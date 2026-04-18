While the situation in Iran and Lebanon is confused, it certainly falls a great deal short of anything that US President Donald Trump has claimed in the past 24 hours.

Here is my take, albeit provisional:

Under pressure from the US, Israel appears to have conceded a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon but this is conditional upon Hezbollah - which is not, so far as I know, formally a party to any ceasefire, although it may have voluntarily ceased its fire for the time being - not attacking Israel’s occupying army in southern Lebanon.

At best, the ceasefire is very fragile, and it is only for ten days, although the hope is that something more permanent might emerge from talks that Trump claims are likely to take place between the Israeli and Lebanese premiers in the next days, a useless initiative, I would think, in the absence of Hezbollah.

Earlier today Trump claimed that in the wake of the ceasefire in Lebanon (a condition of Iran’s 10-point plan which according to Trump was supposedly the basis for the US-Iran talks that took place in Islamabad last weekend, but which the US arch zionists Kushner and Witkoff scuttled after 21 hours), Iran had opened the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump followed this up by saying that the US blockade was still in place so far as the movement of Iranian ships is concerned. (Reports of the effectiveness of the blockade have varied widely).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was reported to have announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open “for all commercial vessels … for the remaining period of ceasefire.” The Hill cites the Fars News Agency, an Iranian state news outlet, as questioning Araghchi’s post, characterizing it as an “unexpected tweet about the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz, and following Trump’s subsequent nervous saber-rattling, Iranian society has been plunged into an atmosphere of confusion.”

Iran later denied that the Strait had been opened and said that it retained safe corridors for ships approved by Iran. Very little traffic had been identified, in any case, and what traffic there was is said in some sources to have included three Iranian tankers presumably on their way to Chinese ports. According to the Hill, the speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf, later said Friday that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz again amid the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” Qalibaf wrote in a post on social platform X, adding that passage through the strait will be “conducted based on the ‘designated route’ and with Iranian authorization.

“Whether the strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media,” he continued.

In one of his Truth Social posts today, Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its “nuclear dust,” an apparent reference to its enriched uranium. Given the history of this absurd narrative of Iran as a “nuclear threat” and of Iran’s entirely correct assertion as to the legitimacy of its production of enriched uranium as underwritten by international law, including the treaty of nuclear non-proliferation of which Iran is a signatory, this claim is highly unlikely to be true, in my judgement.

Reports continue to indicate a US military build-up in the Gulf region, although safely removed, in the case of US shipping, by 500 or so miles from the Strait of Hormuz, even despite a crop of reports alleging that US navy personnel are suffering from inadequate food and hygienic conditions. Whether or not these reports are true they do serve as a reminder of the great logistical challenge involved in feeding and sustaining any invading army in armed and hostile territory.

I heard Ray McGovern earlier today claim that Pakistan had sent troops (presumably in support) to Iran but have not seen this confirmed elsewhere. The latest I had heard about Pakistani troops was that 13,000 had been sent to Saudi Arabia, not Iran. Of interest, though, in relation to what appears to have been an extraordinary security operation, the Times of India reports that the Pakistan Air Force dispatched roughly two dozen fighter jets and airborne surveillance aircraft to escort the Iranian delegation home from stalled peace talks in Islamabad last weekend, citing concerns over a possible threat from Israel. Sources told Reuters that the decision to provide aerial cover went beyond routine protocol, reflecting the fraught backdrop of Middle Eastern diplomacy and Iran’s heightened sense of vulnerability amid ongoing conflict. This confirms my judgement from before the talks that its was extremely inadvisable for Iran to send delegates anywhere, least of all Islamabad. This caution still pertains in the unlikely event that the Iranians can be duped into wasting more time talking to Washington or Tel Aviv.

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