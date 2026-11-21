Iran is sending a flotilla of tankers to Asian clients (China, especially) to test the resolve of the US blockade. It has taken the measure of the Bessent economic war namely, as a fig leaf for US military strategic cluelessness, and is not going to allow the US to throttle Iran in this slow and tortuous way - a highly unlikely outcome given Iranian resilience but not one with which it is comfortable to risk. It certainly has no reason to think that the Democrats can be trusted to throw their AIPAC sponsored neocon brainwashed Zionist and MIC-penetrated into the dustbin of history to which they belong.

Will the US take the bait of Iran’s decision of “now or never?” The quondam empire has well over 50000 bored military in the region, after all, but that force is still no match for Iran’s multi-million-man army if it comes to a land invasion and war.

In the meantime, Iran will have decimated the Gulf, tipping Saudi Arabia into meltdown, with the aid of Ansarallah. Turkey and Pakistan understand that, dance steps around Riyadh notwithstanding, their national interests and survival cannot be sacrificed in the furnace of regional transformation that may see the end of Israel as know it and the emergence of a new regional Sunni-Shia, Arab-Persian alliance drawing in Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, Yemen, a rump Saudi Arabia, parts of North Africa, and gathering in more than the remnants of Lebanon, Syria and the Kurds. Who knows? Our capacity to dream should never fail us.

Back to the real world for a moment, the other major consideration as to the prospects of continued survival of our species lies in the direction of Ukraine, Kushner’s idiotic if not insanely deceitful claim that Russia is ready for Article 5-type guarantees for the corrupt, collapsing, narcotic cartel allying (where else do you go when you run out of cannon fodder?) neo-Nazi, European-sponsored, and US constructed battering ram?

Then there is the question of Russian ballistic missiles in Poland, quite possibly intended, in another test of resolve amidst aggressive and moronically provocative NATO war exercises on Russian borders, in parallel with Iran’s tanker flotilla.

And there is the question of French, German, UK and other European military and intelligence feet living and dying on the ground - along with their CIA and MI6 brethren as sponge targets for the start of World War Three. While Merz warbles on about being ready for war just as soon as Germany gets itself together (which it will, just as soon as it gets rid of Merz) and Europe’s young face off against riot police across the entirety of noble Western ”civilization,” whose leaders cannot find a single representative who can talk to Russia, cannot find a workable peaceful solution for Ukraine, and snuggle into the warmth of an undemocratic, centralizing, authoritarian, free-speech sanctioning, new German empire called the EU.