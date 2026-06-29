Putin’s acknowledgment over the weekend that Ukrainian drone swarms have indeed resulted in fuel shortages over many parts of Russia confirms my growing concern in recent months that Russian sympathizers in alternative media space, with the notable exception of Gilbert Doctorow and his interlocutor Glen Diesen, are recklessly understating the significance of this development which, ultimately, we must trace to escalating European support for, or instigation of, Ukraine’s drone war.

I am traveling this week, unfortunately, and will have limited time for posts. But from the previous observation I want to make two main points.

The first is that notwithstanding real concerns about fuel shortages in Crimea and about damage to traffic, fuel and transport facilities between Crimea and Kherson, Russia continues to advance incrementally on the battlefield.

Russian forces are only 10 kms from Sumy in the north and some Russian reconnaissance teams have been spotted in the city itself. From Sumy, Russia can fairly easily begin to degrade Kiev. Of equal significance is that Russia’s relentless attacks on gas stations in Kharkiv are threatening to isolate the city from connection with the rest of Ukraine, and the same is beginning to be true of the city of Zapporizhzhia. Note that Russia has much more scope for importing and storing gasoline than does Ukraine. Ukrainian counterattacks do not appear to have stalled Russian progress on Orekhiv and the surrounding area in central to west Zapporizhzhia.

Secondly, I note that for the past two weeks Russia has refrained from massive drone attacks, as Putin had promised, on Ukraine. The numbers of drones and missiles used by Ukraine against Russia on an average night greatly exceeds the number used by Russia on Ukraine.

Yet Russia has rejected a recent Ukrainian entreaty to give up its ambitions for the four disputed oblasts and both Russia and China are signaling strong support for Belarus in the event that Ukraine forces Belarus into the conflict.

One commentator has suggested that Belarus’ president Lukashenko has effectively warned Zelenskiy that if the latter persists in his threats against Belarus then he will be assassinated.

None of this stops Putin from making welcoming sounds to the prospect of a US delegation to Moscow once the Gulf crisis is settled, presumably to explore economic partnerships over and above the Ukrainian conflict.

In short, Putin’s caution and lingering pro-Western sentiments continue to exasperate those who would have Russia use its power to shut down Ukraine and, with it, Europe’s chattering war-mongering class.

In the Gulf, recent exchanges of fire have their root in some reprehensible US-IMO-Omani attempt to break Iranian control of the Gulf by establishing an alternate route along the Omani coast - in the middle of negotiations. This is unbelievably stupid.

Almost as stupid as the US signing a deal which commits it to something it cannot nor wants to deliver: peace in Lebanon. The recent treaty between Israel and the weak, western-captured government in Beirut almost guarantees non compliance by Hezbollah, continuing Israeli invasion and egregious violence in southern Lebanon and, if Iran truly has the integrity that it seems to have, guarantees the failure of the MOU, even though there is a strong likelihood that technical talks will recommence tomorrow in Qatar.

Witkoff and Kushner are reportedly on their way to Qatar. As I will not tire of saying, Iran should not have any truck with the US whatsoever for as long as Trump insists on using these ghoulish real estate extortioners in place of professional diplomats and negotiators. But maybe Iran’s expectation of the release in Qatar today of $6 billion of its frozen assets is clouding its moral vision. I am not holding my breath as to whether Iran is ever going to see this money.

Finally: look out for more details of the advance involvement of the sons of Trump and of commerce Secretary Lutnick in a deal involving tungsten in Kazakhstan. The wholesale destruction of barriers to personal gain from governance is perhaps the chief cause of the moral decay that afflicts the empire today.