On April 15, Reuters cited a source to the effect that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission was examining a series ‌of trades in oil futures placed shortly before major shifts in President Donald Trump’s Iran war policy.

The CFTC probe is focused on trading ​of oil futures contracts on platforms belonging to CME Group (CME.O), opens new tab and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N), opens new tab, with investigators examining at least two instances of oil trades made on March 23 and April 7, the source said.

Well‑timed trades may have generated millions of dollars in profits, ​drawing concern from lawmakers and legal experts that decisions around war and diplomacy can create opportunities for abuse ​in volatile and opaque derivatives markets.

Investors placed an approximately $950 million bet on oil prices just hours before the U.S. and Iran announced ‌a ceasefire ⁠last week. There was similarly well-timed trading in the oil market on March 23.

Yesterday, April 17th, Reuters reported that traders placed a bet worth $760 million on a falling oil price around 20 minutes before Iran’s foreign minister announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open for commercial vessels - which seems to have been the prompt for a series of jubilant Truth Social claims from Donald Trump. The announcement did not then nor does it now seem credible, given that the US blockade was still in place and was not even withdrawn after the announcement and seemed to fly in the face of Iran’s own insistence that it would retain control over the Strait and milk it for the purpose of toll collection - a convenient method of war reparation. Indeed, did say that vessels would still need to observe Iranian imposed lanes of passage. Further, the “opening” would only be for the duration of the the two week ceasefire, and was being made, one can deduce, in response to the Trump announcement of a ceasefire in the Lebanon.

Araghchi’s announcement was nonetheless considered strange even in Iran, with Iran’s speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf reversing the announcement later in the day. Also Iran has further made it clear that there is no truth to Trump’s claim that it had agreed to give up its stocks of enriched uranium.

Here is an account from the Hindustan Times:

“Iran has pushed back sharply against Donald Trump’s claims over the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing his statements as false and detached from realities on the ground. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said Trump made seven claims in one hour, and rejected all of them as misleading. Tehran insisted that even if transit is allowed, all movement through the strategic waterway remains under Iranian authorization, with passage limited to designated routes. Ghalibaf also warned that if the U.S. blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open. The latest exchange has intensified tensions around one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, while raising fresh questions over the credibility of Trump’s claims and the future of ceasefire talks. Iran says control over Hormuz will be decided by developments on the ground, not by social media posts or political rhetoric. The warning comes as Tehran continues to signal that it will respond if its commitments are violated or if pressure escalates further.”

So we have to ask whether there is major market manipulation going on that is taking advantage not so much of gullible traders, if indeed traders are typically gullible, but of electronic software that responds suddenly and massively to rumors and hints. Is it conceivable that there has been some kind of US-Iranian conspiracy to manipulate markets in this way?

It has further been reported by the Times of India that two Indian tankers have been turned back from the Strait by the Iranian navy and, from a different source, that another tanker was fired on. This seems odd behavior by Iran towards the ships of a very good customer for Iranian oil and comes amidst equally interesting news of a Russian-Indian defense pact that includes provisions for the stationing of 3000 troops from each country taking up positions within the border of the other.