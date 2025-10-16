Paradoxically, as the world this week moves closer to the precipice of nuclear war (not least as Trump waves the red flag of Tomahawks in the face of Russia; Trump lights numerous touchpapers for war on Venezuela; and the US-Israel duo prepare for war on Iran), I find I have less and less time to write about it (one has to live), but I can do worse than urge your attention to this debate (see below), hosted by Glenn Diesen, between John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs - a debate about Mearsheimer’s realist defense of the concept of “spheres of influence” as a driving force behind a competititve, zero-sum model of global power relations against Sachs’ proposed principle of “spheres of security,” in which the global powers acknowledge one another’s security interests and refrain from interference in the affairs of the smaller states that comprise the spheres of security of their peers, and in which these powers refrain from interference with the non-military interests of those smaller states that comprise their own spheres.

I think this debate is very important as we wait to see what happens over the next few days as a result of what is reported today, just an hour ago as I write, to be an upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Hungary. Can we afford to come to the totally understandable conclusion that Putin is dangerously naive even to talk to Trump or members of his regime (totally wedded, as we have seen, to what is arguably a two hundred year old continuity agenda of full spectrum dominance)? Or must we acknowledge, instead, that no matter what positions countries may hold today, or think that they hold, or think are their interests, credit must be given to the ravages on present assumptions of future developments and changes, and that until the fog of future uncertainty clears there is always a reasonable hope that a treaty for peace today may at least hold all this shit together for long enough until a new configuration of great power interest emerges, and to protect us all from mutual annihilation for the sake of protecting our current concept of what our interest is. And, one might add, to allow time for the certainty to play out that the elites who determine what this “interest” really is, whose “intentions” are always at best difficult to decipher and easy to misinterpret, will mercifully pass to dust and that perhaps something more human, just, noble, likable and intelligent, may take their place.