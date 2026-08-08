Oman-Iran Agreement

I keep seeing reports that suggest that somehow the US is a party to the agreement nearly signed between Oman and Iran to establish joint authority over their respective national waters that, together, eliminate any possibility of complete passage through the Strait of Hormuz that involves international waters (as falsely claimed by the US administration). I very much doubt that the US is a party to this agreement, although I concede that there may well be consultations going on between the Omani government and Washington.

For the moment, the chances that we will see the tankers of those countries that have been involved (notably American and Israeli) in unprovoked and murderous attacks on Iran passing through the Gulf very unlikely any time soon.

According to Drop Site News today, Iran’s implementation of the agreement appesars to remain conditional on the “full and tangible return” of the United States to the temporary ceasefire understanding, stressing that merely suspending the naval blockade would not be sufficient. A return to normality is made even less likely by daily accounts of continuing Israeli atrocities and war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria which are clearly in violation of the MOU and there is little chance they will every stop bar a revolution in Washington.

As for Israel, at some point in the very near future we are going to have to build in more details as to Israeli involvement in major African conflicts as in Somalia and the Sudan.

Gathering Energy Crisis in Europe

A not-so-hidden joker in the pack is the collection of malignant signals hovering over Europe, as unusually hot weather continues to drain energy and push up prices, amidst record low gas reserves in advance of the coming Winter, even as the Gulf crisis sustains pressure on energy prices - especially in competition with better-heeled Asian consumers - even as the EC adamantly, if not fanatically, resists a return to dependence for its supply on cheap Russian pipeline deliveries so as to brake the trend towards European de-industrialization.

These bizarre behaviors, unfounded in any honest geopolitical analysis, have already seen some major political fallout (the disappearance of Starmer, for example, although Burnham is unlikely to make any difference) while in Germany, Merz’ popularity rating is down to 13% and in Italy, Meloni’s government is threatened by the arrival of a new rightist party, National Future under the leadership of Roberto Vannacci, and we have only a few more months of Macron in France.

In France, Germany and Italy rising rightwing parties (National Rally, AdF, National Future) share an intense irritation with their rivals’ foolish transfer of scarce national wealth, at the expense of social welfare systems, to fight a losing NATO against Russia over proxy Ukraine. Sadly, it is only the protests from the nationalist consciousness of the Right that has shown the ability to resist the warmongering blandishments of Neocons and Globalists.

Latest Developments in the Gulf

Here is the list of what Al Jazeera considers are the major developments in the Gulf as of late afternoon of Friday, August 7 (California time):

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, committing each country to treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

US Central Command said it has redirected 51 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others since reinstating its naval blockade of Iran on July 14.

Iran and Oman continued negotiations over a new mechanism for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with disagreements remaining over the extent of Iranian control and whether Tehran could charge vessels for passage.

UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg warned that renewed attacks in Marib and Hadramout, along with attacks on commercial shipping, have raised the risk of Yemen sliding back into large-scale conflict.

Lebanon and Israel agreed on a shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah’s disarmament under their US-brokered agreement. I would comment here that this is just a sick joke since the US-brokered agreement does not have the participation of Hezbollah, Israel continues its occupation of southern Lebanon and continues to commit atrocities against Shia communities in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah - not the compromised confessional government of Beirut - has long proven the most effective defender of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli artillery shelling hit al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon, setting a house on fire, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Israeli forces withdrew from Qalandiya refugee camp after a two-day raid.

Active Engagements in the Gulf and Red Sea

Drawing from Drop Site News (Drop Site), I would add the following:

Two explosions were heard on Qeshm Island on Thursday, reportedly caused by Iranian forces engaging with “hostile enemy targets” near the entry to the Strait of Hormuz.

“Saudi-backed Yemeni forces reported that Ansarallah missile and drone attacks on the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Hadramout on Thursday killed at least 18 of its soldiers, with other reports putting the death toll as high as 58. The health minister of the Saudi-backed government later announced that a second round of attacks on Friday had killed two civilians and wounded 14 others.

An Ansarallah political bureau member described Thursday’s operations as a “preemptive” response to alleged plans by Saudi forces to attack Sana’a. Ansarallah’s Supreme Political Council claimed Saudi Arabia had been preparing a ground invasion to create internal chaos and prevent an end to the country’s “12-year siege,” according to Tasnim.

The Saudi-backed government said that its army had shot down multiple Ansarallah drones launched towards Marib on Friday, with several explosions reported. In the southwestern Saudi city of Najran, the Saudi-led coalition said projectiles launched by Ansarallah wounded 11 civilians, seven of whom were Saudi nationals and one of whom was a 4-year-old child.

26 vessels transited the Bab Al-Mandab Strait on Thursday, up from 19 the previous day, according to Kpler data.”

Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, is a trilateral mutual-defense pact modeled on the collective defense principle that an armed attack on one is an attack on all. Concluded in Mecca amid a wider regional war involving Iran and cross-border Houthi attacks, the deal combines Saudi financial power, Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent, and Turkey’s military-industrial might.

Western governments and policy think tanks view the pact through the lens of strategic autonomy, burden-sharing, and a shifting global order. Analysts from organizations like the Atlantic Council note that the pact reflects growing regional doubts regarding the United States as an absolute security guarantor following persistent drone and missile escalations in the Gulf. Some Western institutional analysts suggest the alliance does not necessarily mean a total collapse of Western influence, but rather complements Washington’s preference for capable regional partners to shoulder more of their own local defense burden. Experts from European and American foreign policy centers point to the potential friction that arises from the fact that Turkey is a major NATO member, raising questions about how Ankara’s new commitments interact with its Western treaty obligations, though Turkish officials insist the deal does not supersede prior duties. Western defense observers have raised subtle red flags regarding the implicit extension of Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent umbrella to Saudi Arabia, complicating traditional non-proliferation frameworks.

This occurs in the immediate aftermath of what appears to be a failed Trumpian initiative to green-light an American rather than an IAEA supervised Saudi development of uranium enrichment. It also chafes against Pakistani eagerness to broker agreements between Iran and the US. If it seems to be sidelining the interests of Iran it therefore intensifies the pressure on Iran to develop nuclear weapons, which up until now, of course, it has resisted (notwithstanding the Israeli assassination, in the deceptive name of of Iran’s leader

Commentary from countries and media outlets across Asia and the Middle East focuses heavily on sovereignty, multipolarity, and regional power balances.

Regional analysis across South Asia and the Middle East frames the treaty as a historic “super-bloc” or parallel security architecture anchored directly within the Muslim world rather than Western capitals. This view is less sustainable when one considers the deep ties that connect Saudi Arabia, Turkiye AND Pakistan to the West and, in particular, to Washington, and at the same time overlooks the continuing significance of Chinese patronage of Pakistan.

Official statements and regional reporting from outlets like Al Jazeera and local state wires emphasize that the pact is strictly defensive, designed to stabilize energy corridors and deter ongoing proxy and state aggression without setting off an explicit sectarian arms race.

Global South analysts highlight the practical economic and technological matrix - melding Saudi capital with Turkish drone/aerospace technology and Pakistani missile capabilities - to foster self-reliant regional defense production. That is all very well, but that view denigrates the centrality of the BRICS in the drive towards multipolarity, and overlooks the possibility that this new alliance - so heavily dependent on Western weaponry - could actually function as a Washington proxy to divide BRICS members (of whom one of course, is Iran).