If the headline seems contradictory and confusing, that is intentional from the perspective of this site whose prime focus, always, is the geopolitical course of US attempts to preserve, enhance or, mainly, minimize the decline of: US global hegemony.

Ultimatum and Counter-Ultimatum

First and foremost is the sudden fate of the demand from the US-supported Coalition of the Brain-Dead (COBD; apologies for my persistent contempt for this generation of European leadership) that Russia accept its demand for an unconditional ceasefire by tomorrow, May 12, OR ELSE!!

And what is the “ELSE?” Well, of course, it is sanctions. Sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet, its energy economy, and its Central Bank. Oh, and yes, setting up a special court to investigate Russian war crimes. This would almost certainly be illegal, given that it would be populated by one side to the conflict, and because there are already institutions set up to perform this judicial task. The activities of these institutions (ICC and ICJ) are also mainly directed to regimes of which the West does not approve and against these regimes they can be speedy and prolific in their judgments and punishments. Not so much when it comes to themselves. In the case of Israel, of course, self-evident Holocaust-grade war crimes in-full-sight require extraordinary effort to investigate and enormous caution in determinaton, leading to no meaningful action whatsoever.

We are led to presume that Russia has committed war crimes although one of the most flagrant of these supposed war crimes, Bucha, was more probably the result of a Ukrainian operation, perhaps advised by the British. As to evidence of terrible war crimes likely committed by Ukraine in the Russian territory of Kursk the COBD has nothing to say.

We do not expect imagination from the Brain Dead and we do not get it.

Otherwise, the COBD might have thought ahead a few hours (you know, how it is done in chess) to contemplate the possible counter moves of their opponent. Did they truly expect Russia to comply? Almost certainly not. What they expected was that Russia would not comply and that their Godfather, the Yellow Goblin, would impose more US sanctions alongside the more European sanctions, showing to all the world just what a war-obsessed fanatic is Vladimir Putin.

Well, the Yellow Goblin may yet do that tomorrow but more likely is it that he is enthralled by Putin’s response to the European ultimatum, which is Putin’s own ultimatum that Zelenskiy show up in Istanbul on May 15 to resume the Erdogan-mediated direct talks of Spring 2022. These had led to a provisional, signed agreement between the delegations, one which was sabotaged by the British hack Boris Johnson, in servitude to Washington and NATO.

This time, there will be no withdrawal of Russian troops, and there will be other adjustments that take into account the realities on the battlefield.

But will there be a “this time?” Zelenskiy, like his European “curators” (as Putin describes Zelenskiy’s sponsors, doubtless with much amusement) has grudgingly mumbled something about movements in the right direction.

BUT, of course, it goes without saying, Zelenskiy wants an immediate, unconditional 30-day ceasefire (so as to give himself a breather, stock up on the continuing flow of Western arms and intelligence, and then set about prolonging any subsequent talks for as long as he can get away with it before restarting the war).

Whereas what Putin requires is a commitment to negotiate in good faith from a starting point of consideration of the root causes of the conflict and, in the process of negotiation perhaps finding opportunities for truces as they may surface, or may not. Curiously, the US vice-president, Vance, concurs that a movement to real and actual peace is more important than chatter about temporary ceasefires.

A credible approach to the matter of ceasefires - and neither Trump nor Kellogg nor Zelenskiy is demonstrating any credibility whatsoever - would want to talk first about the machinery for monitoring the ceasefire and the precise determination of violations and the reactions to them.

A good faith commitment would show up in a US cessation of military aid. Instead, what we see is a pathetic scramble on the part of Washington to prise out from Israel and Germany a couple of second-hand Patriot batteries and 100 missiles that, if used, would give Ukraine a (highly unreliable) protection (of what, Zelenskiy and Yermak, the RADA?) for a few more days. Thus revealing - in the same week as Trump’s scampering away from his nation’s ineffective assault on the people of Yemen, preserving the interests of US shipping while unable to inhibit Yemeni attacks on Israel for as long as Israel’s genocide persists - the miserable state of an attrited, for-profit, Western military-industrial complex.

A good faith approach to peace would very deliberately eschew talks of special mineral deals and investment funds that suck the US ever more deeply into the Ukrainian quagmire. But…….

Neither Ukraine, nor the COBD, nor Trump can talk about root causes without full exposure of their own history of evil intent, mendacity, bad faith, incapability of honoring agreements, incapacity for collaborating even with the ceasefires that Russia on multiple occasions now has initiatied or that Ukraine has even agreed to, and their general incompetence and cruel disregard for the consequences of that incompetence and mendacity for human life - an egregious disregard that they manifest both with respect to their own murderous scheming against Russia, and their cowardly connivance with, support for and timidity in the face of their generation’s greatest crime - Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

Witkoff is reportedly on his way to Moscow this week for a fifth time to present the 22-point Kellogg Plus plan to Putin that has already been thoroughly rejected by Zelenskiy and that will clearly fall a trillion miles short of the minimum that Russia will accept.

Should we expect Zelenskiy or his delegation to show up in Istanbul, his briefcase stuffed with imaginative thoughts as to how what he calls a reliable and durable peace can most quickly, justly, and robustly be achieved?

No, of course not, Silly!

Because all he wants is Russian capitulation, Russia to pay reparations, Russia to be subjected to war crimes investigations. Anything and everything else that is heard from or intimated by Zelenskiy and by his European “curators” is a lie and which is why this war will go on until it is Ukraine and Europe and the US that capitulates on the road to a new multipolar global order.

On Other Matters

India and Pakistan

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan appears to be holding despite some violations early on. India has not lifted its suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty. Unless it does so, this conflict will resume at some point, sooner rather than later.

Were we to follow the Putin line of conflict resolution, which is to investigate the root causes of the conflict, the world is going to be in for a succession of terrible shocks.

These incorporate US uses of Pakistan to foment an extreme and unholy version of Islam for the benefit of pursuing Russians in the 1980s; the role of Pakistan in the events of 9/11; the role of Pakistan in support of the Taliban both prior to 9/11 and during the 20 years’ US occupation of Afghanistan; the role of the US behind the overthrow of the former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan; and the complex interplay of big power politics involving India and China and, of course, the USA, in machinations relating to Pakistan and its long standing conflict with India.

US-Iran

Negotiations between the US and Iran on the entirely fictitious theme of the Iranian “nuclear threat” have continued this weekend. They are deemed “difficult” by the Iranian delegation, but “promising” by the US.

Iranian assessment as to what is “difficult” has a number of very good causes:

(1) The extraordinary US and Western hypocrisy over the whole matter, when all powers, would far better spend their time attending to the real nuclear threat in the Middle East - Israel’s illegally developed 250 nuclear warheads without even the benefit of an Israeli signature to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

The whole world needs an investigation as to how this stockpile represents a threat to anyone in Europe or the US who dares oppose Zionist aspirations;

(2) The ludicrous Washington pressure on Iran to completely close down its nuclear energy program when we already have simple solutions to worries about enrichment that were embedded in the Trump-sabotaged JCPOA agreement - namely, have Russia act as custodian;

(3) The illegality of this Western pressure, given that the nuclear non-proliferation treaty goes to great lengths to protect every sovereign nation’s perfectly legitimate right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes;

(4) the stupidity of Washington’s demands that Iran also sacrifice all its main means of defense, including its hypersonic missiles and sophisticate air-defenses;

(5) while all this sickening hypocritical discourse perpetuated by the US and its European vassals serves only the interests of Israel and of the West in supporting Israeli regional hegemony, - why, nobody actually knows for sure, - no matter what evil is perpetrated by that Zionist entity nor by its current fanatic government, led by a criminal whose only other option is a bridal suite in an Israeli jail.

Hamas, Palestine and Israel

The genocide in Israel continues. Hundreds murdered, bombed, shot and starved to death each day. Today, Israel bombed a food distrubution center and health clinic in Jabaliya refugee camp, only days after Israel made known its plans to take full control of its starvation-management program, doubtless waiting for Donald Trump later this week (?) to give it his full blessing.

A unilateral US agreement with Hamas over the release of a dual American-Israeli hostage is angering Netanyahu, and exciting over-indulgent comments about a possible division between Trump and the Israeli prime minister.

A good faith approach to settling the conflict in Gaza is for the immediate cessation of the US and British flow of arms and intelligence to Israel. Trump has had five months now to secure this very, embarrassingly obvious measure. He has not done so. No matter what he does now he will be guilty, as is Biden and the Biden gang, of criminal connivance with and participation in the genocide of Palestine. As will many others, it goes without saying.

US-China Tariffs

We will learn tomorrow the results of what is being touted as a settlement to the Trump Tariff madness between the US and China.

Is this real? Trump was talking of a reduction of the rate of tariff on Chinese goods to 80% or thereabouts. Is there a world in which this would actually be a sane and desirable outcome?

No, of course not. But we shall have to wait a few more hours.

Back to Iran

There is an interesting relationship between the China tariff issue and the US-Iran negotiations. On May 1st, Trump introduced more sanctions on Iran in yet another bid to apply pressure on Iran not to do what it is not doing anyway and has no intention of doing whatsover (going nuclear warhead).

These took the form of a threat of secondary sanctions on any nation that dares purchase Iranian oil or petrochemicals. China consumes anywhere between 40% and 80% of Iranian oil exports (it varies month to month). If US tariffs on Chinese exports to the US were to remain at the 145% level then China would have no economic inducement to concern itself with US secondary sanctions.

Would this change if the US tariff was to fall to 80% or simply go back to what it was a few weeks ago?

I doubt it. Under the leadership of China, Russia, Brazil, India and others - representing a strong majority of the global population - the countries of the Global South or of the Global Majority, and not only those countries, now understand very well that the last thing they can afford to do is to give in the US systems of blackmail.

We have all seen the movies and know what happens when you do that. So you mustn’t do it. You cannot do it.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).