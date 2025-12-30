UKRAINE

Trump reportedly expressed "shock" and "outrage" upon hearing from Putin that a Ukrainian drone attack had allegedly targeted a Russian presidential residence that day. (Ukraine continues to insist that the attack did not take place and claim that the story was fabricated). If it WAS true, who provided the intelligence as to Putin’s whereabouts during the massive Ukrainian drone attack two days ago? Is there evidence that Putin was anywhere near this location at the time of the attack? Who directed the targeting? Is it suspicious that in the Trump-Putin call in advance of the Trump-Zelenskiy meeting in Florida Trump is said to have told Putin he would call him again an hour or some hours after the meeting? Was this intended to hold Putin in place? Of course, if Putin was not at the targeted residence this would have been irrelevant. It is not clear whether the timings of both the Trump-Zelenskiy meeting and the alleged attack on Putin’s residence but my calculations show possible alignment.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed they would speak again “promptly” after Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump publicly stated that he intended to call Putin a second time after the meeting concluded. A follow-up call between Trump and Putin did take place the day after the meeting with Zelenskyy.

The initial phone call between Trump and Putin lasted over an hour and occurred just hours before Trump and Zelenskyy were scheduled to meet at Mar-a-Lago. The Kremlin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed that both leaders had agreed to a follow-up conversation.

Is it possible, therefore, with extremely little on the table to give Russia confidence as to real progress towards a settlement on Ukraine, Putin’s commitment to improving relations with the USA has yet again endangered him and endangered Russia. Not for nothing did I recently refer to the perennial Kremlin tendency to gullibility.

Russia will retaliate, for sure, but, fortunately for Europe, for the US, there is no indication at this time that its targets will include assets of the parties who are most responsible for a continuation of the war by continuing to provide intelligence and weaopons to Ukraine light years beyond that country’s capability to protect itself. This is despite the fact that Ukraine and almost certainly its sponsors are hitting the assets not just of Russia but of Russian allies and even neutral parties as in attacks on a Turkish owned tanker.

Ukraine struck the Turkish-owned tankerCenk Twith a drone at Chornomorsk port in mid-December 2025, causing a fire and damaging civilian logistics, which Ukraine blamed on Russia as part of escalating Black Sea tensions over sanctioned oil shipments, though Turkey condemned the attack, highlighting threats to maritime security for all nations. This is part of a wider trend towards war-instigating aggressions, for example:

The US Navy intercepted a Chinese-owned tanker, the Centuries, off Venezuela. carrying sanctioned Venezuelan oil bound for China, which China condemned as a "serious violation," with President Trump promising to seize the vessel and cargo. This incident escalated US-Venezuela tensions and China-US friction over sanctions, with China opposing unilateral actions against its commercial interests.

On Sonar21, Larry Johnson opines:

“Although we do not know the precise time that the first drones entered Russian airspace, if the attempted attack started around 2200 hours Moscow time then that is 1400 hours in West Palm, Florida where Volodymyr Zelensky was starting his meeting with Donald Trump. The meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations lasted until 1700 hours Florida time, followed by a 30 minute press conference. 1700 hours in Florida is 0100 hours in Moscow. That means the attack on Putin’s residence was underway while Zelensky was supposed to be talking about peace….

“Did Zelensky approve the attack? I doubt it. I think this was ordered and executed by Ukrainian intelligence, with assistance from at least the British services, in order to sabotage the talks and damage Zelensky. This was not an actual attack to kill Putin because he has been living in the Kremlin for the last four years in order to reduce his vulnerability to an attack like this. The Ukrainian officials who ordered this were more intent on embarrassing Zelensky than on killing Putin.

“I believe this is one more indicator that Zelensky’s days are numbered as his opponents in Ukraine, with encouragement from Western intelligence operatives, appear to be maneuvering to replace him and keep the war going. News broke over the weekend that General Zaluzhny, who has been in London for more than a year as the ostensible Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, is heading back to Kiev at the end of this week. The chess pieces in this iteration of Game of Thrones are moving.”

IRAN

Recall, first of all, how in June 2025, the United States and Israel conducted a coordinated series of military strikes against Iran that effectively ended high-level on-going nuclear negotiations led by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Role of “Collusion” and Coordination

While the U.S. initially claimed no direct involvement in Israel’s first wave of attacks, evidence of strategic coordination emerged:

Sequential Strikes: Israel launched unilateral strikes on June 13, 2025, targeting nuclear sites, ballistic missile facilities, and top scientists. The U.S. followed nine days later on June 22 with Operation Midnight Hammer , specifically targeting deep underground sites like Fordow that required U.S. “bunker buster” capabilities.

Pre-Strike Communication: Reports indicate Israeli officials notified the U.S. before their June 13 attacks. Some regional players and analysts characterized the Witkoff negotiations as a “diversion” or a “stalling tactic” to allow Israel to prepare for its strikes.

Joint Objectives: President Trump later justified the U.S. strikes as an act of “collective self-defense” for Israel. By late 2025, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly affirmed their continued alignment, warning of “fresh strikes” if Iran attempts to rebuild its program.

Impact on the Witkoff Negotiations

The military actions occurred just as Steve Witkoff was attempting to finalize a 60-day diplomatic deadline set by the Trump administration.