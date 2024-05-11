As I indicated in my post yesterday, Dima of the Military Summary Channel from Belarus was expressing some skepticism in his report at midday yesterday (California time) that the Russians actually had staged an offensive into Kharkiv. Well, those doubts seem to have evaporated as of midnight last night. Four areas of the borderlands so far have been impacted: south of Russian settlement Zhuravyovka, north of Ukrainian settlements of Hlyboke and Kukiantsi, north of the Ukrainian town of Vesele, and north of the Ukrainian town of Vochanski.

As for the first of these, the situation as of midnight last night (California time), Russia appears to be in control of Kudivka, Shcherbakovke, and Hoptrivka. The general direction is towards Pytomnyk. As for the second, far larger area to the east, Russia appears to have broad control from the Ukrainian town of Strelechya in the west to Borisovka in the east, including the villages of Krasne, Pylnya, Olinykove and Mordchovets. The general direction appears to be Lyptsi. Russian forces had entered the northern outskirts of Hiyboke but were impeded, so far, by a river barrier. In the third case, Russia has control over the village of Zelene, with the general direction being Vesele. In the fourth and important case, Russia has established control over a large area immediately north of the town of Vovchansk, involving settlements of Pletenivka, Hatyshche, Ohirtseve, and Ogurtsovo. Russia had dropped 24 glide bombs over Volchansk at the time of reporting last midnight. In the fifth case, to the immediate northeast of Vovchansk, Russia had taken the village of Zybyne. The bridge between Zybyne and Vovchansk has apparently been destroyed by Ukrainian forces to deter a Russian attack on Vovchansk from the east.

South of the two major pincer movements established by Russian forces, Russia has bombed a bridge over the Donets river which destroyed one of the main Ukrainian supply routes between Vovchansk and Kharkiv, and has also targeted remaining Ukrainian air defense systems in the area.

Further north, Dima this morning reports that there is a concentration of Russian forces in the Kursk area, suggestive of an offensive in the direction of Sumy. Military sources in Kiev meanwhile are talking about the formation of ten new Ukrainian brigades (30-35,000 men) most likely for the defense of the borderlands.

On the basis of the evidence we have seen so far, it is not clear whether Russia is intending to establish a ten kilometer buffer zone, or whether it intends to proceed to the city of Kharkiv, 40 kilometers from the border with Russia.

Elsewhere: in the Kupyansk area, Russian forces are moving westwards towards Pishchane, while a little further south they are moving westwards towards (and may have already entered) Stelmakhivka and may also move on Novoselivske. This suggests a general assault in the direction of the Oskil river. Russia continues to make territorial gains south of Pervomaiske, in the Avdiivka area, and on Netailove (75% of which now seems to be under Russian control), which would prefigure a westwards move on Karlivke and the Karlivka Reservoir. Further south in Krasnohoriivka there are reports that Russian forces have taken a considerable section of the central part of the settlement which will automatically indicate a complete Russian victory here in the near future. In the Zapporizhzia area, Russian bombing and drone attacks have for several days been targeting air defense and energy facilities, suggesting that Russia may also be considering a ground operation here as well.