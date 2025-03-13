Arming for the Ceasefire

The intermission following the meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah yesterday is likely to be brief. US negotiating adviser Steve Witkoff is due in Moscow on Thursday, and US President Trump has expressed an interest in talking directly to Russian President Putin on or by Friday.

At the time of writing, on March 12th shortly after midday (Pacific time), California, we know from Kremlin spokesman Peshkov that Russia has not yet been briefed on the details of what was agreed in Jeddah. That task has presumably been assigned to Steve Witkoff for execution in Moscow tomorrow, March 13th. We don’t know whether it is reasonable to expect Russia to have worked out its response in time for a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Friday.

The Jeddah meeting, as we know, concluded with an agreement between the US and Ukraine to a 30-day ceasefire, extendable, which Russia would have to agree to, and, on Russia’s agreement, would lead immediately to peace negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine (with some kind of European involvement, very possibly within a Ukrainian delegation - at a time, we should note, when many European leaders are indulging in ever more warlike anti-Russian talk, some of them even saying, like NATO chief Rutte or the Danish P.M. Fredericksen, that more war is better than peace, or, like German Chancellor Merz, hoping for war till at least 2030). In the meantime, the US has re-opened the flow of arms and intelligence to Ukraine.

The intermission situation, where we are now at, manifests a number of blatant contradictions, which I shall discuss. This does not mean that each of these contradictions is necessarily permanent or important. But we should note them for what they are.

The bottom line to my thinking currently, is that we should expect that Russia will not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, but that Russia will, in a collaborative spirit, make a counter-offer which will put the ball back into the US-Ukrainian court.

What are the contradictions?

(1) Who is Negotiating What?

It is fair to presume that the Jeddah meeting, in which Zelenskiy was effectively excluded from the Ukrainian delegation, was set up on the initiative of the US, in the wake of a fractious meeting between Zelenskiy and the White House on Friday February 28.

In other words, the US has assumed responsibility for the negotiation process.

While the US position is sometimes thought of as a form of mediation between Ukraine and Russia, this perspective is wholly wrong. It is even misleading to say that the negotiation process was initiatiated in Jeddah set by two co-belligerants.

No, the primary belligerant is the US which has long planned to use a conflict in Ukraine as a means of dismembering the US and, in doing so, find remedy for an unsustainable burden of US national debt, a predicament that also characterizes many of its closest allies, most of them either imperial or formerly imperial countries (including Great Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden and Japan). Not far behind in this logic of aggression are the institutions (banks, finance houses, hedge funds etc.) that lent the money for the original imperial conquests and that finance imperial and post-imperial debts.

In the guise of peace-loving, lilly-white mediator, in other words, the primary belligerant, the one who, with its allies, has shoed Zelenskiy into power, has manipulated Zelenskiy, devised Ukraine’s war plans, provided training and weapons - lots and lots of very lethal weapons - satellite data and intelligence and which directs Western mainstream media narratives of the war in a ferociously pro-Ukraine direction, has now openly taken charge of the peace process (if, indeed, it turns out to be such), having finally subjugated its unruly, confused and bitter proxy, Zelenskiy, possibly in anticipation of removing him from the scene through elections.

But at this point we cannot be sure just how successful is the process of subjugation, as Zelenskiy still retains significant spoiler power and, although he did not attend the Jeddah talks, nor add his signature to the ceasefire agreement, his approval, while he retains effective (but not legitimate) power in Kiev, is presumably necessary.

All we know at this moment is that Zelenskiy has at least until a day or so ago expressed strong opposition to a ceasefire or to conceding to any of Russia’s territorial demands. He has not yet rescined his own decree that prevents any Ukrainian negotiation with Putin. We also know from deep experience, now, that Zelenskiy frequently hints there is room for manouver on these fundamental positions but then reverts to his standard position. We also know that he is exceptionally stubborn, and that he is prone to establishing his moves along lines governed, not so much by logic, but by his perception of public relations’ advantages, a tendency that has on many occasions in the battlefields of Ukraine occasioned the loss of very high numbers of Ukrainian lives. This count, by the way, I suspect is being grossly underestimated by some sources, possibly for propaganda purposes, given the continuing evidence of Ukrainian shortages of manpower and the desperate measures by Ukrainian authorities to pressgang citizens into military service.

(2) A Primary Belligerant, also an Investor or Part-Owner

Were we to assume that the US was approaching the matter of potential peace from a standpoint of reasonable good faith, then of course we would be appropriately disillusioned upon learning that President Trump wished to combine the negotiating process with an entirely separate agenda of establishing, from a bullying position of strength, US ownership and mining rights to Ukrainian mineral wealth.

This idea was first floated by Zelenskiy himself. I have shown in recent posts how strangely vague and problematic the whole concept of a mineral deal is, particularly in view of existing uncertainty as to how much of this mineral wealth has already been offered, perhaps even given away to other parties, and how unlikely it is that any of this could be of possible benefit to the people of Ukraine.

The matter of the mineral deal might, as Trump has tried to argue, be a Trumpian way of conceding to Ukraine what Zelenskiy keeps repeating Ukraine must have - “security guarantees,” that he rightly believes only the US can offer. But this is a very vague kind of security deal, one that suggests that the only kind of security in which the US would be interested, is security of its ownership rights (which Trump sees as payment for previous US support to Ukraine, although it is not all clear that the aid was given on sincere expectation of repayment while, in any case, the US armaments industry has been the prime beneficiary of such aid throughout), which in no way is commensurate with the security of a country. Furthermore, it sends a very conflictful message to Russia. Russia, in dealing with the US, is no longer dealing with a good-faith guardian of Ukrainian interest, it is dealing with an entity that is committed to the extraction of profit from Ukraine, not with an entity that is accountable in any meaningful way, to the people of Ukraine.

(3) Arming Ukraine on the Eve of a Proposed Ceasefire

The resumption of flows of US weapons and intelligence in the very same breath as inviting Russia to agree a ceasefire would seem to give a very negative message to Russia of lack of good faith on the part of the US. During the ceasefire, as Lavrov noted immediately, Ukraine would be simply restoring its armories in preparation for further war. Why would Russia want that?

One might say that the US message is that of the bully: put down your arms now or we’ll beat you up.

Russia is very likely not going to be intimidated one whit by that message. Rather, the message may encourage Russia to advance as far as possible as fast as possible while the US machinery of arms provision takes a little while to return to full power.

Besides, is the message to be taken seriously?

Sooner rather than later, the existing US stockpiles marked for transfer to Ukraine will run out. It is very difficult to imagine that Trump could successfully persuade Congress to give away yet another package of arms for Ukraine, certainly of the scale of the most recent large package agreed almost a year ago. Also it can be argued that the resumption of arms to Ukraine could be more of a message to Ukraine than to Russia namely: see how easy it is for us to emasculate you; better do as we say or…..

(4) A Ceasefire, for What, Exactly?

Perhaps the most blatant of a set of very blatant contradictions during this Jeddah intermission, is the fact that, without consulting with Russia, the US and Ukraine have decided for themselves that the best way forward is a 30-day ceasefire. Even though, time after time, Russia has consistently said, and as its foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has just repeated yesterday, that Russia is not interested in a ceasefire.

All that interests Russia is a lasting, durable peace, one that addresses the root causes of the current conflict.

So what on earth is this ceasefire for? In North Korea, in Vietnam, in Afghanistan, the US untertook negotiations without ceasefires. Why not in this conflict? Why don’t the US and Ukraine simply invite Russia to join them in a process of negotiation?

The language of ceasefire, furthmore, simply works to encourage skepticism on the part of Russia that the US and Ukrainian delegations are sincere.

Russia is clearly winning on the battlefields. Ukraine has just suffered its most substantial loss in and around Sudzha in Kursk and is likely to be entirely expelled from Kursk within the next few days. Russia is making fast advances in the Zapporizhzhia region, up through Platykhatky and towards Danylivka and Orikhiv; has advanced very far West of Karakhove to Kostsntynopil and beyond; and further north is within thirteen kilometers of taking Kramatorsk, having just taken Novomarkove and moved west of the Canal. It controls most of the Toretsk connurbation; continues to strengthen its positions in Chasiv Yar, continues to surround Pokrovsk, is making advances toward Siversk, has troops on both sides of the Miki Yaly river, and has positions West of the Oskil river in the direction of Kupyansk.

Russian forces do not need a ceasefire. Ukraine would obviously benefit from a ceasefire because that would give it a breathing space to consolidate its positions, bring in new weapons from the US and Europe via Poland, mobilize new forces. These are the purposes to which in this history of conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces Ukraine has always put ceasefires. The US agreement to restart flows of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine screams out that the primary purpose of a ceasefire is precisely this.

It would be foolhardy for Russia to accept a ceasefire, and it would seem almost reckless for the US-Ukraine comibination to ask for one. But of course, we have to ask whether this is merely a bold first posture for negotiation which is not expected to work but which might indeed prompt more conversation and counter-proposals.

If this is the intention, then the message to Russia would be further sweetened if, in private, the US-Ukraine combination offers to Russia possibilities that it dare not yet express in public. These might point in the direction of Istanbul Plus (referring back to the agreement almost reached in April 2022 but sabotaged by the US and UK) being a starting point but, if that is what is intended, then it is difficult to see how either the US-Ukraine combination or Russia could possibly entertain any hope of meaningful progress if Ukraine continues to suffer under the unelected, authoritarian and in many ways insane leadership of Zelenskiy.

(5) Where Are the Benefits to Russia?

If a party is being coaxed into a conversation, then it is important to establish the benefits for that party of doing so.

Where are the benefits? None are spelled out. At least, in public.

It is simply assumed, or so it would appear, that Russia is motivated to accept a ceasefire and then immediately to embark on a process of negotiation with parties whom surely Russia understands it cannot trust - although there seems to be some confusion in Lavrov’s mind that tells him that somehow Trump is more trustworthy than Biden or Obama. One of these interlocuters is now clearly driven by a lust for Ukrainian mineral wealth. A ceasefire that can only benefit Ukraine. And a ceasefire in which it is said that there must be some kind of European involvement (so why not involvement by the BRICS or China?), a collective that mainly seems to want more war, in a kind of three-against-one wrestling match.

The benefits to Russia might very well point in the opposite direction, particularly after Ukrainian drone attacks a couple of nights ago (approximately 100 targeted on Moscow) and on residential neighborhoods, have greatly insensed Russian hardliners.

Russia almost certainly calculates the Russians are indeed winning along almost all of the front lines to the conflict. Russia almost certainly calculates that even with continuing flows of weapons from the US and Europe, a demoralized and exhausted Ukrainian army cannot hold out for much longer. It probably assesses that even while Western commentators continue to lick their lips at the idea that the Russian economy could soon implode, especially if the US imposes more sanctions, the reality is very different. In the real reality, at least half of Europe is already in recession or approaching it, some major European countries are even deindustrializing because of the high costs of energy occasioned by their suicidal breakaway from cheap Russian oil and gas, and in the US itself there are increasing expectations of a recession before the end of the year (J P Morgan puts the odds of this at 40%, almost certainly a conservative estimate).

Furthermore, both the Pentagon, in a report last summer, and White House national security advisor Mike Walz, have recently confirmed that US arms stockpiles are running low. This, at a time of widening concerns in the US of an increasingly assertive attitude by China in reaction to a decade of US war-mongering discourse aimed against it, increasingly backed up by Trump’s war of tariffs, seemingly against the whole world, with existentially threatening judders of the techtonic plates beneath Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

Rules Based Order or the UN Charter?

The Jeddah agreement clearly indicates that a ceasefire would mark the beginning of negotiations. Now what does the US-Ukraine team envisage these negotiations might be about? Things like security guarantees, peace-keeping forces or no-fly zones seem to be absent from the remarks so far, which could indicate a disposition towards greater realism, but the things that are mentioned, such as prisoner-swaps or a return of what Ukraine claims are kidnapped children, for example, certainly do not seem to correspond with any of Russia’s major concerns which have to do with demilitarization, denazification, rights of Russian-speakers to their own, language and church and culture, and criminal investigation of Ukrainian war-crimes in Kursk, amongst many other things.

A critical absence in all the discussions so far: why isn’t the UN involved? Why should Russia, which strives towards a multi-polar world within a framework of the UN Charter, want to have anything to do with a proposal that comes out of a US “rules-based” order in which the US is still playing the part of the world’s legislator, rules-maker and enforcer. This dilemma is at the heart of the conflict, a larger conflict indeed than the so-called proxy war over Ukraine which goes back to NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, which marked the birth of a rules-based order that was developed so that the collective West could evade the UN’s security council and crimping Russian and Chinese vetoes.

Central Europe Developments

Complicating the fractiousness of the European Union between a dominant neocon, liberal authoritarianism championed by the Council of Europe under Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Europe’s major powers including Germany and France, and a less influential collective of resistance to policies of war and social welfare retrenchment from the likes of Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia (still on the pathway towards full membership of the EU), supported by the growth of dissident parties in France, Germany and Italy, are (1) the continuation of what still to my mind looks suspiciously like USAID/NED instigated regime change shenanigans against Russia-friendly prime minister Vucic, and (2) a secessionist movement in Bosnia-Herzegovina by Republika Srpska under Srpska leadership of President Milorad Dodik. Reuters reports that Bosnian state prosecutors on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Dodik and his aides for ignoring a court summons, a move which Dodik pledged to resist with help from Russia in a widening standoff. Dodik is planning to hold high-level meetings with Russian representatives in the coming days. He plans to ask Russia to veto the extension of the European peacekeeping mission for Bosnia in the UNSC. Russia, Serbia and Hungary have supported Dodik, who has said his region should split from Bosnia and join Serbia.

West Asian Developments

With Europe feverishly looking at different ways in which it can compensate for a possible US withdrawal from NATO or at least a diminution of US participation in NATO, NATO leader Rutte is reaching out to Turkey.

Turkey has for long been a somewhat disaffected member of NATO, in part because its loyalties have been split between the West and the East, in part because NATO has not been Turkey’s pathway into Europe as it had once reasonably hoped and expected.

Erdogan has shown himself nortoriously slipperyy in the matter of international relations, and I would not expect him to be any different in his relations with Europe no matter how much European leaders now think they may want - well, not so much Turkey (and definitely not Turkey’s HTS jihadi-style friends), but Turkey’s still fairly secular army, second largest in NATO.

Turkey may have other preoccupations so far as deployment of its military forces are concerned

In what may prove a remarkable shape-shifting development, Turkey appears to be backing the HTS alliance with the Kurdish SDF forces (up until now backed by the US, and enjoying friendly relations with Israeli forces encamped illegally in Southern Syria up to Damascus), a deal which endorses Kurdish administrative autonomy within Syria, but which also integrates (and empowers) the SDF into the Syrian army.

This is unfolding at the very same as imprisoned Kurdish leader Ocalen in Turkey has called for the dissolution of the Kurdish party and a surrender of arms, a process that appears to be happening.

On the downside, HTS militia have now massacred over 1,000 Alawites in Latakia and the coastal regions, at least in part as retribution for the Alawites’ outsized role in the Syrian army of Assad. Thousands or tens of thousands of Alawite families are seeking refuge on the Russian air and naval bases in Syria. Whereas the Kurds have the backing of the US, and the Druze, it could be argued, have the “protection” or at least are occupied by, Israeli forces, the Alawites have no clear support for what is still a somewhat lukewarm Russian sense of obligation.

East Asia Developments

In the Philippines, former President Rodrigo Duterte has been arrested by Interpol and deported to The Hague on the basis of a warrant by the International Criminal Court (of which, by the way, the Philippines is no longer a member) concerning his responsibility for what amounts to the murder of 30,000 people in a “war on drugs” during his presidency, a war that was in part funded by the US under Obama, supported by Trump and connived at by Biden until Duterte initiated a pivot away from Washington towards China when Duterte ceased to respond to Washington prompts for the Philippines to enter into conflict with China over disputed South China Sea territories.

The World Socialist Web Site carries an article today that relates how Current President Ferdinand Marcos has reintegrated the Philippines in the Washington’s war drive, opened military bases for US forces, allowed the Pentagon to supervise confrontations with China in the South China Sea with drones, and, most disturbing of all, authorized US deployment of an intermediate range Typhon class missile launcher system with the capacity to target nearly all of China.

Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara is Vice President in the Marcos government, but has been impeached by the House for what are alleged to have been threats against Marcos. Charges will be forwarded to the new Senate that will reconvene after the upcoming midterm elections. In the meantime, Marcos is whipping up anti-Chinese hysteria throughout the Philippines.