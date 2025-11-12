Links 11/11/2025
9/11
Court Filing Exposes 9/11 Coverup
Empire in Africa
Nigeria In The Crosshairs: Separating Fact From Fiction
How The CIA & Mossad Set Up Sudan for Genocide since the 1990s
Gold and Mercenaries: The Price of the Massacre in Sudan
The ‘Othered’ Genocide: Sudan’s Suffering and the World’s Indifference
Empire in Asia/Australasia
50 Years since the Canberra Coup: A Marxist assessment
A Brief History of China-Mongolia Relations
Mongolia’s Constitutional Court Rules Against PM’s Removal
Empire in LatAm
Hypersonic Missiles, Imperial Wars, and Resistance: The New US-Russia Clash in Latin America
US Bombs Two More Boats in the Waters of Latin America
Washington praises police massacre in Rio in Trump’s new political intervention in Brazil
Empire in West Asia
Tehran’s Residents Are Panicking as Taps Run Dry
Iran announces emergency restrictions in Tehran over air pollution
US, Central Asia relations will be strengthened “like never before”, says Trump
Historic White House summit sees Syria sign key agreements with US
Fascism US/UK
SOAS student charged with terrorism: “All I ever did was speak about a right that Palestinians have under international law”
Violent ICE arrest of asylum seeker in Massachusetts causes seizure of father holding toddler
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/11/11/quzf-n11.html?pk_campaign=wsws-newsletter&pk_kwd=wsws-daily-newsletter
Sylvia Demarest: The legacy of Dick Cheney: a privatized military, a discredited leadership class
Worth a Read: The Rise of the New American Oligarchy
Elon Musk’s $1 trillion payout and the case for expropriation
Kash Patel’s GF files $5 million lawsuit against podcaster for ‘insinuation’ she’s Mossad honeypot
NATO Wars
Lavrov Reaffirms Russia’s Demands to End the War as Ukraine Crumbles Under Withering Attacks
Norway reportedly considers sovereign fund collateral for EU’s €140bn Ukraine loan
Legalising the theft of Russian assets
Ted Galen Carpenter: Washington’s Long Road to Alienating Russia
Mark Episkopos: Trump’s most underrated diplomatic win: Belarus
Georgian prime minister deepens ties with China as relations with West worsen
Agreement on US ‘financial shield’ for Hungary sends forint to 18-month high
Kyrgyzstan’s Forgotten Colour Revolution
Poland Might Impede The EU’s Push To Speedily Grant Ukraine Membership
Bulgaria and Romania seek to delay sanctions against Lukoil
Serbia’s parliament approves law clearing way for Kushner-backed Belgrade project
Propaganda
Paramount ‘Blacklisting’ Hollywood Figures Critical Of Gaza Genocide
Peer Reviewed Report. 86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections
The US Empire Keeps Getting Creepier
Artificial Intelligence Is Making Everything Dumber
US Zionist Genocide and Other War Crimes
Video leak by IDF’s chief lawyer of gang rape of Palestinian sparks right-wing defence of torturers
US Replaces Israel As ‘Overseer’ Of Gaza Aid Deliveries
One month into the ceasefire, Israel continues genocide in Gaza in various forms
Winter Is Coming to Gaza
Report: US To Build $500 Million Military Base in Israel on the Gaza Border
Kushner Meets With Netanyahu in Israel To Discuss Future Plans for Gaza
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/10/kushner-meets-with-netanyahu-in-israel-to-discuss-future-plans-for-gaza/