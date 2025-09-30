Empire in LatAm

Venezuela’s Maduro Ready To Declare State of Emergency If US Attacks

Antiwar.com

Telesur

Trump’s Argentina Bailout Fuels Farmer Backlash Amid Rising Religious Extremism in U.S.

Egberto

Is Tren De Aragua a CIA Operation In Order to Justify an Attack on Venezuela?

Sonar21

European Crises

EBRD warns CEE competitiveness at risk as China’s export power grows

IntelliNews

Moldova aims for rapid EU accession process after PAS election victory

IntelliNews

“Managed democracy” wins the Moldovan elections

IntelliNews

Fascism US

Trump’s NSPM-7 Labels Common Beliefs As Terrorism “Indicators”

Klippenstein

Trump administration celebrates the perpetrators of the Wounded Knee Massacre

WSWS

Federal agents are abducting any DC residents who appear Latino, new suit says

Real News Network

Fascism UK

Workers Party of Britain leader George Galloway detained in London under counter-terror legislation

WSWS

Genocide

Trump gives Hamas days to respond to Gaza “peace plan”; German chancellor says Europe no longer “at peace” with Russia

Drop Site

Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan: A Rubber Stamp of Legitimacy on Israel’s Subjugation of Palestine

Drop Site

Multipolar Order

Russia Signals Lower Gas Prices for China Compared With Europe and Turkey

Oil Price

NATO Proxy War with Russia Over Ukraine

Europe and the Myth of the “Russian Nemesis”. The Genesis of Russophobia

Global Research

Russia Says It’s ‘Analyzing’ the Possibility of the US Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

Antiwar.com

War Department Pushes To Double or Quadruple Missile Production To Prepare for Potential War With China

Antiwar.com

Propaganda Analysis

Uncovering the Cover-up of Vaccine Effectiveness and Safety

Global Research

Tucker Carlson and the Resurrection of the 9/11 Truth Movement, Part I

Unz

Klarenberg

Russian Economy

Reuters: Russian government explores way to make ends meet as budget deadline looms

Natylie's Place

Russia’s debt service costs swelling due to high interest rates

IntelliNews

Russia’s demographic fall enters a more dangerous phase

IntelliNews

Zionist Expansion

Netanyahu Threatens Iraq with Attack in UN Speech

Global Research

Storm Clouds Over the Eritrean–Ethiopian Border: How the UAE Is Financing a Proxy War Over the Strategic Port of Assab, It’s on Behalf of Israel

Global Research

Leaked Israeli Transcripts Reveal Trump Lied About Attack on Iran

Barrett