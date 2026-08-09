The following is as close to a transcript of today’s discussion by Mohammed Marandi in conversation with Glen Diesen as I can come up with. It is critical to an understanding of the current situation in West Asia.

With respect to the latest attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz - I believe it was UAE-owned - Marandi says the situation is not looking good for the USA and Iran is showing the world that nothing is going to pass through the Persian Gulf without Iranian consent. Iran has had a specific project, it seems to Marandi, of targeting UAE ships, and they have hit a number over the past few days.

A while ago, Trump threatened that every time Iran hit a ship in this way then the US would retaliate by hitting some piece of critical Iranian infrastructure or power plant, but Iran has been hitting these tankers since then and blocking any exports, and we see the same situation in the Red Sea where the Yemeni/Houthi forces are blockading Saudi tankers and this morning hit the major Aramco refinery for at least a second time. (In short, we dont seem to be seeing anything approaching the degree of retaliation that Trump previously threanened).

The global energy crisis is getting worse. Iranians know exactly what is going on. Yesterday on an Iranian news show when Marandi said a little about the situation with the Japanese and the US bond market (covered by a post here last week), the show’s host instantly knew what Marandi was referring to and implication of the threat to the bond market in the US. People in Iran follow these events very closely indeed, both about what is going on in the Gulf and inside the USA. Iran’s military and political actions are carried out with an eye to what is going on in the US and internationally.

Yes, the Emiratis are very upset but there is nothing they can do about it. The same is true in Dubai. The Saudis are upset because they are now in the same boat as Qatar, the Emirates and Kuwait. They can’t export much from the Red Sea or export much from the Persian Gulf.

These countries are major consumers; unlike Iran, they have not lived under multiple sanctions for decades. The consumption that Saudi Arabia is accustomed to involves spending like there is no tomorrow. The hopes of Trump to bring in trillions of dollars from dictator regimes in the Persian Gulf are going to be dashed; these countries are going to have to withdraw money from the US to sustain their economies and to repair the damage that has been done, is being done. The costs are going to be enormous, especially in these countries that need huge quantities of money just to sustain themselves.

The Iranians are playing a waiting game. They will put as much pressure on the other side as possible and try to tolerate the pain that is inflicted on them and outwait the US, and they have every right to be optimistic.

The two (unprovoked) US wars on Iran in the past year have been a massive failure for the US.

Not a single underground Iranian base was destroyed. Some of those bases were never used are still available for being used. The Americans are fighting a twentieth century war; US and Israeli bases and those of their other allies were all out in the open (vulnerable to Iranian missiles), whereas all key Iranian assets were under ground.

All key Iranian bases are protected or underground while Iran takes out US overground bases.

The chair of the Iranian National Security Council has reinforced the MOU but it is sort of a “MOU+.” These are not new demands but they are maximalizing the MOU. For example the MOU’s first section refers to Lebanon and refers to “other fronts” although it does not name them (they can be assumed to include Palestine, Yemen, Iraq and the term “Palestine” includes, of course, Gaza and the West Bank). But the chair of the NSC has just made explicit what was previously only implicit.

These wars must come to an end. The Iranians are not going to compromise on anything. When it comes to compensation. the Iranians want full compensation, as expressed in the MOU.

Not only are Iranians not going to compromise, but they are going to maximalize their demands within the framework of the MOU.

The economic repercussions are severe. Saudi Arabia’s July energy exports were close to zero. This means there is less investment going into the US as per the petrodollar system. There is a massive squeeze. The US took a huge gamble on this war.

What about the new Mecca defense pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan?

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the victory over Saddam Hussein in Kuwait was the worst thing that could have happened to the US. Because it created an arrogance that led to the swift collapse of the US empire. The ghost of Vietnam was swept away after Iraq and the unipolar moment, and then came 9/11 where, when you look at the evidence being put forward by the likes of Tucker Carlson (readers here will know that these revelations go back almost to 9/11 itself, and did not need to wait twenty five years for Tucker Carlson’s attention - but Marandi is relatively new to the issue) indicates that culpability was far broader than the 19 (alleged) hijackers and that western agencies were also involved….but in any case, since then, the US has been rapidly declining and the Gulf war is the exact opposite of what we saw in Kuwait. Kuwait was a stunning victory and now we see the exact opposite. The US fought a war and it failed in a period of time comparable to the time it took for the US to defeat Hussein.

The US has since become extremely aggressive. When the US invaded Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq began to work with the resistance, with the Taliban. The first generation of the Taliban was horrible but after their collapse in Afghanistan under US occupation the second generation became more moderate. We still have big differences over education, women’s education and women’s rights and that is a big divide, but the relationship has evolved.

Iran worked with the Taliban to weaken the US occupation. Many Shia minorities were opposed to the Taliban but Iran’s priority was to expel the Empire as it believed that with the expulsion of the US the situation would calm down because there would be no foreign manipulator left to turn one community against another, one nation against another.

The same was true of Syria. Iran supported the Syrian government to oppose the imperial project, along the same lines as we had seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, where the US was eventually pushed out of both places.

The US failure in Iran is linked to its failure in Afghanistan and Iraq. They had to move away from Iranian borders. They spent trillions, they became much weaker, the economy soured, and the American people became much more skeptical about the forever wars.

If it was’t for Iran opposing the war in Afghanistan and Iraq and Syria and Lebanon and Yemen, then today it would be a very different situation in which the US would have been much stronger. Iran’s support for Russia over the proxy Ukrainian, Georgian, Armenian/Azerbaijani threats has helped destroy many of the NATO assets to Ukraine and weakened NATO. The war in West Asia today helps Russia since NATO wastes its assets over multiple fronts.

As for Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia: this is about Yemen and about the weakening of Saudi Arabia.

These powers did not gather over Gaza; they did not gather over Lebanon; they did not gather over the Israeli atrocities in Syria and the horrific situation that is taking place in the West Bank.

Their alliance is about Saudi Arabia being severely weakened because of its own (fawning) policies in giving the US support for its war against Iran, opening its air space to the US, acting as a US air base, providing air bases, providing jet fuel and everything the US wanted, and helping to pay for the war as well (as did the UAE and Qatar and Kuwait - all these governments spent so much money on these bases that some of them are now facing severe economic difficulties).

And then the Saudis went to bomb the Houthis in Yemen and Shia militia in Iraq.

None of this matters much for Iran. Iran is hitting Saudi Arabian oil facilities, and it is not a good look for Saudi Arabia and Turkey to renew their genocidal war against Yemen. Houthi Yemen is much stronger than it was back then. The US has nothing that the Yemenis now have. Yemen has a history of wrecking the ambitions of other countries: the Egyptian failure in its attack on Yemen was Egypt’s Vietnam which is why Egypt was so easily defeated by the Israelis. Maybe there are arms deals here for Turkey and Pakistan, but Marandi doesn’t think this new alliance will not amount to very much.

Diesen refers to Steve Walt’s argument from the 1990s that when a superpower is no longer balanced by other countervailing powers it will overstretch itself (leading to) the end of fiscal responsibility, the end of diplomacy, the end of trust in the political class, exhausting itself economically, losing political legitimacy, and facing the unified rise of minor powers from the periphery. Once the hegemon declines, it struggles back desperately and foolishly.

Can the US accommodate multipolarity, the medicine that it needs to restore itself?

Marandi argues that even now, as all indicators are pointing downwards, American exceptionalism still exists; there is no change in policy. This is due, of course, to corruption, and the money that goes to the military industrial complex, and to the efforts of the oligarchs to enrich themselves. The oligarchs continue to act as though nothing will ever run out.

That idiocy continues to push the US to the edge of the cliff. By the time they acknowledge where they have ended up, it will be too late.

The Iranians, Russians and Chinese are calculating very carefully and US allies are beginning to realize this is a very dangerous situation since none of them have a popular mandate from their people to be the US proxies they are.

The new Mecca alliance is not going to look good when it does nothing for anyone and attacks Yemen in yet another phase of a genocidal war (against Yemenis) in support of another genocidal war (against Palestinians). With respect to this latter, as we have seen, the chair of the Iranian National Security Council said yesterday that Palestine has to be a part of the MOU, and not just Gaza but also the West Bank.

Negotiations between Iran and Oman are very close to completion but because the Strait of Hormuz is linked to the broader issue of the MOU, there is an Iranian pause. . The Iranians never expected the US to execute the conditions of the MOU, but Iran needs to export oil and was able to get a lot of oil out of the Gulf in the period between the signing of the MOU and the collapse of the MOU two weeks later. Now, Iran wants to show that there is an end in sight, but only if the US can bring itself to honor the MOU.

There will be fees for passage through Hormuz, contrary to what Vance claims, but Iran is waiting until the issue of the MOU is resolved according to how Iran interprets the MOU. The deal with Oman is ready for signing but Iran is waiting to see whether Trump is going to return to fighting, to continue the Fox News narrative of war, war, and war - Iran and its allies are preparing for the renewal of war - or America may be so worried about the situation in Japan, about the diminution of oil reserves and other developments, that it decides on a more peaceful outcome.

Gulf countries have lots of money invested in the West (i.e. there is plenty of money out there to cover reparations to Iran and a breaking of the sanctions regime), but if such money were to flow to Iran direct from Washington there would be potential violations of current US law. Putting aside, for the moment, the fact that the Israelis must give back the land in Lebanon that they occupy, and give back land to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank - these are key demands, as is the question of stolen Iranian assets that must be returned - there are ways of resolving some of these things without direct monetary flows from Washington to Tehran.

Iran is not expecting US capitulation tomorrow; but it is determined that the US should be defeated and that the victimized peoples in West Asia such as the Palestinians feel the benefits. A defeat for the US is also a defeat for Israel. Iran is also waiting to see the results of the internal conflict in Israel, not that they expect that Netanyahu’s opponents are any the less genocidal. But Iran is sending a message to Washington that says “we won this war and don’t be under any illusion that you are going to be able to chip away at any of Iran’s gains and the gains of the Axis of Resistance through machinations at the negotiating table or execution of the MOU.”

In the meantime, the US continues to support the genocide; continues to threaten Iran with a holocaust and invokes a political civil war in the US itself. The myth of the indestructability of the US has been exposed. The massive waste of US missiles through “True Promise” 1 & 2 has largely contributed (following the great Biden giveaway of US wealth to Ukraine, as Trump correctly acknowldges) helped bring brought about the current shortage of US stockpiles.

The myth of US power, and the myth of the US economy as “powerhouse of the world,” have collapsed as well. The Japanese crisis (Japan needs to sell US bonds to survive, pushing up the amount that the US must pay to its creditors) is just one indicator. The Americans are going to have to deal with the MOU’s conditions well before they get around to the nuclear deal and this is hardly likely to be any stronger than the JCPOA which Trump threw away in his first administration.

Yet, the US continues to humiliate its proxies - like saying to Saudi Arabia that if they want US enriched uranium they will first of all have to recognize Israel.

(In short, I think Marandi is saying here we are not yet seeing any behavioral changes in the US position that are worthy of trust, and we should not expect clear-cut resolutions any time soon).