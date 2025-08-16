Planetcide

Earth’s climate is approaching irreversible tipping points

Economist

Wildfires hit France, Spain and entire Mediterranean rim of Europe

WSWS

Alaska

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to meet Trump on Monday after US-Russia summit secured no halt to fighting

AP

My Comprehensive Interview with Russia Scholar Richard Sakwa

Natylie's Place

Applying the Lost Art of Kremlinology

Consortium News

Global Research

Zionist Genocide and Other War Crimes

The Arab, the Left and Those Who Remained Silent: History Will Not Forgive You

Countercurrents

Recorded Intent: A Registry of Israeli Genocidal Statements on Gaza

Human Rights

Chaos at Airports in Israel as Netanyahu's Gov't CRASHES, IDF Deployed!

Openminded

“It is a Holocaust”: An Open Letter to Media Executives Regarding the Vast Undercount of Gaza Carnage

Coutercurrents

Smotrich Announces Major West Bank Settlement Expansion To ‘Bury the Idea of a Palestinian State’

Antiwar.com

Anatomy of a lynching

A mob of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians who were out among their olive groves. Two young men were killed, tens were injured.

Antiwar.com

Has Israel Begun Its Plan to Occupy Gaza City?

Countercurrents

Israel’s Plan For ‘Full Control’ of Gaza Heralds A New Nakba – So The West Is Panicking

Countercurrents

The Accursed Fate of Palestinians in Israeli Prisons

Countercurrents

“We Can’t Have Greece Become a Playground For IDF Soldiers": Israeli Tourists Traveling to Greek Islands Met With Pro-Palestine Protests

Drop Site News

Greater Zion

Beirut’s Dahye suburb, Lebanese Resistance stronghold, opposes disarmament

Breakthrough News

Turkey Defense Deal With Syria Includes Training and Arms – Stops Short of Turkish Bases

Antiwar.com

Empire in South America

Trump orders Pentagon to use military force against Latin American drug cartels

WSWS

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected interventionism in the context of the recent US naval deployment in the Caribbean Sea.

TeleSur

Libberal Authoritarian Europe

How the far-right AfD shapes German government policy

WSWS

Germany pledges additional military aid for Ukraine and spearheads European rearmament drive

WSWS

TeleSur

Fascism USA

Trump administration agrees to keep DC police chief in place, but with immigration enforcement order

AP

DC sues to block Trump’s federal takeover of its police department as intervention intensifies

AP

More Trump thuggery as Border Patrol goons threaten Democrats in downtown Los Angeles

WSWS

Death rate for US children surges 25 percent in 10 years

WSWS

Propagana and How They Do It

Declassified FBI Files Expose 19 Hidden Clinton Foundation Bank Accounts – Where Did the Money Go?

Sonar21