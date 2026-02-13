Ukraine policy, from the point of view of all participants, will increasingly seek to take account of the US mid-term elections scheduled for November this year. Attempting to persuade Trump that his election prospects will be greatly improved if Trump succeeds in bringing about a peace deal by mid-year, Ukraine and Europe will push the US into trying harder to bring about a settlement that would include “security guarantees” that for Ukraine and Europe are only acceptable if they involve NATO boots on the ground, something which for Russia is totally unacceptable. EU and Lithuanian anti-Russian fanatic foreign minister Kaja Kallas is trying to turn the screw by having EU members send troops to Ukraine and to open military bases even in advance of a peace agreement, something which Russia has consistently said would be met by Russian fire and European body-bags.

Fortunately, Kallas is the least credible member in the entire European Union’s cast of players. Knowing this, Macron and some other European leaders are edging towards the initiation of talks with Moscow, even as they continue to articulate deeply anti-Russian or, one should better say in this context, deeply Russophobic policies originally crafted hundreds of years ago at the service of the British Empire, primarily, and that now wait upon the project of forever US hegemony.

The US is not going to be drawn back directly into the conflict, so Ukrainian and European hopes in that regard are badly misplaced. Their main worry should rather be whether they can persuade the US at least to maintain its intelligence penetration of and surveillance on Ukraine, and whether US arms manufacturers can be suitably incentivized to produce the necessary, state-of-the-art weapons in timely fashion.

Otherwise, Ukrainian and European leaders may turn, and may have already turned, their focus towards the Democrats who, they may well judge to be more likely to apply for pressure for a return to traditional (Bidenesque) neocon priorities.

Into the mix is consideration of whether Zelenskiy will, as has been recently intimated in Washington, hold elections later this year (which, assuming they could muster any credibility at all, would lead to his ouster and possibly even put an end to the effective dictatorship that reigns in Kiev). But this is an option that Zelenkiy himself seems to have quashed. I believe the removal of Zelenskiy is as absolute requirement before Russia will consider any kind of peace deal on any terms, no matter how many times the Kremlin assures the world that it is open to dialog - which surely it is, as is confirmed by its continuing participation (despite the assassination of one of its negotiating team) in the relatively unproductive (apart from prisoner exchanges) Abu Dhabi trilateral talks (whose next meeting will be in Geneva, where the Russian negotiators will be led by Vladimir Madinksy who led the aborted talks last Spring with Ukraine, and the aborted talks in Istanbul in 2022).

The above considerations presume that there will be mid-term elections in 2026 or presidential elections in 2028. As of February 2026, President Trump has not taken official legal action to cancel or permanently avoid either, although he has frequently made remarks that suggest a total disdain for democratic process. It is hardly reassuring to know that any attempt to cancel or “fix” elections are imaginable only if there proves to be insufficient guarantee of a wholesome national rejection of any attempts at a coup d’etat.

Although the president cannot (legally) unilaterally cancel midterms, his administration has pursued several strategies to influence the process and outcome: (1) executive orders on voting procedures. In early 2025, Trump issued an executive order attempting to revise federal election rules, including barring the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day. Courts have blocked several of these provisions, ruling that the president lacks the constitutional authority to dictate state-run election rules; (2) nationalizing voter rolls: Trump has called for “nationalizing” elections and has directed the Department of Justice to assist states in “cleaning” voter rolls. Legislation supported by House Republicans, such as a bill requiring proof of citizenship for all voters, has been passed in the House but faces significant hurdles in the Senate; (3) challenging census validity: this tactic involves discrediting the current census as invalid due to the inclusion of non-citizens, potentially creating a pretext to challenge the legitimacy of existing congressional districts and the elections based on them; (4) redistricting pressure: Republican-led states like Indiana, Missouri, and Florida are under pressure to redraw congressional maps in a way that would secure Republican control of the House. With respect to 2028, the 22nd Constitutional amendment explicitly prohibits any person from being elected president more than twice. Trump has acknowledged this in several interviews, stating it is “pretty clear” he is not allowed to run again. Trump and allies have occasionally “floated” the idea of a third term.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine appear to be in any mood for meaningful compromise at this juncture. But transactional bilateral talks between Dmietriev (CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund) and Steve Witkoff may yield some more substantial results. Zelenskiy has expressed serious concern over these potential bilateral deals, specifically as they may occur without Ukraine’s participation (”nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine”). One can wonder, in passing, how people like Witkoff (or his regular partner, Jared Kushner) can effectively and simultaneously steer top-level and highly sensitive negotiations in several theatres of war or conflict. Both Witkoff and Kushner can be seen by their interlocuters to be anything but detached or neutral: Witkoff following a recent meeting with Iranians with a visit to a US aircraft carrier that directly threatens Iran; he was instrumental in pursuing negotiations with Iran in a charade that was performed to reduce Iran’s guard ahead of unprovoked attacks on Iran by the US and Israel in June 2025. Max Blumenthal reminds us that as a child, Kushner - who with Witkoff has executive committee status on Trump’s Board of Peace (BOP) - regularly had to give up his bedroom for the benefit of visiting and now Israeli premier Netanyahu (also now signed up to the BOP).

The key areas of concern and discussed deals between Russia and the US include: (1) the above-mentioned “June Deadline” for peace; (2) the “12 trillion Dmitriev package” - Zelenskiy claims that Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered this proposed economic framework from Russia which includes large-scale, long-term economic cooperation between the U.S. and Russia, and which could involve lifting sanctions and restoring economic ties, to which Kyiv objects; (3) Intelligence suggests Russia is pushing for a deal that would grant them full control of the eastern Donbas region (i.e. going beyond the original Crimea+4 oblasts to include other territories and to include territories within the four oblasts still controlled by Ukraine), with discussions on turning the area into a free economic zone as a potential compromise; (4) clandestine business/resource deals regarding energy and mining, including rare-earth minerals and potential rehabilitation of the Nord Stream pipeline, which could sideline Ukrainian interests.

Meantime, the continuing flow of Western funding to Ukraine ensures that the war will continue for long after Ukraine and the West have essentially lost it - perhaps because the West thinks it is thereby attriting Russia, although evidence that it is Russia that is attriting Ukraine and NATO is currently a good deal more convincing. There is solid evidence that European leaders consider that if only they can keep the conflict going for a while longer Germany, first and foremost, and at the cost of $trillions of debt, will finally have rearmed itself sufficiently to lead NATO into a full-scale war with Russia before the end of the decade. Their calculations do not seem to take sufficient account of the extent to which vast accumulations of new debt will weaken European and NATO economies, and the extent to which Russia (and China) can use the intervening years for radically increasing the quantity and, above all, the quality of their own weapons. But Europeans seem on the whole intent on persuading themselves, still, that the Russian economy is about to collapse in respone to cunning European machinations. The Russian economy, like any, faces its challenges and ups and downs, but it is not going to collapse any time soon and, more likely, will demonstrate growth and strength beyond European wishful-thinking.

The European Union has emerged as the primary provider of aid to Ukraine for 2026 through several long-term mechanisms: (1) a $107 billion euro loand that was approved earlier this month by the European Parliament for the 2026-2027 period; (2) $71 billion is earmarked for defense investment and military equipment procurement; (3) $36 billion is allocated for macro-financial assistance and general budget needs. Disbursal is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026 and is tied to anti-corruption and rule-of-law reforms. (4) EU continues to provide support through its four-year $54 billion “Ukraine Facility,” which runs from 2024 through 2027. And (5) The European Commission has allocated an initial $172 million for humanitarian needs in Ukraine for its 2026 budget.

U.S. aid for 2026 has been substantially reduced compared to previous years, with a focus on indirect support and modest direct allocations, including (1) the 2026 defense budget, which includes $400 million annually for Ukraine via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This is a sharp decrease from the roughly $14 billion discussed in early 2024. The U.S. has largely ended direct assistance, instead opting to sell weapons to Ukraine via European allies or through funds financed by other countries. Partners such as Sweden have contributed to the “PURL” fund, a joint tool used to purchase U.S.-made equipment for Ukraine, with needs estimated at $15 billion for 2026.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has estimated its total defense requirements for 2026 at $120 billion, requesting that partners cover half ($60 billion) of this cost. The IMF estimates Ukraine’s total financing gap for 2026–2027 at approximately $63 billion based on current economic forecasts.