Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of Defense, has confirmed the direction initiated by Obama’s “pivot to China” namely, that the principal US defense preoccupation is preparation for conflict with China over the (fabricated) pretect of Taiwan. Biden had attempted to wean Russia away from China with territorial concessions in early fall 2021 but this exploratory move went nowhere. Following this, US plans articulated at the time by former diplomat Wes Mitchell, began to harden in favor of hostility to Russia with a view to regime-change in Moscow that was intended to turn Russia closer to Washington. This of course has not been the actual outcome of continuing NATO provocations in 2021 to early 2022 (e.g. refusal to talk with Russia about the positioning of intermediate range missiles in Poland and Romania, stifferning of Ukrainian positions along the borders of the independent republics in eastern Ukraine; orchestrated media anti-Russian hysteria). With the result that the US appears minded, in talks that privilege Russia and exclude European instituions, to transer responsibility for the conflict with Russia to Europe, while the US concentrates on China.

NATO and EU escalation of animosity to Russia in recent days appears to align with this overall global posture adopted by Washington, even if it does not appear, at present or perhaps at any time, to be realistic. That is to say, Europe will not actually adopt this burden effectively. This is because of fractiousness within Europe, the unwillingness of European members of NATO to pay the full cost of what could become US withdrawal, the poor state of many European economies, inability of Europe to manufacture sufficient arms. Douglas McGregor sees no convincing evidence of a real effort to rearm (Ursula wants to raise $800 bn but has not, nor ever will have, an army. Germany’s new chancellor Merz wants to raise over $1 trillion but will push Germany into unsustainable permanent servitude to the investors (pushing up interest rates and the price of armaments). Beside, McGregor points out, on average it takes ten years to rebuild military strength. Russia is already ahead of the game and will increase its strength in the same time-span as it consolidates its alliance with China (although as in Russia this will require the marginalization of pro-Western Chinese billionaires). Meantime, the law fare ousting of Marine Le Pen (actual winner of the last election) in France; law fare to prevent Romania’s most popular candidate from standing in the upcoming election and maneuvers against AdF in Germany, not to mention the liberal authoritarianism of unelected European despot Ursula bon der Leyen, are merely four signs of the rapid decay of European claims to being democratic.

The partial 30-day ceasefire on energy and energy infrastructure, and the reignition of the Black Sea Grain Initiative do not appear to be effective. It seems that Russia is more or less holding to the terms of the 30-day energy ceasefire and putting up with Ukrainian violations without, as yet, due retaliation. It seems that Europe has put a spoke in the wheel of the Black Sea Grain initiative by refusing to lift sanctions or other obstacles to Russian exports of grain and fertilizer, and by refusing to lift sanctions and other obstacles on Russian banks and their connections to the SWIFT system.

Western mainstream media put all this down to what they claim is Russian backsliding and prevarication, and I dont believe this is true. Russia is customarily and rightly focused on necessary detail over public relations. Trump has threatened to force Russia to move faster in the negotiations by imposing secondary sanctions (totally illegal by the way, under international law) on Russian oil exports but almost in the same breath seems to ackowledge that it may very well be Ukraine that is the principal violator of the ceasefire and spoiler of the peace process.

It may be that Trump is listening to rabid anti-Russian Finnish President Stubb and those who think like him in Europe, and, more particularly in the US, and is considering the imposition of an utimatum on Russia to agree a complete ceasefire by no later than April 20th.

Zelensky has jumped onto this, claiming that once a ceasefire is achieved, he can proceed to organize elections. The problem with all this is that Russia will not be hurried - being hurried is definitely not a feature of Putin’s negotiating style. Russia is winning on the battlefields and so therefore does not need to hurry with the negotiations.

Putin has already indicated that to put the ceasefire ahead of working out the terms of a meaningful peace agreement is not reasonable. First, a meaingful peace agreement must be achieved, and then initiated with a ceasefire. Second, Zelenskiy knows that Russia will not accept Zelenskiy as the legitimate authority to oversee new elections - this would have to be a UN-guided process. Third, Zelenskiy has done nothing to lift his own ban on Ukrainians negotiating anything with Putin.

In place of the partial 30-day ceasefire and reignition of the Black Sea grain deal, the most impressive lessons of the recent couple of weeks or so are that both the US and Russia find value in talking with one another and are likely to continue to do so. Even if Trump’s bid for a ceasefire fails, as it seems destined to do, Trump may walk away from both NATO/the EU and Russia; he may stay in Europe and return to escalation of hostilities to Russia (something which Hegseth has indicated is not in the US best interest); he may cozy up to Russia wtih a view to isolating and punishing Europe. I am beginning to think this last is increasingly possible.

In the Middle East Hamas has accepted a proposed ceasefire deal suggested by Egypt and Qatar that follows the Witkoff model and would involve a partial release of captives and resumption of negotiations. But Netanyahu, whose legal position at home is looking very fragile, needs continuing war and genocide to stay in power and out of prison. He seeks complete Hamas capitulation and displacement of Palestinians which he daily advances by mass murder and the killings of aid workers and UN personnel. Only Yemen resists in Palestine’s name.