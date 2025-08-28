My postings will very likely be irregular over the next few days. Bottom line: things are relatively quiet now, but there are severe and potentially fatal storms ahead for us all, very soon.

As Trump pushes the US towards some form of authoritarianism or dictatorship or, simply, hell - without meaningful resistance from the Democrats, as is of course entirely to be expected - his staggering record of ignorance, stupidity, cruelty and failure on the international scene intensifies.

More and more Palestinians die of hunger and of being shot at by IDF and US-backed GHF goons in Gaza, while the Zionist agenda also unfolds inthe West Bank, and in southern Lebanon, enforced by US’s Zionist Tom Barrack upon a weak and helpless Lebanese government which just rolls over in face of US-Israeli insistence that Hezbollar disarm, while rising tensions between Israeli forces in southern Syria and the equally terrorist "government” of HTS in Damascus suggest that more of Syria will fall to Israel.

Israeli links to Kurdish SDF forces to the northwest suggest an open road for Israel into Iraq. In the meantime, Israel has been taking care of its southern perimeter, it hopes, by bombing the Houtis in Yemen. All this is in preparation for the next war that as I have just said will likely break out between Israel (backed if not instigated by the US) and Iran, an event likely to occur at any moment between now and the end of the year, perhaps after the decimation of the Palestinians in Gaza. Here, in Gaza, it is implied by the Israeli zeolots that the tool of starvation is being used only to force the popultion southwards but nobody, nobody seems able to actually define a mechanism that provides any kind of satefy or security for Palestinians other than that under conditions of starvation they are pushed against the Israeli border with Egypt - there is no guarantee, none whatsoever, that Israel will open that border, permit transit through that border or that Egypt will respond in any way other than to kill those pitifuls who dare cross.

Everything in this satanic nightmare is the product of US boosterism for Israel, for egregious wealth transfer to Israel, meekness in the face of overrconfident, entitled and fanatic Israeli leaders, the buying out by Israeli lobby groups of at least two-thirds of US politicians and, ultimately, of the inhumanity and moral vacuousness of Donald Trump and his equally odious henchmen.

In Ukraine, there is no evidence of movement by either side. The Europeans are continuing to give away or stand ready to give away vast sums of new money and weapons, including Taurus missiles, to support the continuation of the war. There is no evidence that the US has entirely ceased its provision of weapons (indeed, it may even be considering intensifying the supply of long-range missiles), nor, even less, is there evidence that it is about to stop supplying intelligence to Ukraine, nor even that anyone necesssarily is listening to Trump when he asserts this or that war-related shift in policy.

The Trump regime of tariffs and sanctions is very clearly, very rapidly forcing the other major powers and the BRICS countries to unify, and to solidy against the US.

It is becoming clearer by the day that the major European economies are in deep financial trouble: not least because of their commitments to Ukraine, their self-inflicted high energy costs, the consequences of their increasing dependence on the US that lead to their own de-industrializstion, their borrowing of money so as to buy American weapons to send to Ukraine, their ever more dangerous levels of debt to GDP, not to mention weaknesses in the entire Euro system (that transfers wealth from the more robust to the less robust economies) that inhibit growth. It does not seem fanciful that Britian this fall will be looking once again to the IMF for salvation and, in effect, to Donald Trump to authorize an IMF bail-out, pushing Britain into near-total humiliation and subjugation to Washington; nor that France will not, in effect, find itself in need of a bail-out from the European Union, through the Union’s most powerful member, Germany, perhaps by way of the mechanism of a Eurobonds issue from the European Central Bank, that will further burden the EU with debt and come as something of a shock for those nations like Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia that are still rather foolishly clamoring for entry into that schlerotic and liberal-authoritarian bureaucracy that the unelected Ursula wants to consolidate and arm. If Germany is in some way going to have to be paying to bail out France it will have even less resource to re-arm in preparation for it seems to believe will be a war with Russia or to take on the new debt that is necessary for that re-arming.

None of these considerations seem very hopeful, or are in any way hopeful, for a peace settlement over Ukraine. Or to put it bluntly, the global situation is looking more precarious, more frightening by the day because these actors - the US, Ukraine and the European countries - are not demonstrating capacity for rational thought beyond the shortest of short-term interests of those whose hands are on the wheels but, rather, they are demonstrating capacity for infinite foolishness and deadly risk-taking. As they push against Russia in the West, they push against Russia through the South Caucasus (Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan), while to the south another war between the lsrael/US and Iran seems probable, with the risk that both Russia and China may become directly implicated.

