9/11

Court Filing Exposes 9/11 Coverup

Klarenberg

Empire in Africa

Nigeria In The Crosshairs: Separating Fact From Fiction

Popular Resistance

How The CIA & Mossad Set Up Sudan for Genocide since the 1990s

Mint Press

Gold and Mercenaries: The Price of the Massacre in Sudan

Countercurrents

The ‘Othered’ Genocide: Sudan’s Suffering and the World’s Indifference

Countercurrents

Empire in Asia/Australasia

50 Years since the Canberra Coup: A Marxist assessment

WSWS

A Brief History of China-Mongolia Relations

Foreign Policy

Mongolia’s Constitutional Court Rules Against PM’s Removal

Barron's

Empire in LatAm

Mint Press

US Bombs Two More Boats in the Waters of Latin America

Antiwar.com

Washington praises police massacre in Rio in Trump’s new political intervention in Brazil

WSWS

Empire in West Asia

Tehran’s Residents Are Panicking as Taps Run Dry

Foreign Policy

Iran announces emergency restrictions in Tehran over air pollution

Intellinews

US, Central Asia relations will be strengthened “like never before”, says Trump

Intellinews

Historic White House summit sees Syria sign key agreements with US

Intellinews

Fascism US/UK

SOAS student charged with terrorism: “All I ever did was speak about a right that Palestinians have under international law”

WSWS

Violent ICE arrest of asylum seeker in Massachusetts causes seizure of father holding toddler

Violent ICE arrest of asylum seeker in Massachusetts causes seizure of father holding toddler

Sylvia Demarest: The legacy of Dick Cheney: a privatized military, a discredited leadership class

Natalyie's Place

Worth a Read: The Rise of the New American Oligarchy

Democracy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion payout and the case for expropriation

WSWS

Kash Patel’s GF files $5 million lawsuit against podcaster for ‘insinuation’ she’s Mossad honeypot

Gray Zone

NATO Wars

Lavrov Reaffirms Russia’s Demands to End the War as Ukraine Crumbles Under Withering Attacks

Sonar21

Norway reportedly considers sovereign fund collateral for EU’s €140bn Ukraine loan

Intellinews

Proud

Ted Galen Carpenter: Washington’s Long Road to Alienating Russia

Natylie's Place

Mark Episkopos: Trump’s most underrated diplomatic win: Belarus

Natylie's Place

Georgian prime minister deepens ties with China as relations with West worsen

Intellinews

Agreement on US ‘financial shield’ for Hungary sends forint to 18-month high

Intellinews

Kyrgyzstan’s Forgotten Colour Revolution

Popular Resistance

Poland Might Impede The EU’s Push To Speedily Grant Ukraine Membership

Pressenza

Bulgaria and Romania seek to delay sanctions against Lukoil

Intellinews

Serbia’s parliament approves law clearing way for Kushner-backed Belgrade project

Intellinews

Propaganda

Paramount ‘Blacklisting’ Hollywood Figures Critical Of Gaza Genocide

Popular Resistance

Peer Reviewed Report. 86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections

Global Research

The US Empire Keeps Getting Creepier

Caitlin

Artificial Intelligence Is Making Everything Dumber

Caitlin

US Zionist Genocide and Other War Crimes

Video leak by IDF’s chief lawyer of gang rape of Palestinian sparks right-wing defence of torturers

WSWS

US Replaces Israel As ‘Overseer’ Of Gaza Aid Deliveries

Popular Resistance

One month into the ceasefire, Israel continues genocide in Gaza in various forms

Countercurrents

Winter Is Coming to Gaza

Countercurrents

Report: US To Build $500 Million Military Base in Israel on the Gaza Border

Antiwar.Com

Kushner Meets With Netanyahu in Israel To Discuss Future Plans for Gaza

Kushner Meets With Netanyahu in Israel To Discuss Future Plans for Gaza

Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time With Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan

Drop Site

American Pravda: Six Unknown Books and Their Dangerous Jewish Secrets

Unz

Condition of Palestinian Bodies Returned by Israel Highly Indicates “Organ Harvesting”

Countercurrents

Escalating settler attacks and illegal settlement expansion entrench annexation and forced displacement in the West Bank

Countercurrents