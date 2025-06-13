US-China Trade Deal Mystery

As nuclear tensions increase with the widespread expectation today of a likely US-Israeli attack on Iran, and of continuing grave concerns over the stance of the US and, increasingly, Europe, to Russia’s battlefield dominance in Ukraine (and Ukraine’s threats of dirty war), tensions between China and the US appear to have mellowed over Trump’s trade policy, even as the US continues to utter preposterous nonsense about its preparation for war with China.

After two days of marathon negotiations in London, Trump claimed that the two superpowers were retreating from their latest trade standoff, in favor of a longer-term search for an accord, but with Beijing agreeing to supply rare-earth elements and magnets to the US.

China is reported by the Wall Street Journal to have agreed to immediately approve rare-earth licenses for U.S. companies. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had previously announced a new licensing system for the sale of these. Then, when U.S. factories started to suffer shortages, Washington retaliated, imposing new controls (following an earlier China-US agreement to hold tariffs at 30% for Chinese exports to the US and 10% for US exports to China) on the export of semiconductor technology, aviation equipment, and certain fuels.

The crisis in rare earths supply was likely the main factor that prompted Trump’s call last week to Xi Jinping and the subsequent resumption of talks this week in London.

Full details of the new agreement have yet to be released. But there are reports that China has agreed to a 55% tariff on Chinese exports; this would incude a 10% baseline reciprocal tariff applied to all countries, plus 20% for China’s role in fentanyl trafficking into the US, plus a pre-existing 25% tariff imposed during Trump’s first administration.

While all other negotiating partners have a deadline of July 8, a trade agreement has only been made with one country other than China so far: the UK. Most British exports remain subject to a 10% tariff, with exemptions for steel, aluminium, and jet engines. This is in exchange for the UK lifting restrictions on US beef and ethanol, and will only take effect on July 9.

Trump has postponed the imposition of a 50% tariff on all imports from the EU to July. He has confirmed that he will reinstate reciprocal tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The EU has suggested the gradual removal of tariffs on selected agricultural and industrial goods.

Unanswered Questions

The claim that China has agreed to accept a tariff on its exports to the US of 55% seems astonishing, especially given that China appears not to want to move beyond the 10% tariff that China has already imposed on US exports to China, and even though the highest rate that the US had previously threatened was a totally impossible 145%.

55% strikes me as inexplicable, and highly inflationary, even if it brings with it some benefits of a potential protection for otherwise vulnerable US industries.

It is not clear yet if Trump will clear the way for a US sanctions bill that would impose 500% tariffs on countries that do business with Russia for the purchase of Russian oil and gas. Since these countries include China and India it is difficult to understand why China would agree to anything until at least this threat is removed (there were signs earlier this week that Trump was opposed to the Graham and Blumenfeld bill in its present form and might assert an effective Presidential veo if was voted on).

It is also a complete mystery as to why China or indeed any members of the BRICS would humiliate themselves before Trump’s presumptious trade demands without first developing a coordinated, collective response. This is not to say that this is not happening, since only US mini-me, the UK, has fully settled a trade deal with Washington, but that everything about Trump’s trade policy (and the reactions to it of at least some nations) still flirts with lunacy.

On something so important it is difficult to understand, also, why China and Russia are not coordinating. Otherwise the appearance, so far, of an unreasoning degree of Chinese compliance to the whims and snorts of the new American dictator, might seem to be deficient in reassurance to Russia of the solidity of its partnership with China and to any countries, like Iran, whose confidence to pursue their rightful interests hinges to some extent not only on good relations with Russia but on their trusting in an unbreakable partnership, in effect, between Russia and China.

Iran

US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth has given no assurance that the US will not undertake a first strike on Iran. An attack is widely anticipated within days and may have taken place by the time I publish this post, in which case I shall have to pick up on the details over the coming days.

Even as I completed that last sentence (!) I have seen an Associated Press report of explosions across Tehran and claims by Israel that it is attacking the country. Smoke was seen rising from the neighborhood of Chitgar in Western Tehran. As predicted in my last post this followed upon a pretext conjured by the IAEA Board of Governors claiming, on the basis of wildly insufficient evidence, that Iran had not cooperated with IAEA inspectors, to which Iran responded by saying it would establish a third enrichment site. Washington has removed many of its diplomats from the region, and offered voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops.

As I have argued here many times, the discourse recklessly engaged in by Israel, the US, Europe, and the Gulf States about Iran as a nuclear “threat” is insane (Iran doesnt have a single warhead, while neighboring Israel has 250), and Iran should never have agreed to legitimize the stupidity by entering into the JCPOA, that same deal that Trump sabotaged in 2018, with the vain hope that it might buy Iran some respite from sanctions.

Witless Witkoff, Trump’s hapless “peace envoy,” whose failures now extend across much of the world from Ukraine, through Gaza, to Iran, to China, has the embarrassing job of trying to put lipstick on the pig so that Trump can quickly wipe it off with his denunciations against all uranium enrichment by Iran and Iran’s non-nuclear missiles.

This behavior may indeed have heightened Iranian popular support for the acquisition of a nuclear weapon against the wishes and the fatwas of the Supreme Leader, but it would seem highly unlikely that it can do this in time to fend off US and Israeli aggression. It is entirely possible that the Western Zionist establishment on whose behalf this aggression is being sharpened grossly over-estimates (1) the strength of existing Iranian hypersonic missile stockpiles; (2) the sophistication of missiles and air defense systems in Iran that have been given to Iran by Russia or have been developed by or in collaboration with Russia; (3) the unifying power of a hyper nationalism that a Western attack may be expected to create; (4) the dangers to an already fragile Israel of either Iranian preemptive or retaliatory strikes; (5) the dangers to the US of strikes on its bases throughout the Middle East and (6) te ease with which it is possible to inflict damage on nuclear infrastructure that lies so far beneath the ground or in mountains that not even nuclear explosios can shift it.

Russia-Ukraine

The balance of opinion on “Ukrainian” strikes against Russian airfields that constituted one leg of Russia’s nuclear triad and whose nuclear bombers are still arranged in open air in accordance with the mutual protections of the New Start treaty (already on its last legs), is that these were the product of a coordinated Western-Ukrainian operation and that they are taken very seriously in Moscow.

Statements by Russian foreign minister Lavrov make it clear, were there any doubt, that this is what Russia officially believes and that it also believes that the British, through MI6, were heavily implicated, clearing the way for the legality of any Russian reprisals on London or on any part of the UK in any part of the world that it may be considered had a part to play in these attacks.

A Russian strike on a British visa center in Kiev, though not actually British property, raises the stakes considerably as does Russia’s closure of the British Council office in Moscow. Russia has not withdrawn from negotiations with Ukraine, although the US has complained about Russia’s chief negotiator (given to too much history, it seems, for the clueless) as though the composition of any peace delegation is anyone’s business other than the country which the delegation represents.

Lavrov’s comments underline the extent to which Russian perceptions of threat have moved away from the US (whose defense secretary Hegseth says will reduce its military aid to Ukraine by 50% next year (a reduction from $40 billion a year to $20 billion), and which appears to be preparing a next stage of normalization talks that will take place in Moscow) and are focused on Europe

Europe persists in a theater of delusional belief that Russia is a threat to Europe every bit as lunatic as the belief that Iran is a nuclear threat or that China, in the absence of US provocations, would want to invade Taiwan.

The European Commission’s latest raft of sanctions against Russia hits out against Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, even though these are currently empty and unused, possibly signalling an attempt to forestall any kind of joint US-Russian reactivtion of the pipelines. Europe’s is a policy that dooms Europe to expensive energy and to energy dependence on LNG (both Russian and US), to having to take the obsessive Russian-haters of the tiny Baltic republics seriously, to political and economic dependence on the US, and undergirds the founding premise of Chancellor Friedrick Merz’ ambition to rearm Germany (that Russia is Germany’s enemy, notwithstanding the continuing truth of Bismarck’s claim that Russia was Germany’s most naturally ally). NATO chief Mark Rutte encourages the new European militarism by reminding Europe how Russia produces more weapons in three months than the entire collective West manages to produce in a year (a truth that actually makes the argument for a rapprochement utterly compelling) and falsely claiming that Russia is “militarizing” its economy, for which he provides little if any actual evidence.

Meanwhile, his colleague European Commission President Ursula Vonder(mentally) Lying inaccurately alleges that energy exports make up 50% of the Russian Federation’s income (it is in fact under 20%).

Europe provides $1 billion a month to Ukraine, which is part of a G7 loan of $50 billion to be backed by expropriation of seized Russian assets (for which Europe may yet suffer a legal pushback). Ukraine suffers a $20 billion a year deficit with Europe and Europe is about to reimpose duties on Ukraine’s exports to Europe in consideration of the concerns of Polish producers - in particular, about the competitive harm to them of Ukraine’s corn and metal exports.

Russia used to purchase 50% of Ukraine’s exports - a reminder of the general principle that the economies of Western proxies are generally shattered by the conflicts in which their Western sponsors entangle them.

Even as Europe may struggle to keep Ukraine from falling immediately to Russia (Russian troops are getting closer to the city of Sumy, now evacuated; and pushing back Ukrainians to Konstanynivka), there is still the question of who is to pay for the war damage after the conflict is over. The World Bank estimates this at $524 billion, some $178 billion of which is physicsl damage, inclukding 13% of Ukraine’s housing stock. A large proportion of this falls within territory occupied by Russia and might therefore constitute an incentive, ultimately, for Ukraine to concede to Russia’s minimalist demands, given that this would impose the cost of reparation on Russia rather than Ukraine and the West, although Russia my reasonably insist on a return of its stolen assets so that these might then be reallocted to reparations in its newly acquired oblasts of former Donbass.

The United States of America

There has been every sign of an orchestrated drama in Los Angeles and some other major urban centers of the USA (including San Francisco, Oakland, New York, Chicago, Spokane) to use the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to provoke relatively modest protests (in some cases leading to instances, possibly staged by provocateurs, to fires and property damage), their purpose to provide a pretext for their designation as “insurrection” in, and “invasion” of the USA.

Yes, absolute madness from a strategically insane President.

The reality is that these protests are relatively mild by US standards, first of all; their targets, secondly, are a selected, vulnerable few (e.g. fruit and vegetable pickers in Oxnard, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, close to where I live) of the approximately 10 million “undocumented” in the USA who for the most part, thirdly, form a significant and vibrant cultural force that is closely interwoven with mainstream America and whose presence here, fourthly, has long been tolerated by American capitalism as a form of useful, disposable cheap labor (and source of tax income) and whose absence, fifthly, would suppress industrial activity significantly and act as a further inflationary pressure alongside what will certainly prove to be the grossly inflationary impact of Trump tariffs.

Sixthly, we should note the potential illegality and unconstitutionality of Trump’s deployment, without prior consultation or warning and without anything remotely suggesting legitimate due cause (as may have been present in the Rodney King riots of 1992), of California National Guard troops - without the consent either of the governor of California, nor of the mayor of Los Angeles, together with the deployment of 700 marines (trained not for crowd control but for lethal combat), to augment a force of 800 LAPD that should normally have been quite sufficient.

Trump has provoked minor civil unrest and then wildly overreacted to it in a way that is despotic, and will likely be questioned by the judiciary (providing Trump with further propaganda ammunition which which to undermine its independence).

Regrettably, I must end my post with this warning: that in the Middle East Trump has today greenlighted an escalation to nuclear war in addition to his ongoing responsibility for the genocide - by shooting, bombing and deliberate starvation - of Palestinians in Israel, while domestically in the USA he has deployed troops in the streets on false pretext in a trajectory that leads towards martial law and dictatorship of the billionaires and corporate classes.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).