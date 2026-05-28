Brent crude prices are low, relative to their levels at the beginning of the year, at around $86 a barrel. Futures are higher, at around $92.

These levels may seem nostalgically low in a few months’ time when global oil stocks are depleted and the crisis continues unresolved.

Today’s prices are not the “real” prices because they do not account for such factors as refinement, transportation and distribution. Transportation costs have gone up considerably given that shippers must look to much longer sea routes or much less efficient land routes. Distributors that still expect to pass through Hormuz will need to factor in new Iranian tolls and higher insurance costs.

The “real” prices are often cited as being around the $150 a barrel mark. These are the prices paid by US gasoline consumers, since the US gasoline market enjoys no consumer subsidies and the high prices are a boon for US oil lords. In Tehran, on the contrary, consumers pay around only 5 cents a gallon.

Iranians are not worrying about oil prices and they also enjoy highly subsidized electricity. They may not be selling much oil right now but what oil they do sell is sold at much higher prices than before the start of the US war of aggression three months ago.

This is not to say that the Iranian economy has not contracted or that it does not suffer high inflationary pressures. But it is far more resilient than many economies both in the West and in the Global South because, for decades, it has had to work around and adjust to Western sanctions while still, self-evidently, remaining a great force in the region - much stronger militarily today than before February 28th and with both Russia and China at its back

In short, as the conflict continues much of the world will slide into recession, if not depression. Iran too will be hurt but, relative to its neighbors, including Israel, it will grow stronger.

US oil producers will laugh their way to the bank but the US economy will contract as it is hit by higher prices for everything, and by higher inflation. while its military, already absurdly over extended, will continue to be outpaced by both China and by Russia.

US energy contractors will squeeze more revenue out of a captured supplier, Venezuela, although it is equally likely that the Venezuela-Cuba axis will become another zone of conflict that further extends and weakens the US military.

The Russian economy will grow on the back both of higher oil revenues and settlement of the Ukraine crisis on Russian terms - given that Europe in a few months will be plunging economically and begging to be hooked back to Russian pipelines.

China will enjoy a privileged oil supply from Russia, its volume ultimately boosted further by the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.

The global crisis will begin to exert far more pressure on the transition to green energy and EVs, industries in which China is already the world’s leader, shoving the US further to the margins of great power status.

Economist Jason Furman has recently argued that US prosperity in recent decades has depended on rather than being threatened by the growth of trade with China whose cheap engineering products have helped sustain, not undermine, US manufacturing.

US and European attempts to disrupt the Chinese trajectory have so far been counter-productive, hurting these countries far more than they have hurt China.

Hence when Mo Marandi tells Judge Napolitano as he did this morning that Trump is the best man for the job of destroying US empire he is hardly far off the mark.

US citizens need to watch out because when the US plutocracy finds its channels of profit from international business are blocked they will be looking more intensely to see what they can suck up at home.

Chances of a settlement of the Gulf crisis still seem poor today, especially following the exchanges of fire that have occurred over the past few days and that I talked about in my previous post. AP has reported just now that U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire in the 3-month-old war by 60 days and launch talks on Iran’s nuclear program. I suspect this is another attempt to keep the market calm. The news is from US sources; Iran did not immediately confirm any deal (an MOU), and President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on it. It is claimed that Iran will not be able to impose tolls and will have to remove all mines from the vital waterway within 30 days In my estimation. I dont belive there is proof that Iran actually has mined the Strait. I doubt that Iran is going to compromise on the question of control over the Strait (though it may make concessions on tolls); it is not going to compromise its legally binding right to enrich uranium; it is not going to make concessions until the US has left the region and until the Zionist project of a greater Israel and the blood shed in this cause in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq is a thing of the past. In this Iran will enjoy greater support from many of its Gulf neighbors than seemed possible even a few weeks ago. When the Houthis are ready to close the Red Sea the end game will surely be close.