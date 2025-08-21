Genocide, War Crimes and Covering Them Up
The BBC hides truth about Israel's genocide - again
Halt On Medical Evacuations Is A Death Sentence For Palestinian Children
Israel approves settlement project that could divide the West Bank
Gaza Protests Spread
‘Colossal level of destruction’ as Israel ethnically cleanses Gaza City neighborhoods
Max Blumenthal: Israel’s Biometric Concentration Camps & Gaza Starvation Scheme
Samir Hulileh: The Palestinian Businessman Who Claims the U.S. Approached Him to Be the Governor of Gaza
Proxy War with Russia Over Ukraine As Pretext
Russia signals slow-walk on Trump deal with Ukraine
Lavrov: Discussing Ukraine's security guarantees without Russia is a "utopia"
7 Lingering Questions After the Trump Ukraine Summit
The Spectacular Narcissism of Trump’s Unsuccessful Peace Negotiations
RAY McGOVERN: Trump & the Seven Dwarfs
ICC Arrest Warrant for Vladimir Putin for “Kidnapping Ukrainian Children”, Russian President Accused of “Genocide-like Deportation”
Paul Robinson: ‘Russian Dream’: Ideological Blueprint or Ideologues’ Pressure Tactic for a National Idea?
More Poking the Bear in the South Caucasus
Armenia and Azerbaijan, TRIPP’ing along the Zangezur Corridor
Iran's President Pezeshkian says ‘Breakthrough agreements’ reached in all areas of discussion with Armenia
Fascism US
A Message To Troops In DC From Other Service Members And Veterans
Trump administration to vet legal immigrant applicants for 'anti-Americanism' and antisemitism
The Empire in Latin America