Study these carefully enough and you will quickly realize the fallacy and the danger in treating separately each of the current US endeavors to humiliate the world in order to sustain what it thinks is its hegemony. You can’t feel warm and cuddly about Trump because you have persuaded yourself that he quite likes Putin, on the one hand, while ignoring for a moment that he might be a genocidal maniac on Gaza (which he is), or trying pathetically not to see that Trump is well on the way to establishing a fascist dicatorship in the US, or trying to persuade yourself that you can discerrn some logic in his trade policies (there isn’t, because Trump flunks economics 101 every time), or imagining that there is anything good to say about flatulent, pompous, demented European leaders on the other, or try to argue that the BRICS is somehow an unserious candidate for the world’s only hope for a sane outcome from the satanic mess in which it now finds itself - the mess wherein US hegemony is the only game in town; far bigger bigger than Trump; enduring far beyond Trump.

Zionist Genocide, War Crime and Invasion: West Does Nothing Real

The Americans Stealing Palestinian Land

The Nation

Israel’s rising kill count of journalists in Gaza stokes outrage

The Hill

Israeli Double-Tap Strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital Kills Journalists and Rescue Workers

Antiwar.com

Mint Press News

UK aware of Israel’s ‘terror’ for over 20 years

Declassified

Reuters journalists accuse newswire of pro-Israel bias

Declassified

Germany’s warmongering Greens demand more weapons for Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians

WSWS

Syria Slams Latest Israeli Incursion, FM Faults ‘Expansionist’ Agenda

Antiwar.com

Creative Chaos: Inside the CIA’s Covert War to Topple the Syrian Government

Antiwar.com

Pregnant Mothers Face the Burden of Gaza’s Famine and Genocide

Drop Site

NATO’a Proxy War Against Russia over Ukraine

Zelensky Wants $1 Billion Per Month From NATO Countries To Buy US Weapons

Antiwar.com

Whistleblower Exposes Real 2016 US Election Meddling

Natylie's Place

Freakish Europe

Republic of Srpska in the Crosshairs Again. Stephen Karganovic

Global Research

German military prepares the municipalities for war

WSWS

France is in big trouble, again

The Economist

Polish President Nawrocki vetoes bill aiding Ukrainian refugees, financing Starlink access

IntelliNews

Situation in Bosnia risks getting worse before it gets better

IntelliNews

BRICS

'Powerful optics': China's Xi to welcome Putin, Modi in grand show of solidarity

Reuters

Modi vows to shield Indian farmers and small firms against US tariffs

US War War War

Trump Administration Shatters the Record for Annual US Airstrikes in Somalia

Antiwar.com

Pretending the Empire Isnt There in LatAm

President Sheinbaum minimizes growing US threats to bomb Mexico

WSWS

US remittances to Mexico fall to lowest levels since 2022

IntelliNews

Trump’s “Weapons of Mass Migration” Explains Targeting of DC, LA, Mexico, Venezuela

Klippenstein

US Allies Open Their Legs Furthest

U.S. and Japan at Odds Over Terms of $550 Billion Investment

NYT

Fascism US

Clergy bear witness to ‘horrific’ ICE abductions at immigration courts

“It’s just unimaginable to see it and witness it, to see an elderly couple being split apart… to see a child ripped out of their mother’s arms. It’s something that you think would never happen here in the United States, and it’s happening right now behind the doors of that nondescript building.”

Real News Network

Army of outrage

Lucian Truscott

This is getting very, very serious

Lucian Trustcott

Andrea Mazzarino, Where Is There to Run To?

TomDispatch

Trump issues executive order to prepare military intervention in multiple US cities

WSWS