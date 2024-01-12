They didn’t wait for the ICJ verdict but created a grand diversion from the fact that rather than put a stop to a horrific genocide, itself the outcome of a history of Israeli robbery, torture and incarceration of innocents, the collective West, to its mind-numbing shame and idiocy, has set out upon World War 3. Just as, rather than tell Ukraine to remain neutral, outside of NATO, to respect Russian security interests as much as the world defers to the security interests of the USA, the collective West went to war with the world’s most advanced nuclear power, Russia.

With the result that the USA has depleted its weaponry (still enough left, for a while, for fireworks against yet another in a long list of the imperial West’s never-ending war on the poor, this time in Yemen). It has impoverished and deindustrialized Europe which, as is now evident in Germany (where dissenting farmers have paralyzed cities and the incumbent, unpopular regime wants to delegitimize the country’s second largest political party), Poland (where a so-called “liberal” prime minister has attacked the President’s office and closed down media, even as the country’s farmers boycott Ukrainian produce) and France (whose president has appointed a schoolboy as prime minister in order to ram through Macron’s war against the working classes) is now headed for the status of an overweening, centralized, deeply authoritarian bloc, one that will quickly be torn apart by its own contradictions, a tempting prospect, to be sure, for a super-cautious Russia. This revamped center of Europe’s fascists will look and sound every bit as unhinged as Biden today in the USA or, in the future,Trump.

Trump understands that the governing structure of the USA is a criminal enterprise that works on behalf of the Neocon Plutocracy, the MICIMATT, AIPAC and the rest. The “ideas” that Trump proclaims will resolve this situation are vacuous nonsense that simply have to do with constructing another type of criminal enterprise that will be more openly fascist than that of the Democrat oligarchy and more profitable to the Trump family and its Court.

So it’s a great day if you run an armaments manufacturer or an oil and gas company, or you are being paid off by either of these, or if you are perversely wired in favor of autocrats and genocides. If not, wake the F!!!k up!