Russia appears, as has been the case now for several weeks, to be continuing advances along almost all of the main combat lines, most notably in Avdiivka (of which Dima of the Military Summary Channel today reports that Russia has occupied a quarter, having effectively cut the settlement into two, with the likelihood of being able to surround Ukrainian soldiers caught in the stronghold between Kamianka and the lake in the center of Avdiivka - the northern half of which Russian forces now control). Also, Russia appears to be making progress, at last, against Ukrainian positions in Synkivka, north of Kupyansk, in Novomykhailivka where Russian soldiers have now actually penetrated the eastern portion of the settlement, in Bilohorivka near Lysychansk; while in the north, near the border, Russian forces are concentrating fire on Vovchansk in preparation for what is likely to be a ground offensive with a view to establishing a buffer zone, while Wagner-trained Belorussian forces are amassing along the Belarus border with Ukraine.

Much of the commentary about the battlefield in Ukraine right now focuses on Avdiivka, and gives the impression, possibly correctly, that if this is where Russia has the greatest success in penetrating through the staunchest of Ukrainian defenses - not just in Avdiivka itself but in the towns and villages surrounding it - then very likely Russia will begin a process of a much faster than hithertwo advance across rural territrory towards and eventually reaching the Dnieper itself, with a capability of being able to hit Ukrainian positions from the rear and to meet up with Russian forces in the process of making corresponding advances from other positions as in Novomykhailivka or Pervamaiorske, an area where Russian advances are beginning finally to threaten the security and prospects of the already heavily-battered town or city of Vuhledar.

So as commentators trace the movement of Russian forces from the south and south west, east and northeast of Avdiivka, encroaching on the center of the city, and bombing the chemical plant in the northwest, cutting supply roads all around, some of which are within easy reach from Russian-held Optyne to the south west of Avdiivka, what they are really seeing, and excited about, is the potential for an imminent collapse of the Ukrainian front lines which for so long have depended on construction and fortification work that was been paid for in large measure through western aid from 2014 onwards.

As Ukraine’s military situation worsens, the political crisis in Kiev is sharpened. Zelenskiy appears still to be unable to rid himself of his Commander in Chief, the ultra nationalist Zaluzhnyi. Victoria Nuland was sent out on an emergency visit from Washington last week to try to put a stop to the crisis, to maintain Zelenskyi in power, while persuading Zaluzhnyi to step down and to accept some other position (that of Ukraine ambassador to the United Kingdom was thought suitable to purpose).

That should have happened by now, but it hasn’t, and the reason it hasn’t happened is because there are strong elements of the Ukrainian military who are opposed to Zelenskiy’s attempt to purge Ukraine not only of Zaluzhnyi but of many others with whom Zelenskyi has grown tired in this deeply undemocratic period of martial law.

A military coup, in other words, is not inconceivable; in fact, it is quite likely. If Zelenskiy is successful and does manage to stare down the military, then Zaluzhnyi’s replacement still seems most likely to be the intelligence chief Bodanov. Although Bodanov is often said to lack military experience, Scott Ritter today, in interview with Judge Napolitano, recalls his performance in Mariupol as a commander and considers that the man demonstrates some good leadership skills.

From a different perspective, Alexander Mercouris today considers that it may not exactly be classical military skills that are now most relevant to the crisis in which Kiev finds itself, because Washington is now considering an altogether different strategy for Ukraine, which is one based not on classical war engagements of the kind we have been witnessing over the past couple of years but one that is based on insurgency.

At the beginning of the conflict there was discussion in Washington as to whether the response of the collective West to the crisis of its own making in Ukraine should be spearheaded by the CIA or by the Pentagon. The Pentagon way was chosen, and the Pentagon way has failed. So now it seems some people are thinking that it is time for a war of insurgency, one for which a leader with a background in Intelligence may be more valuable than a leader with a more conventional military background. But I would note that the choice of the way of insurgency is compensation for military defeat, quite possibly in a context in which Russia will shape the countours of the conflict, even the physical borders between the combatants, and the character of those borders as between militarized or demilitarized, rigid or buffer.

Furthermore, the rationale for a switch in tactics is ill throught through. It is premissed not on the failure of US military strategy, poor choice of partners among Ukrainian oligarchs, weaponry of insufficient quality and durability, but on ludicrosuly inept magical thinking about “wonder weapons” - e.g. the alleged “failure” to send in (ancient) F16s - which cannot even land on out-of-date or destroyed Ukrainian airfields, which is why Zelenskiy is hoping for some additional airfield capacity from Moldova or Romania - or, ATACMS, in sufficient time, measures which would have both reinforced failure and dangerously escalated the conflict.

Not only are US wars of insurgency typically very brutal, even criminal (as in the US invasion and occupation of the Philippines for a generation after the Spanish-American war of 1898, but they are not particularly successful. US strategies of insurgency failed in Vietnam, they failed in Afghanistan, they failed in Syria. For far too long failure has been an essential component of the US businesss model of waging war: failure prolongs war, it makes fighting wars more expensive because failure requires more expenditure on weapons and of men, and therefore such wars are far more profitable to the US-led and enshrined military-industrial complex. They also convey a message to US stone-age victims that they better not persevere if they want to see any kind of final resolution because the US does not care how long it will go on failing.

Not only is Zelenskiy still stuck with Zaluzhnyi, as of this posting, but he and Ukraine are stuck in limbo so far as the proposed legislation for the mobilization of 500,000 men is concerned. Nobody can push this through the parliamentary system, it seems; nobody wants to have to live with the consequences of sending another 100,000 or so poorly trained and under-equipped Ukrainian males to their deaths in trenches fuller of corpses than living soldiers, in a war that Ukraine can no longer resource because the main supply of weapons and of cash from the USA has dried up in favor of other US preoccupations - supporting Israeli genocide in Gaza; bombing Iraqis, Syrians, Iranians and Houthis in preference to stopping Israeli genocide of Palestinians, illegal immigration into the USA across its Southern Border, and whether Trump will be the next President of the USA.

It is difficult to take the proposed mobilization seriously: the numer of 500,000 will barely cover the 400,000+ Ukrainians who have already died or have been severely wounded; it cannot compete with the rate of growth of the Russian army; average life expectancy for a Ukrainian male has already declined to 57 years; there is a very small pool left of young men of traditional fighting age in their 20s and 30s; the overall population of Ukraine has fallen by a third to 25 million or fewer (Colonel Macgregor put it at less than 20 million some months ago), in part because of the war, and in much greater part because of the migration of many millions of Ukrainians to neighboring countries (Zelenskiy is trying to persuade these neighbors to compel the migrants to return to Ukraine to fight) amidst what is now possibly the single most precipitous decline of the birth rate ever experienced by any country.

In short, were the war to end today it is doubtful whether Ukraine could even replace itself without resorting to efforts to lure in migrants from other parts of Europe or the world, a development which in turn would aggravate the Banderites (whose history includes mass slaughter of migrants sent in to work Ukrainian fields) and cancel Ukrainian culture. Can a US-led “war of insurgency” compensate for the increasingly vast differeneces in scale between tired and demoralized Ukrainian forces on the one hand, and Russian fighting forces and fighting readiness, on the other, together with Russian vastly superior production capacity and numerical supremacy in virutally all categories of weapon, including the ubiquitous FPV drone which Ukraine now appears to have fewer of. Russia now nearly controls the airspace over Ukraine, given the catastrophic decline of Ukrainian air defense sytems, and its insufficiency of shells (firing less than 2,000 a day by contrast with Russia’s 10,000 a day) and artillery, with Russia ever better able to concentrate artillery power and rain down explosive horror on Ukrainian positions.