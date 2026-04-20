As of April 20, 2026, the US-Iran conflict has escalated with the US seizing an Iranian cargo ship, threatening a previous ceasefire. US claims to hold an advantage in air superiority and maritime control but it is not clear how exactly these supposed advantages are helping it actually negotiate the conflict, while Iran retains a significant portion of its missile arsenal, has considerable leverage through regional disruption and continues to control the Strait of Hormuz.

The effectiveness of the US blockade is in some doubt. Larry Johnson of Sonar21 describes it as something of fiction, especially given the damage suffered by the 13 US bases in the Gulf over the course of the war, with the nearest safe base now being the one that the US leases from the UK on the island of Diego Garcia, 1,240 kilometers away.

CENTCOM reports that only three tankers have successfully crossed the Strait in the past 12 hours (as I write in the afternoon, California time, on April 20), which is a sharp decline from the 20+ that transited on Saturday. (Perhaps compatible with this, TASS reports that 40 Iranian ships traversed the Strait over the weekend). The most significant event was the US seizure of the Touska an Iranian-flagged cargo ship. The USS Spruance fired upon the ship’s engine room in the Gulf of Oman after it refused to stop, marking the first kinetic enforcement of the blockade outside the immediate Strait. But the ship was empty of oil, having returned from China, possibly with a load of trucks, and some sources are doubtful that the US will take the risk of setting ablaze a ship full of fuel.

Yet CENTCOM claims that no vessels have successfully breached the blockade of Iranian ports since it was implemented on April 13 and that 25 vessels have been intercepted or turned around by U.S. forces to date. Approximately 870 vessels remain stranded within the Persian Gulf due to the combined pressure of U.S. enforcement and Iranian threats to non-compliant ships.

Despite the blockade, Iran continues attempting to move oil through “asymmetric means:” tracking data indicates that “dark” ship-to-ship transfers (where transponders are turned off) remain stable at roughly 140 active events despite the overall drop in legal traffic. Before the recent escalation, at least two sanctioned tankers, the Rich Starry and the Elpis, were reported to have successfully exited the Gulf, raising early questions about enforcement consistency that the U.S. has since tightened.

The blockade is estimated to be costing Iran approximately $400 million daily, but I doubt that this gives sufficient weight to the increasing value of the oil that Iran does have. The Institute for the Study of War calculates that Iran’s onshore storage capacity is limited to roughly 13 days; if tankers cannot move, Iran may be forced to shut down oil fields by April 26, which could cause permanent geological damage to the wells. For what it is worth, I very much doubt that the ISW knows what it is talking about.

Oil prices, meantime, have surged to above $95 Brent Crude, as the prospect of a ceasefire collapse looms following the ship seizure

The U.S. Navy has successfully expanded its blockade into the Gulf of Oman, which is where it interdicted an Iranian-flagged container vessel, the Touska, approximately 45 nautical miles southeast of Chabahar. Intelligence indicates Iran is shifting export activities eastward to Chabahar, therefore, to evade the primary blockade zone. Seven VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers) were recently detected near Chabahar, representing a potential capacity of 14 million barrels.

Nonetheless, and despite military degradation, experts note that Iran has effectively established itself as the gatekeeper of the Strait of Hormuz, monetizing traffic and granting priority transit to compliant vessels. Note that the US blockade primarily targets Iranian ships or ships exiting from or heading to Iranian ports, whereas the Iranian blockage covers all vessels but allows passage for the ships of friendly or neutral countries on payment, in at least some cases, of a toll that exceeds $2 million, payable in yuan or crypto currency, thus constituting a threat to US dollar supremacy, (also supported by increasingly requirement imposed by Russia on clients for Russian oil).

China has deployed a Type 055 guided-missile destroyer, a Type 052D destroyer, and the Liaowang-1 space tracking/surveillance ship to the Gulf of Oman. The advanced Type 055 destroyer provides significant radar coverage and monitoring capabilities in the region, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz. The Liaowang-1 is conducting active surveillance on U.S. and allied naval movements in the area, with reports indicating this data may be shared with Iran.

This is occurring among mounting evidence of the mental instability of the US President. The Times of India is among media reporting that American military advisers intentionally excluded US President Donald Trump from the command room during the high stakes search for the US airmen over a week ago, who were on an American jet that was downed in Iran. The revelation was made in a report citing a senior administration official. According to the report, Trump was excluded during the planning stage because military officials feared his erratic temper could jeopardize the mission. He reportedly spent hours shouting at aides in a nearly empty West Wing.

Symptomatic of lunatic leadership in the White House is the (1) utterly unpredictable course of “talks” that are supposed to be entering a second round, as the team of ghouls represented by Vance, Witkoff and Kushner are reportedly returning to Islamabad despite the fact that Iranian leaders continue to insist that they know nothing about such a second round; and (2) the entirely predictable Israeli violations of the ceasefire in the Lebanon. A ceasefire offered hope after weeks of intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanon, but Al Jazeera reports thsat renewed Israeli attacks and the creation of a military boundary similar to the “Yellow Line” in Gaza are casting doubt on the agreement. The 10-day ceasefire started on Thursday night after 46 days of Israeli bombardment and a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, but within hours, says Al Jazeera, Israeli forces were reported to be carrying out demolitions, artillery shelling and land-clearing operations in several border areas in violation of the ceasefire.

The conflict in Iran is widely expected to resume at the end of the current ceasefire, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, although there are some optimistic rumors to the effect that increasing pressure from Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE - which face the possibility of existentially damaging attacks on their desalination, energy and export sectors - we may see the US lift its blockade.

That would be a sane and sensible reaction to the highly dangerous situation that Trump has contrived. But Trump is neither sane, nor sensible. Between this choice between peace and catastrophe lies only the possibility of an out-of-the-box intervention in Washington.

In the Ukraine conflict, Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange large numbers of drones against one another, with some important hits achieved by both sides - Russia destroying the power station in Chernihiv, for example, with Ukraine hitting key oil refineries and ports in cities like Tuapse, Novokuybyshevsk, and Syzran. These attacks, targeting sites like the Black Sea port of Tuapse, have caused major fires and significantly disrupted Russia’s refining capacity. These actions are aimed at reducing Russia’s fuel production and limiting export revenue.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy and transport, utilizing large-scale drone and missile strikes to disrupt critical infrastructure. Recent barrages have targeted power substations, thermal plants, and logistics hubs, particularly in the Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, causing significant power outages, damage to fuel depots, and disrupting transport logistics. Major attacks have struck energy infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Nikolaev, and the Kyiv-controlled part of the Kherson region. These targeted transport infrastructure and fuel depots across 145 locations, including drone storage sites. Strikes in the Odesa region caused a near-total blackout in Chornomorsk, heavily damaging port facilities, containers with oil and pellets, and residential structures.

There are strongly conflicting reports concerning the alleged expulsion of Ukrainian male refugees of military age from European countries, an expulsion that the Military Summary Channel claimed earlier today could augment a Ukrainian mobilization to as many as 600,000 by the end of the year. A closer look at the evidence suggests that this is wildly unlikely - especially bearing in mind regular reports of desertions from call-up to fight with the Ukrainian armed services. Ukraine is experiencing a significant military desertion crisis, with reports indicating over 150,000 to 300,000+ cases of desertion or unauthorized absence (AWOL) since 2022. Rising desertion is linked to extreme battle fatigue, high casualty rates, forced mobilization and lack of training.

The European Union has officially stated it will not forcibly expel or deport Ukrainian men of conscription age, confirming that the Temporary Protection Directive prevents differentiated treatment based on gender or military obligations. While some Ukrainian officials have encouraged the return of draft-eligible men, EU officials have stated they will not send them back against their will. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson confirmed the EU will not deport men back to Ukraine. The Temporary Protection Directive protects all Ukrainians who arrived after the full-scale invasion, allowing them to remain.

Claims that countries like France or Germany are systematically deporting thousands of Ukrainian men are therefore said to be false. The EU is willing to support those who want to return to Ukraine voluntarily. Some individual cases involving specific crimes or illegal activities might result in deportation, but this is based on legal grounds rather than a policy of returning conscripts.

It is true that some European officials have urged compatriots to reconsider their approach, suggesting that fighting-age men should be helping their country. The legal reality notwithstanding, some usually responsible commentators continue to report significant and possibly illegal EU pressures on Ukrainian men, in a context in which European leaders increasingly look to Ukraine sustaining the war with Russia either until the Democrats return to power in Washington (return of the Biden ghoul!) or until the Europeans, deindustrialized, paying huge amounts of unnecessary cash for US fuel, and dependent more and more on US arms, themselves re-arm.

For the moment, however, the European Union has extended temporary protection for over 4 million Ukrainian refugees until March 2027, guaranteeing they will not be deported and can work, study, and receive benefits. While some Ukrainians voluntarily return home, there is no blanket EU policy forcing their return.

These contradictory reports raise suspicions of propaganda, mainly from Kiev. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is actively seeking the return of Ukrainians from abroad to support the nation’s economy and defense, particularly encouraging mobilization-age men to return. While acknowledging gratitude for host nations, Zelenskyy emphasizes that bringing citizens home—and freeing captives—is vital for Ukraine’s survival and post-war reconstruction. Zelenskiy clearly wants to bring back citizens of mobilization age to boost the army and strengthen the war-torn economy. He has focused on asking Western partners for assistance in returning men of military age. Zelenskiy has acknowledged the need for “warm emotions” toward countries that have sheltered refugees, but that the primary long-term goal remains their return to rebuild the country.