US military bases in Europe on high alert. 60,000 NATO troops on Belarusian borders incl. as best as I can understand Dima today, on Ukrainian border with Belarus. Belarus says it’s tactical nuclear forces are ready. EU appoints anti-Russian fanatic, Estonian former prime minister to top EU foreign policy position (Estonia pop: 1.3 m). Renews leadership of EU Commission of fanatic anti-Russian Ursula von der Leyen. EU notches up rate of access to EU membership for Ukraine and Moldova. Gathering concerns for global financial system creaking under staggering US debt, with debt to GDP ration on target for 140% in context of a de-dollarization of global trade.

US Presidency under senile anti-Russian fanatic Genocide Joe Biden to be allowed to continue, while pro-billionaire, pro-pollution, pro-corporatist, pro global-warming Donald Trump waits in the wings under suspicious Stop the War banner.

Is Macron’s party doomed in France under crushing defeat by Le Pen or can he cobble together some deal with the Left coalition? Or maybe Le Pen can deal with the Left? In Britain, can Farage shake up the two-party duopoly sufficiently to create greater pressure on establishment suicidal Ukraine madness?

In Iran, I don’t think the chances of the reformist candidate are especially encouraging since the reduction of conservative candidates to just one will likely give conservatives the lead. Nor do I care: any Iranian party that can possibly think that better relations with the US are a good idea after the US has done everything it possibly can to destroy Iran is led either by fools or imposters. We will know by Friday.

In Ukraine, Dima confirms continuing Russian presence in Sumy as Russia attempts consolidation of buffer zone, although any presence in Sumy is also a threat to Kiev. Russia is using FAB3000s in Lyptsi and holding ground in northern Vovchansk. Significant Russian advances lately in Kupyansk, Siversk, Avdiivka, Toretsk areas. In Chasiv Yar the eastern micro district is still the main focus but Russian forces are reportedly crossing the aqueduct westwards and gathering to the north.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Belgorod have shut off power in the entire region, possibly for some time. This may have been a reprisal for Russian bomb attacks on Kharkiv City which among other things destroyed the main postal office believed to have been used for military purposes. Russia may retaliate by taking out remaining small power stations in Zapporizhzhia.

Zelenskiy no longer talking of Russian return to 1991 borders but still talking NATO, EU, and reparations.

If Russia controls Ukraine maybe it can pay reparations to itself.

That’s All Folks!