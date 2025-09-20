BRICS

Andrew Korybko: The SCO & BRICS Play Complementary Roles In Gradually Transforming Global Governance

Natylie's Place

Europe in Crisis

French Government Collapses as National Budget Deficit Reaches Critical Levels. Abayomi Azikiwe

Global Research

“Freedom” US

Invoking “war,” Trump threatens to send troops to more American cities

WSWS

Historic images of slavery removed by national parks after Trump directive

WSWS

Genocide

UN Inquiry Report Demands Immediate Action to Stop Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

Countercurrents

Gaza City’s Last Lifelines Collapsing as Israeli Attacks Intensify, OCHA Warns

Countercurrents

Israel’s Strike on Yemen Newspaper Offices Was ‘Deadliest Global Attack’ on Journalists in 16 Years: Press Freedom Group

Countercurrents

US Vetoes Sixth Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN Amid Ongoing Genocide

Countercurrents

The Houthis strike hotel in Israel, NYPD arrests city officials at ICE holding facility, and Israeli airstrikes recommence in southern Lebanon

Drop Site

NATO’s Proxy War with Russia Using Ukraine as Pretext

Russia has dramatically increased attack drone production in 2025, launching over 34,000 kamikaze drones and decoys at Ukraine—nearly nine times more than in the same period last year

Russia Matters

TeleSur

Harrison Berger: How U.S. Support for Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Imperils Diplomacy

Natylie's Place

Trumponomics

Counterpunch

War Propaganda

Turning the Tide on the 9/11 Deception

Piers Robinson

Independent Media’s Role in Resisting Billionaire Media Control

Egberto

West Asian Crises: Armenia and Azerbaijan

Engineering Peace?

Newe Left Review

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign defence pact: Alarm bells in India and Israel

Countercurrents

Pakistan gives Saudi Arabia a landmark Article 5 collective security guarantee

IntelliNews

GCC's Defence Council approves measures to strengthen defence integration following Israeli attack

IntelliNews

Why is Iran Willing to Make an Agreement with the IAEA?

Sonar21