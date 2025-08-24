Zionist Genocide

Was the Oct 7 attack a pre-emptive strike?

Gray Zone

Israel Is Forcing Parents in Gaza to Watch Their Children Die of Hunger

Drop Site

Never Forget The Lies They Told About Gaza. Never Forgive Them.

Caitlin's Newsletter

“Deliberate Starvation”: Famine Declared in Gaza Amid Israeli Blockade, World Reacts

Countercurrents

Israel’s killing of Palestinian farmers part of systematic policy to enforce starvation in Gaza

Countercurrents

Fascism US

Pentagon authorizes DC Guard contingent to carry weapons of war as Trump threatens martial law in Chicago, San Francisco, New York

WSWS

NATO Proxy War with Russia Over Ukraine

The Sad State of US-Based Russian Scholars

Sonar21

This red state fears Californians bringing ‘radical, leftist ideology.’ It’s targeting teachers

LAT

Suspect in Nord Stream pipeline explosion arrested

WSWS

Western “Allies” Open Their Legs to US Wider

Canada to Remove 25% Tariff on Some U.S. Goods

WSJ

Empire in Latin America

The Commandos Prepping Mexico Attacks

Klippenstein