Mainstream Europe, with the exception of those pockets of sanity that remain (Hungary, Slovakia, even Italy and Spain) are committing big-time both to the funding of Ukraine’s war on behalf of US hegemony against Russia ($17 billion dollars this year to be spend on Ukraine by Germany and Norway; same for next year). To do this they will (1) have to borrow a lot, and increase their dependence on international investors, centered in the US; (2) much of this borrowed money will be spent on US weapons that deindusrialized Europe no longer has the capacity to construct or the IT advances that is required - such increases in demand in what even for the US are conditions of weapons scarcity will push up prices steeply; (3) as Germany has just officially proclaimed, these countries will have to cut back drastically on social welfare programs with the likelihood of corresponding political instability; (4) and large increases in borrowing will intensify their already very problematic debt-to-GDP ratios and (5) increase their energy dependence on LNG imports from the US even as they voluntarily reduce continuing dependence on cheaper energy from Russia.

Yes, Russia too now looks vulnerable on the energy front, due both to accelerated drone attacks on refineries and pipelines by Ukraine, and because the Russia government is strategically rerouting oil supplies from the international to the domestic market in order to reduce price pressure for Russian consumers in a bid to keep inflation, now running at a relatively low 3.5% monthly rate, low.

Russia has some other economic challenges as well but these nowhere approach those of Europe. France and the UK are well down this road already. All the big European countries are in recession or close to it, with rumors rife in Britain that the country will have to go cap in hand to the IMF for help, like it did when the lights started going out in the 1970s. There is similar concern in France where there is some doubt as to whether the government can secure a vote in September on a budget that takes a scythe to public expenditure It is not impossible that we are seeing a train of events in motion that will lead to a government, even a presidency, led under Marine LePen. Economic turbulence is equally certain in the case of Germany, and as in France there is a growing likelihood of an AdF-led government although a pullback from Ukraine fever by the AdF is perhaps less likely in the case of the AdF than in the case of Marine.

European governments don’t behave in the aggressive way towards Russia that they do because they have ever truly believed that Russia would invade even the entirety of Ukraine let along Poland and Western Europe. But their behavior is becoming so threatening and so aggressive - that Russia must now have to calculate the political and military calculus of targeting weapons and weapons supplies in the US and elsewhere. Europeans act as though the want Russia to over-react as in a tactical nuclear or another Oreshnik strike against Ukraine or perhaps on London or Berlin or Paris or on Brussels so as to force US re-engagement? Has the US really disengaged? Can we trust claims it will not condone use of US long-range missiles deep into the heart of Russia? Are Ukraine’s supposed new missiles really Ukrainian? Will the US withhold the intelligence needed for accurate targeting? My answers:No, No, and No.

Elsewhere, the death spiral in Gaza and the increasing length of Israel’s war crimes in Syria and Lebanon, the build up of war preparations by both Israel-US and Iran - war is expected in September, once Gaza is crushed - and Trump’s march to fascism continue apace - these are all part of the same overall last-ditch US bid to retain what it believes to be its world hegemony, even as “real” leaders (the BRICS) in the “real” world gather in Beijing/Shanghai over the next few days to map out the “real” future of the world - by way of de-dollarization - which is the multi-polar or multi-nodal victory over the West’s (no)-rules-governed order.

(I am including this not because I consider the source a neutral one, but because I do think there is something questionable about the Wagner Group and Russia's use of it and is something that we need to monitor)

