The Federov Scandal

In the wake of the Lvov street uprising by citizens against military conscription efforts, we now have street protests across Ukraine against Zelenskiy’s dismissal of Defense Minister Miykhailo Fedorov in favor of the current Minister for the Interior, Ihor Klymenko. At the moment, even as street protests widen and Zelenskiy, in a rare show of humility, has said it is perfectly proper for people to protest, Fedorov has definitely been dismissed, but his replacement by Klymenko has not (yet) been confirmed.

Both these issues suggest that for Zelenskiy what mostly matters right now, despite the apparent success of recent Western-orchestrated drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and on shipping in the Azov and Black Seas (to which Russia has responded with some success by closing down the functionality of the port complex of Odessa) is Ukraine’s continuing ability (or is it inability?) to mobilize.

Klymenko, as a former chief of police, is directly implicated in providing police support for the brutal recruiting tactics (press gangs) that Kiev has long resorted to in order to solve its dire shortage of manpower on the front lines. It is difficult to imagine that his skills will magically enable a significant uptick in military conscription without inciting a popular revolution against Kiev and even if he does, Russia’s response might be it own mobilization with a view to increasing the current Russian force of 800,000 men in Ukraine to an entirely do-able, say, 1,600,000.

The dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov marks a massive political crisis in Ukraine, triggering widespread protests by civilians, veterans, and military personnel. Fedorov, previously known for modernizing the digital sector, served just six months in the defense role but became highly popular for aggressively pushing a high-tech, data-driven approach to the war which Western propaganda, at least, says has had devasting consequences for Russia.

The significance of Fedorov’s dismissal stemmed from an irreconcilable clash with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Fedorov favored startup-style management, prioritizing autonomous drones, competitive procurement, and asymmetric warfare to bridge personnel shortages. Syrskyi represents traditional, Soviet-style military hierarchy focused heavily on human resources and manpower. Fedorov’s removal has shocked civil society, who viewed him as an anti-corruption crusader. His dismissal sparked large-scale street protests across major cities like Kiev, Lvov, and Odessa. Soldiers and drone commanders on the front lines have openly criticized the move, fearing that his replacement - Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko - will cause military innovation to stagnate.

Fedorov had stated that he proposed replacing Gen. Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, citing a need to modernize command structures. According to Fedorov, Gen. Syrsky responded with an ultimatum to President Zelensky: “Him or me”. Zelensky chose to back his top army commander and dismissed the defense minister.

President Zelensky has publicly appealed for unity, acknowledging the public’s right to protest while stressing that wartime leadership should not be forced to choose between political and military commands.

During his brief tenure, Fedorov is credited with cutting through bureaucratic red tape, overhauled the military procurement system to save billions of hryvnias, and heavily restricted Russian access to Starlink networks. Protesters and defense experts fear that his departure will stall these critical reforms.

The ouster represents a significant gamble for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is actively undergoing a major cabinet reshuffle. Demonstrators have explicitly directed their anger at the president’s choice to side with traditional generals over innovative reformers.

Surovikin Lining

On the other side of the ledger, there is some speculation that Russia may bring General Sergei Surovikin back to a central position. This is based on his recent return from what was widely viewed as a post-mutiny exile. Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon,” was sidelined in 2023 following a brief rebellion by the Wagner Group, to which he had close ties. Following his dismissal as head of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Surovikin was sent to Africa, where UK Defense Intelligence confirmed he was operating as the head of Russian military specialists.

Reports from independent defense analysts suggest that after completing his mission in Africa, he could return to Russia to assume a high-level state or military position., Observers have noted that President Vladimir Putin frequently demotes disgraced or controversial commanders to peripheral roles rather than discharging them entirely. This pattern allows the Kremlin to utilize their expertise and bring them back into the fold when needed.

Given Surovikin’s reputation for ruthless efficiency in conflicts like Syria and as the architect of Russia’s primary defensive lines in Ukraine, some Russian military bloggers speculate that his tactical experience is being rehabilitated to aid broader strategic goals. Given his role in managing the controversial and politically very awkward Russian withdrawal from the city of Kherson west of the Dnieper in the fall of 2022, Surovikin may be just the kind of military intelligence that is needed now in Zapporizhzhia and Kherson.

On the Battlefield

There has still been no evidence of another massive Russian attack, much touted, on Kiev. Last night, Russia fired a total of 164 drones and missiles on targets in Kiev and Odessa - high, but not in the “massive” range (when we are talking about 500 or more). Missiles included Iskander and S400. Industrial facilities were hit in Kiev, and many vessels were damaged or destroyed in the Odessa ports of Yuzhne and Chornomorsk. Ukrainians, in turn, appear, at least temporarily, to have ended their attacks on ships in the Azov Sea and are concentrating more on Russian vessels in the east of the Black Sea where more than 10 vessels were damaged or destroyed in the past 24 hours. Military Summary channel assesses that we can expect either a shutdown of the Black Sea for both Ukraine and for Russia, or else a resort to some kind of “grain deal” that will allow safe passages for grain vessels to their destinations in countries of the South.

In Zapporizhzhia, Russia has resumed its offensive north of Stepovoye and Malye Shcherbaki towards Orikhiv, so that Orikhiv is now threatened by Russia from the east, south and west. Altogether, we can say that Russian forces are moving in the directions of Pavlivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhiv, while bombing Yuviivka and Kamyshuvakha.

Ukrainian forces are trying to take back control over the settlement of Stepnogorsk and have entered Plavni which is an impediment to Russian progress toward the city of Zapporizhzhia, though Russia is subjecting the city to constant bombardment. In the Dnipro area, Russian forces are moving towards Bilytske and consolidating their positions north and northeast of Hryshyne.

In the Donetsk area, Russians have taken Vasiutyvske, and are only five kilometers from the city of Kramatorsk itself, which Russians maintain under constant bombardment. To the north there are minor Russian advances in the Kupyansk, Kharkiv and Sumy areas.

Doctorow vs. Ritter

Natylie Baldwin (Baldwin) has helpfully provided both a recent article by Doctorow that advances his argument that Putin has been too slow to react to recent challenges, and a rebuttal by Scott Ritter. When you cut through the customary, angry, ad-hominem Ritter rhetorical style (understandable perhaps, given Doctorow’s long-standing criticisms of Ritter at both personal and policy levels) here are his main counterarguments:

Doctorow places too much emphasis on the energy war and not enough on Russian territorial advances.

There is no evidence that Russia is in panic mode.

Doctorow thinks too highly of Ukrainian drones, because the FP-1 has demonstrated increasing loss of efficacy, and he underestimates Russian advances in drone efficacy.

Doctorow’s alarm about German drone production is misplaced: neither the HF-1 nor the HX-2 are considered by Ukraine to be particularly helpful, and they are much too expensive. So a Russian attack on German drone production facilities would resolve nothing.

Yes, Russia has shut down diesel exports, but this has happened before without catastrophe.

Yes, Russian refineries are hit and damage is done, but the damage is soon repaired.

I think these are fair arguments. I also think Doctorow is right to maintain skepticism about the dominant alternative media narrative, even if his arguments have not hit home to Ritter’s satisfaction.

As everyone acknowledges, there is a bitter ongoing propaganda war, everybody is entitled to try to make good sense of what is really going on, nobody wants to be taken in by either side, and it is always inadvisable to over-depend on official sources, whether these be the Pentagon, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense or the Russian Defense Ministry. It is equally inadvisable to assume that the likes of Ritter and McGregor must always be right about international conflict just because they have military experience (so did every General who lost a war).

There is definitely scope for questioning

why the Kremlin has been so unprepared as to allow Crimea - home of Sebastopol, command center for the Russian Black Sea fleet, and which it acquired at Crimean requrest following the US-instigated neo-Nazi coup on the Maidan in 2014 - to be virtually isolated from the mainland of Russia;

so helpless in defending against Ukrainian attacks on Russisan fleets in the Azov Sea and the eastern coast of the Black Sea;

why it is so appeasing of the US that it will not even shoot down NATO surveillance drones over the Black Sea;

so forgiving of NATO-directed assassination attempts against Russian leadership;

so unresponsive to opportunities to annihilate the enemy’s leadership (as in the case of the recent EU delegation to Kiev, and Keir Starmer’s visit) even after they have been warned to stay away;

so anxious to cut some kind of deal with the totally undependable, untrustworthy President of the US - a President who both supports Zelenskiy’s drone war and the late Lyndsey Graham’s “bone-crushing” sanctions bill designed to cripple Russia (I am not saying it will; it probably will do no such thing, given the way the global energy situation is shaping up);

why Russia seems so unwilling to take out Ukrainian control-and-command centers, especially in Kiev and Lvov.

Nor is it clear why, when European countries led by Germany openly talk of preparing for war with Russia - confirming the worst expectations of the 2019 RAND report on Extending Russia - and manifestly engaging in weapons production and aid to Ukraine and other forms of direct engagement in killing Russians, Putin should be praised for letting them get on with it.

These issues cannot be just shunted behind a manifestly silly Putin-the-Wise-Is-Always-Right and We-Have-Military-Experience-and-Know-What-We-Are-Talking-About camouflage.

My readers here will know that I have raised the question as to whether a good section of Western alternative media, perhaps in good faith, has fallen behind these memes, perhaps thankful that Putin’s celebrated caution and fundamental admiration (misplaced methinks) for the West, serves to protect all of us from nuclear annihilation. Unfortunately, the mistakes and character faults of this generation of Western “leaders” actually make that outcome more, rather than less likely, and Putin’s caution may be encouraging their escalation.

Iran

Over the past 12 hours, the US and Iran have engaged in a sixth consecutive day of escalating hostilities revolving around control of the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has seen the US expand strikes inland, while Iran fired missiles and drones at U.S. bases in allied Gulf nations.

Iran successfully launched waves of drones and missiles at U.S. allied nations in the Gulf, striking facilities in countries including Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. Iranian efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz have remained firm, as their threats and actions succeeded in deterring commercial shipping companies from using alternative routes, giving them sustained leverage over the crucial waterway. We can expect Iranian attacks on the UAE’s Port of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan Container Terminal which have been major destination ports for ships under US “protection” that have opted for an alternative passage through the Strait along the Omani coast without Iranian authorization.

Considerably “upping the ante,” Iran is reported to have directed the Houthis in Yemen to threaten a closure of the Red Sea oil route, in the event that the US strikes Iranian power infrastructure, as Trump has threatened the US will do “next week,” presenting a potent threat to global energy markets. This claim greatly exaggerates the power of Iran to direct the Houthis to do anything.

The US military expanded its air campaign into round-the-clock operations, hitting a key island in the Strait of Hormuz and inflicting damage further inland, including striking a major military barracks in the Sistan and Baluchistan province. The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports. US Central Command successfully disabled a Curacao-flagged tanker attempting to reach Iran’s Kharg Island. Despite Iranian missile and drone barrages on U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, US sources claim that most of the weapons were intercepted by air defense systems, minimizing direct damage to American infrastructure - although all such claims, in the Gulf as in Russia-Ukraine, need to be treated with considerable skepticism.