Vote