How very sad, tragic - ukkie even - is the pantomime of a horribly failing UK Prime Minister embracing for the umpteenth time a horribly failing Ukrainian War “President.”

This, on the occasion when the ever risible Coalition of the Brain Dead (CBD) in “support” of Ukraine once again ignores Washington’s 28-point “peace” plan, bypassing even their own 21-point plan and Ukraine’s 19-point plan in favor of a new 20-point plan which Washington must surely ignore in response.

The CBD slavvers over the seized Russian assets even though the European Central Bank, the Belgium Government, Euroclear, French banks and all other responsible financial institutions say that to do is illegal, will inevitabily be challenged legally and lose in court, and will undermine the authority and the credibility of Europe as a safe financial haven. Ursula Vondermentally Lying and her dearest pals Macaroni and HarmHer want to raise a loan of $140 billion - using the Russian $280 billion as collateral - to give to Ukraine so Ukraine can fight a war it is losing for another two years (in practice, only six months to one year), as well as pay Europe back a fraction of all that Ukraine still owes from previous, now long-forgotten European loans. They now propose to do this by exercising “emergency powers” that will force European members to each cough up billions of dollars in “back-stop” reparation for when Ukraine will certainly fail to pay anything of the money it has been lent.

Who would want to be part of this Keystone Cops foolery, whose purpose seems more than anything else, to set a precedent that will allow the unelected European Commission to extract money (tax, as it is called in the trade), from what were once but are no longer, by any stretch of the imagination, sovereign countries? Sure, Hungary pushes back every so often, but always gives in at voting time.

Once again, having gone round this circuit for what seems an infinite number of times, the world discovers that Putin is not going to budge from his position of June 2024 (“Istanbul Plus”) - he remains insistent upon Russia retaining Crimea and the four oblasts already integrated into the Russian Federation, and that Ukraine should never be admitted into NATO, among other conditions - and Zelenskiy, who seems to represent nobody who is not being chased out of the country on corruption charges, is continuing to insist that Ukraine should not cede any territory (unless it is in exchange for some Russian territory) and should have very strong “security” (i.e. right to renew war at any time) guarantees that are the equivalent of a passage to NATO membership.

Trump looks, one more time, set to “abandon” Europe to deal with Ukraine as it sees fit, provided it buys its weapons from the US and depends for its energy mainly on expensive US LNG. Even as in his National Security Strategy, Trump also wants “stability” in Europe on the Russia-Ukraine issue, and “stability” in US-Russia relations, and even as Congress remains majority controlled by Neocons who, even now, despite Trump’s protestations that the flow of aid to Ukraine has ceased, votes to spend another $800 million on Ukraine. Not much more than a drop in the bucket, to be sure, but a reminder to anyone who is still listening that Trump is not in charge.

The weakest analyses of the National Security Strategy (NSS) profess to find comfort in the fact that they see evidence of both continuity with Trump’s previous - 2017 - NSS, and development from it in the 2025 NSS.

But then, we can also find evidence of continuity and development or evolution in maggots and caterpillars.

Such is the strange urge to protect the Yellow God from criticism on the part of those who persist in trying to identify evidence of seriousness and reason in Trump world. That they sometimes justify this peculiar obsession on the grounds that Trump is a “businessman” speaks for itself: just as there are good, indifferent and terrible bus drivers, priests, and cooks, so there there are good, indifferent and terrible businessmen. The “business” of a businessman does NOT engage with the breadth of skills that are essential prerequisites for those who take or are elected to responsibility for the public, and in this case, the global good. Indeed, in some respects they manifestly run counter to the skills needed for public guardianship, as they put profit before the public good, and they put their own profit before other people’s profit. Furthermore, of all the possible businesses that one might look to for some reassurance of suitability for public office, real estate must rank extremely low. It is too often a low-complexity, highly fraudulent, morality-indifferent enterprise.

The 2025 NSS is riddled with blatant contradictions that speak to the lack of coherence, weakness of strategy, greediness of purpose, short-sightedness, moral indifference of the Trump Administration. In it the US says it doesn’t want to be a hegemon, but in effect that it wants to be a hegemon to stop anyone else being a hegemon. It welcomes a multipolar world as it threatens effectively to lock South America in irons. It hates Europe for being authoritarian and crushes speech (especially speech, we should note in passing, that is remotely critical of Israel and uncontrolled immigration from countries wrecked by NATO), while MAGA and its Silicon Valley gangs demolish the machinery of democracy and free speech in the US. NSS has almost nothing to say about the Middle East, or US-Israeli genocide or the confiscation of Gaza from Palestine other than that it doesn’t trust Iran and just adores authoritarian Arabic regimes. As I have already pointed out: it says it wants stability on Ukraine and Russia, yet also wants Europe to shoulder responsibility for going to war with Russia (preferably before what is hoped to be the end of Trump’s term) although Merz and his CBD mates say 2030. They cannot win such a war yet have effectively already declared it.

The NSS has nothing to say of course - and who can be surprised by this - about US primary responsibility for globalism, for helping advance China through the WTO, instigating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for its countless paths of regime-change devastation and militarization throughout Asia, Africa and South America in the name of globalism, liberal “values,” counter terrorism, counter-Islamization and other fabricated ideologies.

Despite its pretensions, this is a dance about the end of empires, not a strategy for their preservation. As Mercouris and Christoforou argue in one of their latest broadcasts for The Duran, the 2025 NSS strongly resembles the policies advocated by the British statesman Joseph Chamberlain (father of Neville) in the 1890s for the preservation of British empire by reducing the crushing economic weight of the responsibilities of empire through a regime of tariffs in place of “free trade,”the “franchising” of imperial control to trusted proxies, and alliance with what Chamberlain thought was Britain’s nearest competitor, Germany. As things transpired, of course, this was an utter failure, and Britain’s actual nearest competitor, the US, took hold of the imperial reins over the blood-stained continent of Europe following World War One.

Well, we can all take comfort, can we not, in the knowledge that while his country implodes under the weight of massive corruption, a failed army, an extraordinary fatality rate that some put at two million, an otherwise bankrupt economy that must subsist on eight hours of energy a day, Zelenskiy will take time out to visit the Pope in Rome on Zel’s meandering journey back (or not?) to Kiev. Will the Pope hear Volod’s confession? Might he diplomatically and ever-so-gently touch on the question of Kelenskiy’s persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine? Or discuss the ethics of pilfering aid destined for the Ukrainian war machine for investment in Meditteranean palaces? Or do we now just have to put up with another CIA Pope?

Popes are certainly not what they once were. They have about as much muscle as the UN to put force behind their values.

So of course we hope for nothing and will get nothing. Given Russian development of nuclear-powered and nuclear-scaled alternatives to traditional nuclear destruction as in Oreshnik, Burevestnik and Poseidon, and China’ unknown pace of development of similar, the prospects are less than wholly favorable for an agreement to extend and to renegotiate START, a possibility that should be its existential first priority. (NSS views START as essential for U.S. security, providing transparency, limits, and verification for Russian nuclear forces, crucial for stability, non-proliferation, and deterring nuclear threats, with ongoing focus on maintaining strong deterrence while modernizing arsenals, even as the treaty faces a February 2026 expiration, necessitating continued oversight).