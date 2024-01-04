Signs of state level de-escalation in the Middle East (withdrawal by the US of The Ford aircraft carrier, and removal by Israel of several brigades from Gaza in favor of lower-intensity slaughter of Palestinian people and property are finally balanced by acts of terror by Israel against a Hamas leader in Beirut; US sinking of Houthi boats in the Red Sea; arrival of new US military vessels in the Red Sea, and. Most important the killing and wounding of hundreds near the Sulemeini tomb in Iran.

As far as I know the identity of the attackers in Iran is undisclosed but highly likely, in my view, to be Israel and/or the USA, or militia acting covertly at the service of the neocon agenda for an all-out war against Iran. In other words, the situation in the Middle East retains trigger-ready alert status.

Both measures of de-escalation could best be seen as public relations exercises to distract US attention from the warlike, neocon. and genocidal character of the White House administration, more light on which may be shed by South Africa’s charges to the International Court of Justice, of genocide by Israel, charges also now backed by Turkey and Malaysia. A war with Iran will likely pull in Russia and the BRICS powers and Azerbaijan, among others.

In Ukraine, a (Russian) Christmas truce and bad (Ukrainian) weather may reduce the intensity of battlefield activity. Russian missile attacks appear, according to what I consider more reliable sources, to have inflicted considerable damage, including the taking out of a Patriot missile air defense system. Ukrainian claims to have shot down Kinzhals do not appear credible. Even if they were, behind the kinzhal comes the even deadlier zircon. Ukrainian missiles on or over Crimea were either shot down or failed to reach naval targets to the east.

On the battlefield, Ukraine appears to have stopped sending troops over the Dnieper to Krynky, at least for now; Russia is prevailing in the Robotyne salient and Kremevka ledge, still de-mining around Novomykhailivka in preparation for an assault, still in control of parts of Avdiivka but experiencing heavy resistance around Stepove and perhaps readying for a new Ukrainian offensive aiming to retake the high ground of the Terrikon in the north east, on the far side of the railway line that Russia currently controls. Russia’s most important investment of its 80000 troops around Bakhmut seems to be measuring out in successful advances on Ukrainian positions near Bohdinivka (where Russia appears to control the high ground behind Bohdinivka) and hitting at Ukrainian positions near Khromove, Avianske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, perhaps soon to edge into Chasov Yar and further West.

Russia has battlefield advantage overall. It may have concerns about, but nothing too serious, calls from Poland (now seeming to have slipped back into the role of Ukraine’s best frenemy) for Ukraine to be given German Taurus missiles or equivalent so as to hit targets inside Russia. So everyone in Europe thinks that somebody else should help out Ukraine; nobody in Europe is really in a good position to do so; and the USA is getting fed up with having to think about Ukraine. And nobody in Europe or in the USA seems to have the mental capacity to imagine how they might climb out of and dream beyond the silly, vainglorious and limiting ideological cage into which they have locked both themselves and their hapless citizens. This is one result, as I argued yesterday, of at least 500 years of vigorous brainwashing as to the innate superiority of white, rich, Europeans. Another result is having Putin, who used to refer to Russia’s Western “partners,” in a very recent speech declare that the West is not supporting Russia’s enemy, the West IS Russia’s enemy. Indeed it is, without necessity, at terrible economic and political cost to the West and yet, surprisingly, very much to Russian advantage. The West, in short, is in the hands of the clueless and the criminal and the senile. They have names like Sunak, Scholz and Biden.