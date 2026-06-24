The United States and Iran have signed a landmark interim peace agreement (the “Islamabad MoU”), temporarily halting direct military hostilities and establishing a 60-day roadmap toward a final diplomatic deal.

Despite the breakthrough in Switzerland, deep public disagreements and conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran underscore a highly volatile situation.

Following high-level talks mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, both nations concluded their first round of technical talks in Switzerland on June 23, 2026.

Four Teams have been established to negotiate specific parameters regarding sanctions termination, nuclear affairs, economic reconstruction, and monitoring implementation. Negotiators are working under a strict 60-day window to hammer out a final comprehensive treaty. Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, announced that the U.S. has agreed to release $12 billion in frozen Iranian funds as part of the ongoing progress.

The U.S. Treasury issued a 60-day waiver allowing Iran to sell and deliver oil sanction-free until August 21, 2026. This has successfully driven U.S. unleaded gasoline prices back below $4 a gallon and triggered a slump in global oil prices.

The U.S. naval blockade has been lifted. The UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) has begun a massive operation to evacuate over 11,000 stranded mariners and hundreds of commercial ships trapped in the Persian Gulf during the conflict. Commercial traffic through the Strait is steadily rising.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly declared that Iran has fully agreed to allow UN weapons inspectors back into the country. However, Iranian officials and state media directly denied this claim, stating that “no new commitments” have been made and substantive nuclear talks have not even begun.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while on a diplomatic visit to Pakistan, explicitly stated that Iran’s ballistic missile program is entirely non-negotiable and will remain completely outside the U.S. talks.

Disagreements persist over maritime jurisdiction. Iran insists it will maintain full sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran will not be allowed to charge tolls or fees to passing international vessels.

The U.S.-Iran deal is heavily intertwined with a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A U.S.-led monitoring mechanism via Central Command (CENTCOM) was established to shore up the truce.

On June 23, the ceasefire was tested when Israeli fire killed two people in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanon, drawing a fierce response from Hezbollah, which labeled the attack a “blatant violation”. President Trump warned that the U.S. would “hit Iran very hard again” if it fails to restrain its regional proxies.

In Washington, the peace framework faces fierce domestic resistance. In a rare bipartisan rebuke of President Trump’s handling of the conflict, the U.S. Senate voted 50–48 to pass an Iran War Powers Resolution. The concurrent resolution directs the administration to remove U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress. While largely symbolic and carrying no force of law, it reflects deep congressional anxiety over the administration’s volatile diplomacy.