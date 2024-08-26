I have spent much of my career as a professor of media and communication. So it is with some authority that I say that the single most important and effective tool in the Western armory is the eager complicity with power of Western mainstream media.

Nowhere is this more in evidence than in Western media coverage of the three most singular targets for attack in the West’s counterrevolution against the incoming tide of multipolarity: Ukraine/Russia, Israel/Iran, and Taiwan/China.

Western mainstream media coverage of this past weekend’s events in the Middle East is predictably disgraceful.

Alastair Crooke in his interview today with Judge Napolitano amply explains why.

Most important corrective statements: Hezbollah used only rockets and drones over the space of 20 minutes and principally targeted a military and intelligence center near Tel Aviv and did indeed cause damage.

The scale of Israel’s attack on Hezbollah has been grossly exaggerated for propaganda purposes.

The most important conclusions that we should draw:

(1) we have resumed a war of attrition and calibrated escalation;

(2) that Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthis will separately deal with their own “accounts,”

(3) that Iran knows that the very last thing it should give Netanyahu is a full-scale war. This is what Netanyahu most needs so that he can:

(a) draw in the US to a conflict that Israel is too weak and divided to achieve on its own;

(b) so that he can use the fog of war to camouflage the continuing liquidation of the Palestine people in Gaza and the West Bank;

(c) so he can delay prison time in Israel or a death penalty by international courts.

My semester starts today so my posts will be irregular over the next day or so.