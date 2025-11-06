Links 11/06/25
9/11
‘The 9/11 Files’: Tucker Carlson treads cautiously in earnest attempt to spark new investigation
Ecoside
Land Degradation Threatens Billions of Lives Worldwide, Warns UN Food Agency
Empire in Africa
What to Know About Trump’s Threat of Military Action in Nigeria
Empire in LatAm
Venezuela’s Militias And The Civil-Military Union
Is Venezuela’s resource wealth Trump’s real target?
Empire in West Asia
How Eighty Years Of US Aggression Finally Broke Syria And Why
US Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Baghdad Over Iraqi Resistance Factions
Green Bottles, Yellow Cylinders and the Increasingly Fantastical Claims Made in Support of the Chemical Weapons Narrative: Part Four
Fascism US
ICE shooting of TikToker Richard LA exposes the fraud of California’s “sanctuary” policy
US citizen shot by ICE in California as Illinois detainees sue over inhumane conditions
AI-Powered Drones Used In Gaza Now Surveil US Cities
New Issue Of JOHNSTONE: Tech Dystopia In The Shadow Of The Empire
The Big Smirk
Oxfam: 10 US billionaires have had their wealth increase 6-fold since 2020
ICE Plans Cash Rewards for Private Bounty Hunters to Locate and Track
NATO Proxy War Againstm Russia Over Ukraine
High Rates of Desertion in Ukraine Army and Fast Decreasing Public Support for War Raise Big Questions
Tarik Cyril Amar: The Nord Stream Loyalty Test
‘Busification’ - forced conscription - is the tip of the iceberg for Ukraine’s military crisis
The bad boy of Europe
Leaks Expose Collapse Of EU/US-Backed Belarusian ‘Opposition’
Russia vs NATO… The Strategic Imbalance
Russia’s Military Advantage Over NATO
Sonar21
US Empire
‘They take the money and go’: why not everyone is mourning the end of USAID
US Protection Tariff Protection Racket
Supreme Court begins deliberations on Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs”
From Tariffs To Tribute: The $350B Price Of ‘Parity’
Trump Is Clearly Losing The Trade War With China, Which He Started
Zionist Genocide and Other Crimes