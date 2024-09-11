Good morning from California on 09/11. We can mark the commemoration not just of the tragic events of 9/11 itself but even more tragically the execution of the long-gestated Neocon war that these events conveniently justified for the eternal preservation of the New American Century and of US hegemony over any conceivable challenger.

We can trace this story back to the Deep State assassination of JFK, the settlement of World Wars One and Two and to the Monroe Doctrine.

It is further and tragically ironic therefore that on this day - while we note in passing the grotesque bumbling awfulness of Trump and the stomach-turning unprocessed conventionality of Harris’ knee jerk reverence for the military and her schoolgirl crush on Zelenskiy and Netanyahu - we digest the reality of moves towards nuclear war on two fronts - the first arising, as noted on Monday, from Netanyahu’s announced plan to invade Lebanon, the second from the anticipated Blinken green light to Ukraine to use US and Western personnel and weapons to attack targets on Russian soil.

There is still a possibility that Blinken may be visiting Kiev today less with long range missiles in mind and more with a view to twisting Zelenskiy’s arm towards a concept of peace that is a little less ridiculous than the insane demand for a return to the 1991 borders.

Blinken arrives in Kiev with the news at his back of the final toll of the Russian strike on Poltova - 700 dead including many NATO personnel, all sacrificed at the satanic altar of the principle and the clownish absurdity that Ukraine should be allowed to join the NATO war machine, a machine that still rejects actual NATO membership for Ukraine in any case.

This is playing out against a background of still fairly slow but definite, determined and relentless Russian advances to the East in Vuhledar, Pokrovsk, Toretsk. Chasiv Yar, Siversk and Kupyansk, and the gathering Russian counteroffensive against Ukrainian forces in Kursk where many Ukrainian soldiers caught in newly formed cauldrons north and south of Snagost are surrendering. In addition there are indications of possible new Russian offensives in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and of Russian advances northwards from the deeply bloodstained battlefields of Robotyne and Urozhaine.

Withdrawal of Ukraine from Kursk has been propelled in part by the realization that without a Western greenlighting for use of long range missiles, Ukrainian ambitions of further advances on Russian territory and a terroristic attack on Kursk nuclear power plant, are meaningless without the scale of artillery and missile cover that unrestrained Western long-range missiles can provide.

If Blinken gives the greenlight today he is provoking a nuclear retaliation that will kill the dog once and for all. Recent Western (German, Italian) enthusiasm for negotiations stems from a growing realization of this danger given the proximate collapse of Ukraine coupled to the utterly unrealistic notion of a deal with Russia that the West could then portray as a victory.

Some sources still circulate the idea that the most likely threat from Russia would be a nuclear explosion in space that would cripple the West’s satellite networks. I am no expert but I suspect that even were that a plausible strategy it might impact Russian satellites as well, with comparable consequences for Russia as for the West.

The game for the West, as its intelligence buffoons from the CIA and the MI6 made clear in their interview the other day with the Financial Times is about shaping the narrative. It seems not to occur to Western leaders, their eyes shielded behind a veiled mythology of their own Judeo-Christian and Greco-Romanian divine deservingness and righteousness, that while Russia’s army, its economy, and its ideology of a pluricentrist BRICS led global order etc is actually winning and winning fast, Russia might not be in the least bit interested in any quarter-cocked deal the West may have in mind.

Being open to negotiations is not the same thing as actually negotiating. Russia may go through the motions while it educates its BRICS allies into realization that this has not been a conflict of choice for Russia and that the war began with the Western-instigated Maidan coup in 2014.

The emissaries of India and Brazil still cling to limited and self-abnegating understandings of how imperialism in all its guises actually works.

The BRICS summit in Kazan, October 20-22, may be the venue of an epic new era of multipolarity and dedollarization. Unless nuclear annihilation gets us all first. Some in Washington, London, Paris and Brussels might prefer it that way since then there will be nobody left to chastise the shameful depth of their own idiocy.