Scott Ritter told Judge Napolitano on Friday that British PM Rishi Sunak had promised that British soldiers would fight alongside Ukrainian, a curious vow given that the British army is down to 56,000 men, its armory is depleted from giving so much of it to Ukraine already, and that Britain’s recently signed security deal with Ukraine doesn’t come into effect until after the current conflict is resolved. Has Britain ever even considered the possibility that friendship with Russia could be achievable even with the UK being part of the North Atlantic alliance or even in place of it? Or is Unapproved Thinking now prohibited in the UK? Because I actually think that it is. The great 19 century German politician Bismarck believed that an alliance with Russia was central to German security but his successors, defeated in two world wars, were disciplined into conformity with Washington’s interests and slavishly clinging to this enforced dependence seem prepared to lose what had been their industrial preeminence, to have their cheap supply of Russian gas and oil sabotaged in favor of Russian and US ENG, while their ruling coalition is pulled apart by farmers protesting expensive diesel and by the rise of a popular right wing party the afd that terrifies the elites.

In Ukraine meantime the West’s proxy army of Ukraine is losing. and within a few weeks will begin to show the effects of a calamitous decline and insufficiency of weapons. This does not look as though it is a problem that can be resolved any time soon, given that in the USA, the Republicans in the House are searching for a much better deal on the border than they are likely to get in order to concede more aid to Ukraine and, in any case, are embarrased by the possibility of voting favorably for such aid when it is clear that Donald Trump, who will likely be the Republican candidate to run against Biden, is not in favor of any such aid. The border is no small problem and although the US itself has brought many aspects of the problem upon itself, it is very real in the perception of a wide swathe of the electorate. Walls may not be relevant as a solution, but solutions are required, and the Republicans, far, more than the Democrats, recognize this. In addition the crisis in the Middle East is causing jitters, as who knows just how much weaponry the US will need in the event of a conflict with Iran. The US is unable to win a proxy war in Ukraine; is it any more likely to be able to win on two major fronts, together with continuing to support Israel’s policy of genocide in Gaza (at a cost of 27,000 lives; 65,000 wounded) at a time when surely it is clear even to the dimmest analytical minds that the entire globe is undergoing epochal upheavels trajectories and outcomes are very uncertain.

(On the subject of Gaza, in passing, I notice there is a lot of tepid liberal chatter about the concept of “proportionality,” with corresponding complaints that Israel’s response to October 7 has been grossly “disproportionate.” I find this very unsatisfactory, reducing us to the dubious level of trying to determine what is the “right” amount of murder one is allowed if one’s own side has been attacked in a terrorist situation. Isn’t jurisprudence supposed to be a bit more sophisticated by now? And in any case, if we decide that Israel is “allowed” so many murders of civilians, given that a certain number of Israeli civilians have been attacked - although actually I think a good many of these were actually killed by the IDF - that is hardly a rational basis for decision-making in the context of a conflict that has been going on for half a century. In a tit-for-tat conflict, if that is not too crude a concept - and it is crude, especially if you consider that the original sin was the seizure and occupation by one ethnic group of land belonging to another and the killing and displacement of many who lived on that land - who gets to decide which “tit” represents the provocation that is seen as justifying a “tat” response? It would certainly be an appropriate moment to consider the total numbers of Palestinians who have been killed by Israel across this period of time, and compare it to the total number of Israelis who have been killed by Palestine. Do you think that Tony Blinken carries these numbers around in his head when he pronounces for the benefit of Establishment journalists that the US treats all lives as equal? There is no easy calculation of the numbers on the basis of the skewed research results provided by social media - when I find it, I’ll let you know - but most will suss the direction in which these thoughts are travelling.

In Ukraine itself, trouble is clear with respect to recent Russian advances in Avdiivka (where Russia is venturing further north above Stepove towards a Ukrainian stronghold, while still battling for Berdychi) and, west of Bakhmut, in Ivanivske, and around Bohdanivka. Further south Russian positions and prospects are looking stronger in Novomykhailivka, Vesele. Pervomaiske. Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Urozhaine, Robotyne and Krynky.

New trouble is brewing in the northeast where Russia is beginning to implement plans for a buffer zone attacking military facilities in Ukrainian cities such as Lyptsi and Vovchansk, launching cross border raids, while Ukraine evacuates settlements along the border. Ukraine is not expecting anything major until the summer and meanwhile is redeploying troops from this area to places like Avdiivka, giving rise to discontent in the ranks.

Evacuations are something Ukraine has done many times before as on the west banks of the Dnieper west of Kherson. Evacuation provides greater safety for civilians and great cover for the military. A bit further south, near Kupyansk Ukraine is fortifying positions along the Oskil in expectation of a major Russian offensive. Russia is subjecting Kupyansk itself to heavy fire. Russia has taken the town of Tabaivka (repelling Ukrainian counterattacks) has launched a ground attack on Perschane, and fighting for Kotliriivka, establishing fire control over sections of the H26 and Kotliarivka. Russian troops are closing in towards Terny.

None of this represents anything especially astonishing, I suppose, in military terms, but it does represent a pattern of steady advance in a context in which Russia’s opponent, in all measures, is growing steadily weaker. Many commentators up to this point in time, had been assuming that the war would have to end, eventually, on Russian terms but that these terms would involve the absorption of all land east of the Dnieper, including Kiev and Odessa, and the rest of the Black Sea coastline. But because some Western sources are now talking about an ultimate transfer of the current Kiev regime to Lvov, there is a question as to whether Russia could live with a continuing Banderite regime in Lvov, and I rather think not. On the other hand, I notice that recent remarks by Vladimir Putin have something of a conciliatory tone suggesting to some that provided the collective West is prepared to consider such basic terms such as Ukrainian neutrality, the absence of foreign military bases on Ukrainian soil, a limit to the size of the Ukrainian army, then Russia would be open to negotiation a variety of points. Whether the collective West deserves to be let off the hook so easily is debatable, but this would be an exit short of total humiliation for Biden and his European poodles (though probably way too big a step for the Neocon cabal).