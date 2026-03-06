Interceptors

A former marine major, an interlocutor on a recent TWT panel, struck me as unusually and a little over-persistently insistent that the US was never ever going to run out of missiles or anything else. I held back from countering this because I was not sure whether he had privileged information and he had made it sound as though he did. It seemed highly unlikely on the face of it given (1) how extraordinarily expensive anything ever made by the US defense industry always is by comparison with its enemies (which is why Russia and China enjoy very important cost advantages); (2) by the experience earlier on in the war in Ukraine of dire shortages within the political West of the essential 155mm shells, but also (3) because of the increasing evidence from the Gulf that countries there are running low on Patriot and other interceptors (not least - surprise, surprise - because so many of these have been sent to, abused and exhuasted in Ukraine, whose Presidente Zelenskiy is now complaining that the US never loved Ukraine as it now appears to love the Gulf countries).

The sting power of US missile attacks on Iran, while enormous, destructive and, as when civilians are the target, Gaza-like cruel, is also limited, as we are learning today from an interview between Dan Davis and MIT rocket expert Ted Postol who noticed for the first time as he watched footage Davis showing him of an Iranian missile being launched from the desert that the launch site was covered by a layer of dirt so that prior to launch it had been entirely invisible from the air. This immediately rubbishes claims from the US that it has taken out half of Iranian missile launchers. The US claim cannot be true because the US does not know how many launchers there are in the first place nor where they are located.

And in the meantime both the Gulf and Israel are experiencing very heavy missile showers: of these it is very interesting that, according to Davis and Postol, the missiles do appear to be fairly old, some of them disintegrating on approaching their targets. And yet, the missile clusters pouring over Israel also include the Golden-Dome-busting variety.

All this confirms (1) Iranian claims that Iran is leaving their newer more powerful projectiles until a later stage in the war; (2) the intercept rate against Iranian drones is very low and (3) the Gulf appears not simply denuded of air defenses but what air defenses they are using are either technically of low quality or are not being skilfully applied: many appear to be hopelessly off-target. And (4) decoys are also being deployed which induce a huge wastage of interceptors. Sometimes, eight interceptors will be wasted on one incoming projectile. Israelis have only a one in 20 chance of choosing the real missile if it is only one among a shower of 20 of which 19 are decoys. The first 36 hours of the war alone consumed over 3,000 US-Israeli munitions.

The US claims it has a 90% success rates in interceptor hits. Throughout his career, Postol has demonstrated time and time again that such claims are rubbish. He cites one Stanford University source (publishing in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, whose Board, Postol points out, is not made up entirely of atomic scientists with relevant military experience, and does not submit its articles to peer review) that claims an 87% success rate for the Israeli Golden Globe. Postol puts it closer to 5%.

(Note: the Bulletin itself says that it is not a peer-reviewed journal, but that it does send unsolicited articles to colleagues for outside review).

Postol points out that the Israeli Dome interceptors are not always travelling at sufficient speed to take down the missiles they are chasing. Further it is relatively easy using iridium communication systems to guide drones to targets. Half a dozen drones, each carrying a couple of hundred pounds of explosive, can be launched from a single launcher and can have significant impact on buildings.

In these circumstances, Israel will run out of interceptors in no time. And, of course, so will all other Gulf countries that host US military installations whose presence has always been intended to harass and intimidate Iran.

Kurds

(The following is an AI assessment)

Below is a clear, evidence‑based overview of what is publicly reported about anti‑Iranian Kurdish uprisings or insurgent activity in Iran and Iraq, based strictly on the sources retrieved.

Here’s a clear, evidence‑based synthesis of what publicly available sources report about anti‑Iranian Kurdish uprisings or insurgent activity in Iran and Iraq, grounded directly in the search results you approved.

Evidence of an Anti‑Iranian Kurdish Uprising Inside Iran

1. The 2026 Kurdish Rebellion in Iran (Ongoing)

The strongest documented evidence of an active uprising comes from the 2026 Kurdish rebellion, which multiple sources describe as a real, ongoing insurgency:

Start date: 5 January 2026

Location: Eastern Kurdistan (Iran) with spillover into Iraqi Kurdistan

Key events: Iranian Kurdish parties declared a general strike during the 2025–2026 Iranian protests. The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) conducted limited insurgent operations . On 22 February 2026, several Kurdish parties formed the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan , explicitly calling for the overthrow of the Iranian regime during the 2026 Iran war.

Status: Ongoing armed and political rebellion.

This is the clearest, most direct evidence of an anti‑Iranian Kurdish uprising.

Evidence of Anti‑Iranian Kurdish Activity In Iraq

There is no evidence of a Kurdish uprising against Iraq.

However, Iraqi Kurdistan is repeatedly described as a rear base for Iranian Kurdish groups: