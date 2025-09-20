BRICS
Andrew Korybko: The SCO & BRICS Play Complementary Roles In Gradually Transforming Global Governance
Europe in Crisis
French Government Collapses as National Budget Deficit Reaches Critical Levels. Abayomi Azikiwe
“Freedom” US
Invoking “war,” Trump threatens to send troops to more American cities
Historic images of slavery removed by national parks after Trump directive
Genocide
UN Inquiry Report Demands Immediate Action to Stop Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
Gaza City’s Last Lifelines Collapsing as Israeli Attacks Intensify, OCHA Warns
Israel’s Strike on Yemen Newspaper Offices Was ‘Deadliest Global Attack’ on Journalists in 16 Years: Press Freedom Group
US Vetoes Sixth Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN Amid Ongoing Genocide
The Houthis strike hotel in Israel, NYPD arrests city officials at ICE holding facility, and Israeli airstrikes recommence in southern Lebanon
NATO’s Proxy War with Russia Using Ukraine as Pretext
Russia has dramatically increased attack drone production in 2025, launching over 34,000 kamikaze drones and decoys at Ukraine—nearly nine times more than in the same period last year
Chantaje de Kiev: Ucrania ataca central nuclear de Zaporiyia
Harrison Berger: How U.S. Support for Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Imperils Diplomacy
Trumponomics
Trump’s Destruction of the US Economy
War Propaganda
Turning the Tide on the 9/11 Deception
Independent Media’s Role in Resisting Billionaire Media Control
West Asian Crises: Armenia and Azerbaijan