Bad News from Jolfa

The reported “hard landing” this Sunday May 19 of the helicopter (one of a group of three) ferrying Iranian president Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollachian near Jolfa (both in the one machine, while other senior personnel were aboad the other two), on the Iranian border with Azerbaijan has yet to be confirmed because of mountainous and foggy conditions. The site of the crash landing, at the time of writing, has yet to be identified. Whether or not Raisi or other occupants of the helicopter survived is not known. What might have been the cause is not known. Inevitably and with some justification there is speculation of dirty work by Israel - which has murdered many Iranians recently and in the past, and which may be seeking a reprisal for Iran’s successful missile strike on Israel a few weeks ago - or by some other intelligence agency of the collective West, or by some internal dissidence movement.

Bad News from Bratislava

This has happened within days of the shooting (not, it seems, fatal, as far as we know) of Slovak prime minister Robert Fico; and at around the same time as the President of Georgia, Salome Zourobichvili, vetoed the “foreign agents” bill - promoted by the country’s prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze and passed last Tuesday by the Parliament - and whose purpose would have been to establish transparency of funding of foreign-backed, government-fundedm “non-government organizations”. This is a species of institution behind which western-backed “pro-democracy” groups have violently and undemocratically sought to bring about regime change in any country that does not subscribe to Washington’s “rules-based” order. Zourobichvili wants to conform to the conditions of membership of the European Union which, of course, is firmly committed to, driven by, the Washington’s “rules-based” order and all in favor of violent or otherwise coercive imposition of neocon-style “democracy” (remember Ukraine?).

Fico and Kobakhidze, along with Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, and the new prime minister of Serbia, Miloš Vučević, oppose endless European spurging of its taxpayer wealth on the lost cause of Ukraine. They witness the economic dislocation that this war has imposed on Europe, and they do not see how their countries possibly benefit from a war on behalf of a third party, Ukraine, which misdirects much of the aid into corrupt pockets and which has needlessly - and entirely contrary to the country’s own best interest - sacrificed half a million men in order to achieve the highly dubious distinction of NATO membership. None of the sane opposition to EU/NATO orthodoxy represented by Fico, Kobakhidze and Orban involves “pro-Russian” sentiment; it is simply patriotic support for the best interests of their own countries and of Europe as a whole.

Orthodox European Neoconnery

Rather than stand back and reflect on their hysterical idiocy, the EU orthodoxy has for the past two years (or is it three decades?) gone along with what we now know to have been a fatally misconceived plan of Washington’s neocon cabal. This was to split Russia off from China through a regime-change in Moscow. The manouver was to have been foisted on Russia on the presumption of a “popular” (i.e. US NGO-instigated “pro-democracy movement) uprising whenever Russia troops were defeated, as the neocons presumed, in NATO’s war with Russisa over Ukraine.

Yet still the orthodoxy doubles down on supporting Ukraine, sending in its own troops (whether or not dressed in regular uniform), kow-towing at every turn to Washington even when this runs against Europe’s own economic and military security, draining their arsenals to be destoryed in Ukraine, and lemming-like, rushing consciously, even with glee, to the precipice of nuclear annihilation. All the while screaming hysterically, and without a shred of evidence, in support of the pretence that they believe that Russia wants to take over Europe. They find evidence for this, apparently, in the recent appointment as Russian defense minister Andre Belousov - a rather pacific-looking economist who has very little direct military experience - whom hysterical European elites claim, again without a shred of evidence, is about to militarize the entire Russian economy in his pursuit of Russisan empire. Oh, well; what, after all, is a London or a Paris or a Brussels, so long as Ukraine (already a concentration camp for men of military age) is “free” to do Washington’s bidding?

And now, along with the setbacks to sanity represented by the shooting of Fico in the Slovakia and the vetoeing of the foreign agents law in Georgia, comes this even greater blow to Iran. The Iranian development likely helps to mask the evil of Israeli’s genocide in Gaza by threatening to set fire to the already very combusible stand-off between Iran and Israel, perhaps luring the US into an outright war against Iran in the Middle East, which Israel will imagine is purely delightful but that may yet shatter Israel existentially. In all three instances - Slovakia, Georgia, Iran - the currently prevailing political parties may have to contend with new elections and they may survive, but the overall tenor of what has happened hardly contributes to European, Middle Eastern or global security.

The Battlefields

A concentration of Ukrainian forces in Lyptsi, that is likely now adding some rather more experienced and successful batallions to the ones that were already there, is both good news and bad news for Russia. The bad news is that Ukrainians are not withdrawing from Lyptsi and that this is making it more difficult for Russian forces to move south or west than seemed to be the case a few days ago. The good news is that Russian forces can by-pass Lyptsi to some extent; that the concentration of Ukrainian forces in one area can constitute a liability for Ukraine in its fight against a force that has the greater accumulation of drones and the greater success in taking out the enemy’s artillery, and that the longer the combat persists the more Ukraine is forced to redeploy forces from other parts of the combat lines which then in turn become more vulnerable to Russian advances.

The overall situation today on the battlefields, I would say, is mixed, in particular with reference to the intensity of combat in and around Lyptsi, that I have just spoken of, and with reference to the intensity of combat in and around the west of Ocheretyne which is looking by no means so positive for Russia as it did a week ago. There is also the question of Crimea and the southwest of the mainland, and the relative ease and frequency with which Ukraine, its supposedly diminished and demoralized army notwithstanding, is able to inflict embarrassing blows on Russian air defense, airfields, aircraft and energy facilities. However, against this somewhat surprising evidence of Ukrainian resilience, which seems hardly ever to be given any credit by pro-Russian commentators, we do have damaging news coming in about the fleeing from Ukraine, or hiding, of men of military age from the deeply unpopular and privatized forces of conscription and press-ganging. This is purportedly illustrated in footage of the emptying of cities of Zapporizhzhia and Dnipro, the call to women to replace men in the factories, the possible closure for want of skilled workers at one of the country’s major metalurgy companies Arcelormitta, and the growing desperation of Zelenskiy’s begging for more weapons and support on the very eve that his authoritarian governance transitions to outright illegitimacy.

In Vovchansk there is confirmation of Russian strength in the northern sector, above the Volcha river, where Russia has control of the western end, is making advances to the eastern end, bombing the center, and sending soldiers into the southern sector.

In northern Kupyansk, Russians have penetrated the village of Miasozharivka and will proceed northwards towards Stelmakhivka while, further north still, Russian forces are making progress in the taking of Berestove. When these three settlements are united under a single line of Russian control then Russia will have a very secure base from which to move further westwards in the direction of Lozovo. In Southern Kupyansk and further south towards Siversk there is evidence of Russian advances in Bilohoriivka and Heorhiivka. Around Avdiivka there is very heavy fighting in the Novopokrovske-Solovive area, while a bit further south Russia is in the process, arguably, of surrounding Yasnobrodivka and making more progress still in expelling the final Ukrainians out of Krasnohoriivka. South of Kostyantynivka, Russia is pressing westwards and its forces are only 2.8 kilometers from Vuhledar, also placing immense pressure from below on Kostyantynivka, which as a consequence is likely to fall far faster than in the case of Novomylhailivka to the east. To the west and the south, Russia continues to exert great pressure on Staromaiorske and Uzhaine; and having retaken Robotyne, Russia is clearing all the territory that separates Robotyne and Verbove to the east.