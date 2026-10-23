As of October 22–23, 2026, the latest diplomatic push involves a US-backed initiative - conveyed via U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian aide Yuri Ushakov following St. Petersburg talks - focusing on a potential framework or a new round of talks proposed for around November 10 in Abu Dhabi, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s stated openness to freezing the war along the current front line.

This has always been unacceptable to Russia, and it will continue to be unacceptable. An absolute essential for Russia is that Ukraine be neutral so far as NATO is concerned, and there is increasing doubt as to whether Russia can even accept Ukrainian accession to an increasingly belligerant and anti-Russian EU under the crazed machinations of European Commission fanatics Ursula and Kaja.

Zelenskiy indicated he would accept a deal that freezes the war along the current front line, but Kyiv fundamentally rejects demands to legally cede sovereign Ukrainian territory (such as Crimea and the Donbass) or accept terms that function as an unconditional surrender. Even as Ukraine is, frankly, just falling apart, literally. These territories of Crimea, the Donbass, Zapporizzhia and Kherson are are already enshrined as Russia in Russia’s constitution. That is not going to change.

Ukraine demands credible, binding security guarantees (such as Western or US backstops and a path to or alignment with NATO/alliances) rather than demilitarization caps or Russian veto powers over its foreign policy, viewing past 1994-style assurances as untrustworthy. Sure; Ukraine did not exist as a separate state just a few years earlier, and half of the country looks eastwards. It is a deeply illogical entity, an entity that, at the very least, should be a federation but which is kept by force within a monolithic, monocultural, illegal (having taken power through US-backed coup d’etat in 2014) neo-nazi minority, an entity that has lost half of its population in four to five years.

Ukraine’s position continues to be completely unacceptable to Russia which adamantly rejects any possibility of NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine following any deal and insists, among many other things, on a cap on Ukraine’s military strength to preempt the likelihood otherwise of persistent Western rearmament of Ukraine with a view to creating future mischief.

Continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and cities reinforce Kyiv’s view that Moscow is not genuinely interested in a fair or lasting peace. That is incorrect. Russia is very interested in a lasting peace, one that is secured through international agreements with Ukraine, the US and Europe that respect both Russian and Western security interests. But the West has rejected, muddied and sabotaged all possibilities to the contrary, which is why Russia must keep fighting.

President Vladimir Putin and Russian officials continue to demand control over the entirety of the eastern Donbas (Donetsk and Luhansk) and recognition of territorial realities, rejecting proposals that merely freeze the current front line without satisfying deeper strategic objectives - what President Putin continuously reminds the West (or tries to - the West seems unable to listen) are the “root causes” of the conflict.

It is unlikely, in my view, that Russia will still be content even with a settlement that is limited to the terms of “Isatanbul Plus” (as outlined by Putin in 2024 asnd 2025) and quite inconceivable that it would ever return to the generous concessions that were agreed, with signatures on both sides, back in March-April 2022 but then recklessly and criminally overturned by the UK’s champion idiot, Boris Johnson.

To the territories of Istanbul Plus, I think Russia must now be assuming, in addition, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kiev, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk or, to put it differently, all territory east of the Dnieper and all of the former Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline. That will satisfy Russian security needs.

While Ukraine cooks up ever more outrageous claims of Russian casualties for consumption by naive Western mainstream medias, Russia rightly claims its forces retain the “strategic initiative” (Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive, the Vivaldi operation, has stalled or is reversed) and are advancing across the front line toward Zapporizhzhia city to the west and Slavyansk to the east, reducing the Kremlin’s incentive to compromise on core demands such as Ukrainian demilitarization, neutrality constraints, and the lifting of Western pressure on terms favorable to Kyiv.

Russia has dismissed various elements of US-led or European-backed counter-proposals (including European peacekeeper deployments or rejected freezes), pushing instead for a bespoke security architecture that finally recognizes Russia’s security interests are just as legitimate and urgent as Ukraine’s or Europe’s.

As always, the Trump regime in the US is attempting to insert grotesque, extreme capitalist propositions - various packages being mentioned, the worst of them a proposal for the US to force a restart of Nord Stream (yup, that’s right, the one which Biden destroyed) so that Europe is forced away from its current suicidal trajectory in favor of complete, humiliating dependence on Washington to return to the benefits of cheap, Russian energy but with the US getting a good slice of the profits.

No way, Jose! This is Diplomacy for Deaf Idiots (DDI). The war will continue as we gear up for the next wave of violence in West Asia (its likelihood confirmed by reports of the current withdrawal of US embassy and military personnel in the region). Expect an attack from Israel, immediately backed up by the US, or a premptive strike on Israel by Iran.

On the exact issue of whether Israel would act independently of the US, my money is on the assertive vision of Brian Berletic at New Atlas, who reminds us that it is inconceivable that a tiny nation like Israel can control a huge super-power like the US, that everything that Israel is doing is in fulfilment of what is in US interests but allowing things to look as though fault for them can be pinned on Israel, that the so-called power of the Israeli lobby, AIPAC, represents less than 1% of all lobbying expenditure in the US, and that the real power lies with major US corporations and their financing of think-tanks and other policy-manipulation institutions (and which are NOT, contrary to popular fantasy, controlled by Jews).