The MOUse

The MOU is signed electronically by both sides. It means little or nothing. The details of the agreement have not yet been released and may not be available until next week. We are dependent as to its contents on various comments from various parties, many of which confirm, to my mind, that there is very little to hope for here. We cannot even be sure that whatever the electronic version that each side believes that it has signed matches the content of the version that the other side has signed.

The single most important red flag as always is Israel, behind which the US can try to camouflage its own insincerity and untrustworthiness. Israel formally rejected the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) stating it is not bound by the agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the IDF will maintain indefinite “buffer zones” in southern Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria, and reserved the right to respond to attacks regardless of the ceasefire terms.

So that’s it, folks, the whole thing is an evil racket undertaken for short term advantage by the most venomous pair of criminal regimes the world has ever known. Keep your mind focused on that, you stand a chance; forget it, and you’re doomed.

Israeli lack of cooperation notwithstanding, Iran foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, has confirmed that Lebanon is integral to the US-Iran MOU, with the word “Lebanon” appearing three times, most notably when the text explicitly requires an end to the war “on all fronts, including Lebanon.” The US assumes responsibility for Israel’s conduct within the deal’s framework (does that assurance even have a value above minus?), particularly as it relates to Lebanon, he added. The deal reportedly requires the United States to release all frozen Iranian assets and to lift “all sanctions, secondary and primary,” along with relevant UN Security Council and IAEA board resolutions. Reparations for damage incurred by the war remain, says Baghaei, on the table; he called these a demand Iran “will not forget or forgive.”

If we are ever going to get serious about the matter of reparations (you and I will be long dead), let us not forget to hold Britain to financial account for germinating Israel in the first place, and the Anglo-American evil comedy duo to account for the - at least - 70 regime change operations orchestrated by the US - often with the involvement of Britain and other palace poodles - between 1945 and the end of the Cold War alone, and the subsequent machinations in the Balkans in the 1990s, 2001, the invasions of Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Syria and the Maidan coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014 and consequent provocations of the Russian Federation ever since.

Anyway, further to Baghaei’s claims as to what is in the MOU, Iran and Oman are reportedly entitled to manage safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and will charge fees for “services” including navigation, environmental protection, and insurance. This is not at all unusual, by the way, and Trump’s mini-me Wince denies any agreement on tolls (see below).

Mandatory tolls are not legally permitted for simple transit through natural international straits. However, several waterways collect fees under specific international agreements or for mandatory maritime services, and man-made canals are managed with strict toll systems. In the case of man-made maritime passages, such as the Suez Canal in Egypt and the Panama Canal in Panama, these are engineered shortcuts. They are privately or state-operated and require heavy transit tolls to fund dredging, maintenance, locks, and pilotage.

Fees are also paid to Turkey for passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles. Transit fees to pass through the Bosphorus Strait apply to commercial vessels and are calculated based on a ship’s net tonnage. Turkey charges $6.70 per net ton for vessels passing through the strait without docking at a port. Legally termed “navigation service costs” rather than tolls under the 1936 Montreux Convention, the fees cover vital services like sanitary inspections, rescue operations, pilotage, and lighthouses. A commercial vessel with a net tonnage of 10,000 can expect to pay approximately $25,000 for a single passage.

Statements from various sources so far suggest that under the terms of the MOU, and for a short period, ships may pass through the Strait of Hormuz without payment, but that after that there will be a surveillance authority to be managed by Iran and Oman and that will charge fees.

Back to the MOU, according to Baghaei, oil, petrochemical, and fuel sales should resume “without any obstacle” once the memorandum is signed in Geneva on Friday.

Baghai insists that nuclear issues, including Iran’s right to enrichment and its present stockpile of highly enriched uranium, were not negotiated in the MOU, but will be discussed 60 days after the signing of the agreement. As I have endlessly argued in this space, the whole nuclear issue is and has always been a total red herring given that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, does not want nuclear weapons (indeed, actively repudiates any such ambition), has been proven by the IAEA and US intelligence community never to have possessed nuclear weapons (there is a small instance, evidence for which is almost certainly an Israeli fabrication, in which Iranian scientists may, up to around 2004, have given some passing attention to the possibility of a weapons program), to have the right to enrich uranium under the terms of the nuclear non-proliferation regime to which it is a signatory, while Israel has illegally acquired a stockpile of hundreds of nuclear warheads outside of all international jurisdiction.

The Orange Demon has criticized Israel’s handling of the war in Lebanon not because it is a crime to invade another, sovereign territory and annihilate whole communities in it but because Israel “should have been able to do the job faster. It just goes on forever,” “too many” people are being killed, and because “you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you are looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they are not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you.” The Orange Demon seems to have no trouble in recent years with Israel doing all of these things with impunity in its genocide of Gaza and continual attacks in Lebanon up to and beyond Beirut, and in Syria up to Damascus.

And the Orange Demon’s solution? Let Syria do the killing on behalf of Israel! That is to say, to harness the regime of the illegal, terrorist overlord of Damascus, the former and perhaps continuing ISIS and Al Qaeda leader, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who I don’t think overloads anything much beyond Damascus itself, who has lost southern Syria to Israeli invasion forces already, and whose modus operandi is to keep his jihadist warriors distracted with the slaughter of Shia, Christian, Alawite and other Syrian minorities.

Trump’s mini-me demon Wince (or was it Vance?) has disputed Iranian claims about the financial terms, saying the $24 billion in frozen assets Iran says it will recover “doesn’t appear anywhere in any of the text,” while describing a separate $300 billion Gulf-financed reconstruction fund contingent on Iranian compliance. Silly Wince thinks the US is all powerful in the Gulf because he and his Master have been misinformed by the CIA (sans Tulsi) that Iran’s military and nuclear program and its control over the Strait of Hormuz have all been destroyed.

Gaza is not included in the deal because (according to Jeremy Scahill at Drop Site) because the Palestinian factions have already made a separate deal with their Israeli and American counterparts and that the deal is governed by a UN Security Council Resolution

In the meantime, Drop Site News (Drop Site News) tells us that at least 3,826 people have been killed, and 11,851 wounded, in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Israeli drones carried out three consecutive strikes Tuesday (i.e. after the signing of the MOU) on Mifdoun village, on a van on the Hadatha–Hariss road, and a stun grenade drop in Hadatha, injuring four people slightly. Drones were also reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs. In the first 24 hours after the US-Iran MOU was formally announced Israeli forces carried out drone strikes, artillery fire, ground incursion attempts, and road demolitions across south Lebanon, killing at least three civilians and wounding several others.

Drop Site News also reports that over the last 24 hours, five Palestinians were killed and eight were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7 2023, has risen to 73,008 killed, with 173,260 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 997 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,152, while 784 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Further, in the West Bank, Israel is allocating millions of dollars to members of the extremist “Hilltop Youth” settler movement, long linked to the establishment of illegal settlement outposts and attacks on Palestinians. The UN says has documented more than 1,000 settler attacks affecting Palestinian communities since the start of 2026. Israeli settlers doused a 92-year-old Palestinian man with gasoline through a mosque window in Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while also torching vehicles and burning property across the town. Settlers also attacked the nearby town of Burqa, operating under Israeli military protection, and set fire to the entrance of Al-Nour Mosque, burned agricultural fields, and damaged an archaeological site. Settlers have killed at least 16 Palestinians so far in 2026, already surpassing the full-year total for 2025.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday has condemned the opening of a “so-called” Somaliland embassy (Somaliland is an autonomous region of Somali, not a separate country) in occupied Jerusalem, calling the move a “flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

Propaganda in the Russia vs NATO&EU over Proxy Ukraine Domain

Putin congratulated Trump on reaching 80 and told him to ignore Zelenskiy and his curious little gaggle of eurofans. Military Summary told us earlier today (around 4:00am California time) that over the previous 12 hours, in retaliation for the previous night’s Russian attack on Kiev (which apparently did succeed in taking out many military assets, including drone making facilities), Ukraine sent hundreds of drones on Moscow, some of which succeeded in damaging Moscow’s most important oil refinery.

This is part show for the G7 audience in Geneva, where supposedly members are waxing enthusiastic not only to allow Ukraine access to membership of NATO but also to membership of the EU, not that any of them really think this is in their best interest (I suspect Poland and Romania would rather be run over by a Russian tank than sacrifice the interests of their farmers), but Ukraine and its Western sponsors think that if they make enough noise then the sponsor nations, and in particular the (stockpile-draining) US, can be persuaded into pouring even more of their taxpayer money into the corrupt little fingers of the Kiev neo-Nazis.

Why? I don’t think anyone, yet, has totally explored the multi-facetedd answer to that key question.

Curiously, Alexander Mercouris who was actually in Moscow at this time, had no comment on the latest drone attacks, spending the first part of today’s broadcast gasping with admiration as to how advanced is today’s Moscow by comparison with his home city in London. It is not that I don’t believe this (I recall being struck by how advanced I found Kunming in relation to Los Angeles back in, or around, year 2000, and again, how advanced was Beijing over any Western city familiar to me, in or around 2018). He makes the important point, by the way, that the strongest prod to Russia’s latest wave of prosperity was the war of Western sanctions. This put an end to capital flight from Russia and ensured that it stayed invested in Russia, also encouraing so many more Western brand names to stay in Russia than Western media would like everyone to know.

But, more and more, Mercouris’ style of commentary comes uncomfortably close to what I might expect of a propagandist. Of course, he may very well have not been present in any part of the city that would have had sight of any of the hundreds of Ukrainian drones involved (the latest swarm occurred in day time, presumably to maximize civilian casualties, of which there have been several), but he could perhaps just modify his rosy-hued assessment of Russian sang froid and resilience and talk sensibly about the actual damage that actual Ukrainian drones are doing on actual Russian oil refineries, military and transport and civilian infrastructure, and refrain from telling us how Russia is about to win the war any moment now.

Readers of my own posts will know that I have always been sympathetic to the Russian rationale for its SMO. I am the first person I know that justified the SMO as an action that Russia absolutely had to take, given the imminent danger that Ukrainian forces posed to the pro-Russian peoples of the Donbass and to the unassailable evidence that the collective West through NATO were intent on inflicting existential damage to the Russian Federation such that any delay would make such an eventuality more likely. This realization led me to the insight that international law governing such episodes is insufficient. I have provided the details of my assessment here on innumerable occasions and I don’t propose to do so again right now.

What I do want to say now, however, is that no serious person needs propaganda; what we most of all need, and what is in shortest supply, is sterling, empirically based, objective (not necessarily impartial) analysis and assessment. This is not to say that propaganda does not have its uses - it can still draw our attention to certain information and certain perspectives of which we need to be aware, especially when it comes from sources who have access to information about parts of the world or people or events that are ignored, derided, misrepresented or in other ways calumnified by Western mainstream media - which developed over the past two or three hundred years ago and which persistently continue to respirate elitist, jingoistic, corporatist, social class, racist and other ideological froth and bubble.

Despite Ukrainian successes in the drone war, in its bid to weaken Crimea and to cut off the peninsula from the mainland, and to offer resistance to Russian advances towards the city of Zaporizhzhia, Russia is making very important advances to acquire the remaining parts of Donbas that it does not yet control.

Much of the focus is on the city of Dobropillia, which lies south of Druzhkivske (already flattened by Russian artillery and drones), Malotaranivka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

Military Summary channel today shows that Russia has not yet entered Dobropillia but Russian forces are converging on the settlement from numerous directions. Russia has just taken the nearby settlement of Novyi Donbas, which is a mere three kilometers away. Before moving directly into Dobropillia, Russia first aims to complete its takeover of the settlement, to the south, of Bilytske (just north of Rodynske and the bigger city of Pokrovsk, now in Russian hands).

From Novyi Donbas, Russia now has better drone control over the supply line that is used by Ukraine to move supplies from Dobropillia to Bilytske. Russian forces are also moving on this same supply line (that runs through Vodianske) from various points in the south, including Vasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko - once Russia has taken that settlement - and Hryshyne). All of these lie west of recently acquired Rodynske, although Russia has still to take the mine that lies immediately west of Rodynske.

Russian forces are also moving along both banks of the river that lies just to the west of recently acquired Pryiut, with a view to reaching Druzhkivske via Raiske and Mykoliapillia, just east of which Russia now commands 50% of the city of Kostiantynivka.

To the north and northeast of the Slavyansk-Kramatork-Druzhhkivske connurbation Russian forces are in the process of taking Lyman, and, from positions gained in Brusivka, Pyskunivka, Kalenyky and the like, will move soon on Mikolaivka and then - within the space of an estimated 10 to 20 days - start penetrating Slovyansk itself. There are continuing Russian advances west of Kupyansk over the Oskill river, in the Volcha river area of northeast Kharkiv and in Sumy.