The news that Zelenskiy has finally rid himself of Zaluzhnyi in favor of a far less popular general, Syrsky, one whose record in Bakhmut and elsewhere suggests that he will, with Zelenskiy’s blessing and encouragement, pour more Ukrainian men into the defense of Avdiivka, pulling forces from other parts of the combat lines through whose depleted portals Russians will advance towards Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Pervamaiorske, Vuhledar, Chasov Yar and Bohanivka, Orazhaine, Robotyne and elsewhere, is a further indication that the upcoming mobilization bill will pass into law and execution. There will be celebration in Moscow that the general who rarely won anything, Zaluzhnyi, has been replaced by an ethnic Russia and former communist who regularly assists Russia’s aggressive attrition strategy by losing large numbers of his men in losing fights namely, Syrsky. Syrsky’s major claim to fame was the Kharkiv offensive of 2022 a fight that was most remarkable for the fact that Ukrainian forces were opposed by hardly any Russians.

This will do nothing to stop stop Ukraine from losing the war as the newly mobilized men will merely replace the dead and wounded, they will be poorly trained, poorly motivated and ill-equipped. The escalating rate of Ukrainian death will worsen Ukraine’s demographic crisis, it will contribute to massive unrest in the army and among civilians, it will accelerate Ukrainian illegal emigration at a time when US pressure on Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and of course, the big one, Iran will, through death and destruction, unemployment and poverty, reignite the drive of migration northwards from the Middle East and North Africa into southern and eventually Northern Europe and the USA.

The beleaguered and sinking Democratic Party is attempting to find new strategies to send US treasure to Ukraine to protect Biden and his neocon goons from total exposure of their noxious combination of idiocy and venality. They are proposing to do this by stripping demands on the US Treasury of all mention of the Border, on which Trump says Republicans must not deal, in support of the hopelessly corrupt and discredited neonazis of Kiev, in support of the genocide of Palestinians by Israel in both Gaza and the West Bank, and in support of the Americowashed neocon elites of Taiwan. 32 Republicans in the Senate voted against the most recent (border-less) aid package, suggesting that there is a growing tide of anti-aid sentiment among Republicans, making it less likely that the Republican Party’s leader in the House, Mike Johnson, will facilitate its package there.

But principally right now the goal is to lend a hand to Biden and Nuland’s neonazi buddies, and to prevent or delay, at least up to November, the return of much of Ukraine and most of its wealth to what Putin has helpfully explained to Tucker is its ancient homeland, in a more convincing narrative than the Zionist justification for their seizure of land from, and extermination of, the peoples of Palestine on the grounds that God (and the British Empire) said Zionists could. (I should note in passing that God personally told me that I could have a United Ireland any time I want; she wrote it on a stone which I dropped in the Liffey). Putin also made clear hjis exasperation with Western leaders who constantly renege on their agreements and treaties, noting how in March 2022 he respected German and French demands that he not force Ukraine into signing a peace agreement with a gun held to its head, by withdrawing Russian troops from around Moscow. As soon as he complied, the Western powers, overwhelming Zelenskiy with assurances of unending weapons, threw the peace agreements, first draft already signed, into the trashcan.

Will Republicans decide now is the best time to give up another $100 billion to the struggling US armaments industry in commiseration for the painstaking task of mass murder and making plutocrats richer, or will they sustain their focus on the 50000 to 100000 illegal immigrants who every day are flooding into the US, fleeing the consequences of US wars and genocides elsewhere? I am assuming the number is at least around 100000 because the Democrats were trying to get Republicans to “compromise” at 50000 daily illegals in order to reboot arms for Ukraine.

The situation is utterly unsustainable - for the USA and for the West, and the tensions are now growing so extreme that we should entertain the possibility of a fracturing of Europe, the fragmentation of the USA and the acceleration towards a dedollarized world economic domination by the BRICS.