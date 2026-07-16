SMO Exasperation

I will get to the point eventually, but the main argument you can anticipate is that the evidence increasingly suggests that critics of Putin’s or, if you prefer (Russia is a democracy, and Putin, just like any politician, has to try to satisfy competing demands and interests) the Kremlin’s policy of caution - we can call it the SMO approach, for short - are right.

Russian reluctance to escalate much beyond its slow but steady advances along many of the combat lines in Ukraine (with plenty of hiccoughs, as in Kherson and Zapporizhzhia), encourages further escalation. If this policy is sustained, then Russian territorial advantages are being thrown to the wind, and Russia will lose - not the war with Ukraine, since Ukraine is merely a pretext or a proxy - but the war with NATO which is the only thing that really matters but which Putin keeps trying to pretend does not.

Instead, we are still treated almost daily to stuff like Kirill Dmitriev trying to sort out any kind of deal with that charming old grandad, Trump, and glorifying Russian-US collaboration in space.

In the meantime, even in the alternative media, we have a sharpening of narrative differences between those who argue that Russia is now experiencing challenges from NATO/Ukraine that are existentially dire for the future of the Russian Federation, and those who continue the defend the current SMO policy and profess that Russia continues to win the war and that all the other challenges are little more than “pin-pricks.”

I increasingly lean to the former perspective, and I am more and more tempted to suspect that much of the “alternative” media, including Alexander Mercouris’ Duran (noting that even Mercouris’ interlocutor, Christoforou, sometimes seems to have a hard time stomaching Mercouris’ nonchalance in the face of any disturbing news that does not favor SMO thinking), together with many but not all participants in what I like to call the Napolitano Carnival, Judging Freedom (still on vacation, it seems), and quite possibly without intending any such thing, are functioning to pave the way towards an eventual Western victory by vehemently supporting the losing SMO approach.

Mercouris has contracted the fawning habit recently of repetitively commending what he calls the “indispensable” and “inestimable” site of former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson namely, Sonar21. Just as I find much of value in Mercouris’ own stubbornly pro-Putin daily broadcasts, I also enjoy much of what I read on Sonar21, but I am inclined nevertheless to fault Sonar21 for its precocious inclination to conspiracy theorizing.

I don’t yet see any evidence that leads me to think that Johnson and Escobar’s theory that Iran has been lent a nuclear weapon by another power holds much, if any, water (so, why run with it?). I am increasingly doubtful about Johnson’s claim that US oil reserves are about to run out any day now and that the world will collapse in chaos as a result (see more on this below), and I suspect that the theory that Senator Lyndsey Graham died in Kiev is just another red herring at a time when our attention should be focused on more substantial matters.

Shuttle-Run Oil

I asked yesterday why oil markets are not showing the degree of panic that one might expect. As I write this on the afternoon of July 15, the Brent crude price stands no higher than $82 a barrel, quite modest.

A Wall Street Journal article today explains why prices have not been at panic levels in the past couple of weeks, and this has to do with the alternative route along the south of Oman, carved out by the US, not been authorized by Iran and which is the most likely cause, along with continued Israeli aggression in Lebanon, for: (1) Iran’s attacks this week on a number of tankers; (2) four nights of fairly severe US retaliation, and (3) Iran’s statement yesterday or today to the effect that the MOU - never very real, anyway - was over and that the Strait has again been closed (sources suggest that only 10 vessels passed through the Strait on Monday, well below the normal 130 before the conflict and the 30 or so that were passing through on an average day last week).

The south Oman route, carved out by the US (involving huge US pressure on Oman) even as Iran and Oman were beginning to talk about how they might exercise joint authority over the Strait, is more established than initially seemed to have been the case.

The Wall Street Journal story today says that the ships fired on by Iran fell into the category of those that specialize in short voyages in and out of the Persian Gulf known as “shuttle runs.” These made repeated short trips moving oil from Gulf terminals to ports just outside Hormuz, where it could be transferred to vessels headed to global markets. The shuttle runs began as a trickle in April and then expanded until they came to Iran’s attention (or until Iranian patience was exhausted) and were fired upon.

So why is Brent Crude still so low given, as the Wall Street Journal argues, there will now be a furious scrabble for crude among European and Asian purchasers, even as their inventories remain depleted, and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries have created a shortage of diesel in global markets?

The shuttle-run tankers picked up oil from facilities inside the Gulf such as Abu Dhabi’s Zirku Island and unloaded it a few days later at ports on the other side of the strait such as Fujairah (UAE) and Sohar (Oman). Here, more cautious shipowners and traders could safely load up for distribution to refineries around the world. No wonderm that Iran has expressed such anger against Gulf States that constantly thwart its control over the Strait in alliance with the Empire. Many of these ships sailed with escorts from the U.S. Navy. American jet fighters also intervened. One of the tankers struck on Tuesday belonged to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Another was owned by South Korea’s Sinokor. Another company involved in these runs is Greece’s Adnoc Logistics and Services.

“So far in July, roughly 3.5 million barrels a day of crude oil managed to leave the Strait of Hormuz via these shuttle trips and ship-to-ship transfers, accounting for about one third of the crude that has left the strait daily, according to S&P Global Energy Commodities at Sea.”

Markets are not panicking because markets are fundamentally about American interest. American interest (buoyed by the record oil and bank profits that result from the oil crisis and keep Trump smiling regardless) seems to be served by the embarrassments of heavy consumers of Iranian oil like China and India, and the increasing impoverishment of Europe in its asymetrical scrabble for energy sources with wealthier Asian buyers.

Markets, of course, are notoriously short-term in their thinking and have yet to fully digest the consequences of Chinese control over rare earth minerals, such as Yttrium, lithium and tungsten and the development by China, using oil from Russia via the Power of Siberia pipelines 1 & 2, of a vast military machine with which, since the West has shown that it responds only to the language of force, it will crush the West.

The Kirkuk-Baniyas Oil Pipeline

In my post yesterday, I ventured that those who expected the very worst economic upheaval in the event of a renewal of the conflict were not giving sufficient weight to the many workarounds available. This is important in the immediate present, and it is even more important for the foreseeable future because the evidence suggests that however important is Iran’s present leverage it may not enjoy that leverage for very long. Indirectly, this is yet another pressure on Russia to get its ducks in a line, now, and engage with its crisis in a manner that more resembles war and less resembles SMO.

According to a CNN report today, the United States is backing efforts by Iraq to revive the historic Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline and build new connecting infrastructure to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. This involves reconstructing the 500-mile (800 km) Kirkuk-Baniyas system, which runs from Iraq’s northern oil hubs through Syria to the Mediterranean coast. Another alternative being studied is a new pipeline running from Basra in southern Iraq to Haditha in the north, which would then branch toward Syria, Turkey, or Jordan.

The push to revive the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, damaged extensively during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, is a direct response to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis. Trump has reportedly discussed such “massive” energy deals during a Washington summit involving Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. Major hurdles include the steep cost of rebuilding decades-old infrastructure and the significant security risks associated with operating through regions where militant cells are still active. And it is not clear why Iraq, which has good relations with Iran, and a very poor history with the US, would find this route the best one to go if it deprives Iran of its leverage over the Empire that despoliated Iraq in the first place.

This week has called attention to some dimensions of this war that are still poorly understood. One of these concerns Turkiye, Trump’s recent green-lighting - nothing certain - of the sale of long-ago paid-for F-35s for Turkiye, provided that Turkiye sells its Russian S400 air defense systems (purchased when the US originally delayed the F-35s), perhaps, if Russia allows - and Russia may allow - the sale of the S400s to the newly Israelified UAE, a significant opponent of Russia’s ally, Iran.

This is about as inexplicable as China’s sale of drone components to Ukraine. But there is discussion of bartering by Turkiye for greater influence in Syria, which then has consequences for the Israelis who have invaded the south of Syria and think little of advancing on Damascus when they are in the mood, and for Russia, which has important bases in Tartus (naval) and Latakia (air force). All this again has negative implications for Iran and for Iran’s ally, Hezbollah, in Syria’s neighbor, Lebanon, also invaded by Israel.

Sanctions

The US chose to sabotage the MOU the very same week that US senators introduced a sweeping bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill that threatens to further reduce global refined energy supplies and push up global oil prices (even as both Russian LNG exports to Europe and Indian purchases of Russian crude peak in demonstration of global dependence on Russian oil supply for stable energy markets).

Lawmakers have reportedly reached an agreement with the White House to move forward on the bill. If passed, the bill would impose mandatory sanctions on Russian political and military leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as oligarchs, state-owned enterprises, and foreign companies that support Russia’s defense industrial base. This development comes in the same week as there appeared an article in the Economist by Moscow-based oligarch, Andrey Melnichenko, whose purpose, according to Moscow-based journalist John Helmer, is to convey the message to Putin that if he wants to win the looming war with NATO, he needs to bring back the oligarchs to the center of the resulting Russian war economy.

The “bone-crushing sanctions” bill (more likely, methinks, to crush the bones of the USA than of Russia’s) would impose sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet, its energy projects, and its financial institutions. In a particularly provocative but very likely counterproductive move, it would impose up to a 100% tariff on the top five countries, including China and India, that purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas. This would almost certainly, in my view, ensure that China and India will set themselves up in preparation for direct conflict with Washington. China has already instructed its refineries to treat US threats of sanctions with the contempt that they deserve.

The bill does allow an exemption for countries that import less than 15% of Russia’s total natural gas exports and are “taking significant steps to reduce those imports.” In other words, this is an inducement to poorer countries of the South that Washington will be nice to them if they betray their own best interests which lie in de-dollarization, BRICS and multipolarity. And course the countries of the South totally trust everything that the likes of Trump and Rubio tell them, not.

Back to Putin

The target of a NATO-Ukraine assassination attempt last December, Putin has nonetheless backed himself into a corner by being so charmingly decorous in his pursuit of the war on Ukraine, tolerant of Europe’s vain little foibles, and chummy with the Beaming Yellow Beacon in Washington.

An opposition critic (Tsarov) has just taken Putin to task for refusing even to allow Russian aircraft to take down NATO surveillance drones over the Azov and Black Seas. Sure, we are being told to expect another “massive” attack on Kiev and Odessa. This will doubtless come and it will doubtless take out a few more industrial and energy facilities and the like, facilities that could and should have been taken out years ago.

But Firepoint will still manufacture Ukrainian weapons on license from the US and Europe (although John Helmer today warns that this is just a camouflage to distract attention from the far more serious levels of co-production of drones for Ukraine that take place in Germany, France, the Baltics and the UK).

Ukraine’s President and politicians still come and go. European delegations still arrive (none other, today, than the mischievous Ursula Fundamentally Lying in a delegation that includes top politicians from Moldova and Romania) and depart. Money from Europe still gets showered on Kiev; communications and transport routes between NATO and Ukraine are unmolested; business still gets done; conscriptors still do conscriptions - although they almost didn’t the other day, during anti-conscription riots in Lvov. Lvov otherwise remains pristine, and the lights are still definitely still on, with Lvovians cuddled up close to neighbors that they expects will come to their rescue whenever needed (even if some, like Poland, would rather seize Western Ukraine for themselves, and possibly would have done so already if Putin had pursued this war with maximum vigor).

Even as Ukraine floods the skies of innermost Russia, every day, with drones - often, if not usually, with more drones than Russia sends to Ukraine - that do real damage to oil refineries and the Russian economy.

Even as Ukraine is officially bankrupt, there are still huge amounts of money to be made by keeping the flow of money going to the arms industries of the US, Europe and Ukraine, and the goons in business. Yet Mercouris wants us to feel better about Ukraine’s humiliation of Russia in the Azov Sea by telling us that Ukraine’s drone war is a “drain on its resources!” Well, first of all, those resources are not Ukraine’s. Secondly, they are Europe’s (because Trump told Europe that it would have to pay) and Europe’s gaze is firmly fixed on the ultimate goal, not caring whether that goal is achieved in five, ten or twenty years, when Europe believes that the returns (Russian mineral wealth) will far outweigh the initial investments.

And anyway, in a neo-Nazi cult, who really wants war to end?

Putin seems to take pride in Russia’s ability to “mirror,” as he tamely says, the extensive damage that Ukraine has done Russia in Crimea, and to Russian naval and other shipping assets in the Sea of Azov and, increasingly this week, to such assets along the Eastern Black Sea coastline.

Yes, Russia is doing some damage to Ukrainian shipping interests in the region of Odessa, which I outlined in my post yesterday and which has been further extended today, but why does Russia wait until now?

Mercouris seems to think he is saying something meaningful when today he insists that the situation in the Azov Sea is not really that bad because a lot of the ships that are being destroyed by Ukrainian drones are commercial ships and many are carrying grain.

So it doesn’t matter too much to Mercouris if real Russisan wealth is being annihilated, along with real Russian profits, and real Russian food for countries that really need it. And besides, he protests, there are other ports than Azov so why doesn;t Russia just use those and stop snivelling?

No, Alexander, there are no other ports, now, that are safe from Ukrainian attacks, because Putin has simply been too slow. Putin has failed to protect. Helmer even takes to task Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whom some might describe as a “hawk,” for complaining that Ukraine is engaging in “terrorism,” rather than labelling this as “war,” - war, which is what Russia should be doing.

Mercouris loftily ridicules Ukraine for going after “soft targets.” No, Alexander, Ukraine is engaged in war. Russia, apparently, is not really - or doing it in its own inimitable, gentlemanly, SMO kind of a way.

Ukraine

As previously mentioned, we can expect a fairly massive attack on Kiev and Odessa later today, if it is not already unfolding. 4 Tu22M3 strategic bombers are reportedly already taken off from Engels airport headed southwards, and possible Kh-22 cruises missile attacks are expected. There are indications that Belarus is collaborating with Russia in the north by switching on its border string of signal boosters to better enable Russia to strike the M07 highway that connects Kiev to Warsaw.

The ground situation is largely as it was yesterday: this is largely very positive for Russia in the northern oblasts of Kharkiv (especially throughout the entire northeast of this oblast and in the battle for Bila Kolodiaz, now surrounded by Russia; for Ulanova which Russia has just entered; and Kozacha Lopan, from which Russia is marching north on east bank of the Lopan), Sumy and Chernihiv, now including even Malyn in the Zhytomyr oblast where Russia today took out a gas station on the M07, and is especially evident in the build up towards a ground attack on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation, following the fall of Kostantynivka, the near fall of Lyman and the ongoing assault on Dobrepillia.

In Zapporizhzhia the dust is clearing a little. We can see that Ukrainian counterattacks in west Zapporizhzhia have clawed back to Ukraine some territory in the valuable south-north line from Kamiansk to Molokaterynivka that might have taken Russian forces to the gates of Zapporizhzhia city. Russia’s combat line in west Zapporizhzhia roughly runs from Kamiansk in the west, moving eastwards through Mali Shcherbaky, Nosterianka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. But, in the past day or so, Russian forces are moving north towards settlements such as Lukianhske and Pavlivka.

In east Zapporizhzhia, Orikhiv still remains in Ukrainian hands, although Russian forces are struggling to surround it. To the east, the Russian combat line runs north-south from Ternuvate through Vozdwyzhivka, Dolynksa, Verkhania Tersa and Novoselivka. In the north of Zapporizhzhia, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is recapturing several villages south of the river Volcha.